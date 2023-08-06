Subscribe
Previous / WRC Finland: Evans extends lead with victory in sight Next / Evans: “Quite mad” to match Finnish WRC greats Vatanen and Salonen
WRC / Rally Finland Leg report

WRC Finland: Evans storms to dominant victory from Neuville

Toyota driver Elfyn Evans breathed life into the World Rally Championship title fight after delivering a dominant history-making victory at Rally Finland.

Tom Howard
By:

The Welshman produced his most convincing display in a Rally1 car to date on his way to a second WRC victory of the season by 39.1s over Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville.

Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta (+1m36.7s) edged Hyundai’s Teemu Suninen (+1m41.0s) to the final podium position, while Toyota team boss Jari-Matti Latvala’s one-off WRC comeback resulted in an impressive fifth (+4m09.4s), in what was a rally of attrition.

Following his 2021 triumph, Evans’ second Rally Finland win makes him the most successful British driver in the event’s storied 72-year history, also matching Finnish greats Ari Vatanen and Timo Salonen as two-time winners.

Evans and co-driver Scott Martin assumed the rally lead on a rain-affected Friday when Toyota team-mate and championship leader Kalle Rovanpera exited his home event in spectacular fashion on stage eight, the legendary Myhinpaa test.

Rally favourite Rovanpera seemed in control of the event after taking the lead in stage two, although Evans was able to stay in touch with the Finn, sitting 5.7s behind before Rovanpera rolled to cause terminal chassis damage to his GR Yaris.

The home hero’s surprise retirement handed Evans a 10.9s lead over Neuville, who applied pressure by winning Friday’s final three stages to close the deficit to 6.9s.

However on Saturday Evans blew away the challenge from Neuville, winning seven of the day’s eight stages held in tricky wet conditions to storm into a 32.1s lead. Evans' most impressive run arrived in stage 15 where he took 7.8s out of nearest rival Neuville, who struggled with the rear stability of his i20 N across the day’s stages.

Evans’ blistering Saturday afforded him the opportunity to cruise to his seventh career WRC win. However, he elected to push and claimed the five bonus points by winning the rally-ending Power Stage from Neuville. Evans now trails Rovanpera by 25 points in the championship standings with four rounds remaining.

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Katsuta ensured Toyota filled two spots on the podium after an intense two-day fight with Suninen, the latter making only his second Rally1 start. Katsuta found himself in third after stage five, before losing the spot to Suninen in the following stage.

Katsuta recovered to end Friday in third 12.4s ahead of Suninen, only for the positions to swap again in stage 12. Katsuta suffered a costly wild spin but the Japanese fought back to reclaim third after stage 15, before winning stage 18 to deny Evans a clean sweep of Saturday’s tests.

Katsuta held firm despite coming under pressure from Suninen on Sunday to score his fourth career WRC podium with 4.3s in hand.

The Rally1 field was completed by 18-time WRC rally winner Latvala, who made his first WRC start since 2020. The three-time Finland winner and Rally1 debutant steadily gathered pace as he acclimated to hybrid power for the first time, taking the final bonus point in the final Power Stage.

Latvala was able to climb to fifth thanks to a string of retirements headlined by Rovanpera. M-Sport’s Ott Tanak led the rally after winning Thursday’s super special, but an engine failure caused by a rock coming through the sump guard put last year’s winner out of the rally on stage three.

M-Sport lost its sister car driven by Pierre-Louis Loubet to a crash on the same stage, although the Frenchman was able to rejoin the rally on Saturday.

Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi joined the list of retirements after a heavy crash into trees on stage five. Lappi and co-driver Janne Ferm were lucky to avoid serious injury.

The Rally1 exits helped promote Oliver Solberg to sixth overall as the Swede topped the WRC2 runners ahead of Sami Pajari, Adrien Fourmaux, Nikolay Gryazin and Andreas Mikkelsen.

shares
comments

WRC Finland: Evans extends lead with victory in sight

Evans: “Quite mad” to match Finnish WRC greats Vatanen and Salonen
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Ogier set for Acropolis Rally WRC return

Ogier set for Acropolis Rally WRC return

WRC
Rally Greece

Ogier set for Acropolis Rally WRC return Ogier set for Acropolis Rally WRC return

Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium

Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium

WRC
Rally Finland

Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium

Latest news

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins

Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

INDY IndyCar
Nashville

Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre

Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre

Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season

Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season

F1 Formula 1

Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Finland
Tom Howard

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Estonia
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe