WRC Finland: Evans extends lead with victory in sight
Elfyn Evans extended his Rally Finland lead on Sunday morning as the Toyota driver closed in on a second World Rally Championship win of the season.
After winning seven of Saturday’s eight stages, Evans recorded two more stage wins to extend his lead to 38.2s over Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville.
Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta edged Hyundai’s Teemu Suninen to hold third by 6.3s heading into the rally’s final stage this afternoon. Katsuta’s team boss and three-time Finland winner Jari-Matti Latvala maintained fifth overall on his WRC comeback for Toyota.
Crews faced completely dry conditions for the first time this weekend ahead of Sunday morning’s first stage, Moksi-Sahloinen (16.56km), and it was here where Evans extended his already healthy rally lead.
The Welshman admitted he wasn’t “as committed” in the test compared to yesterday given his position, but his pace still yielded his eighth stage win of the event to date.
Evans reached the stage end a second faster than Suninen, who gambled on running lighter without any spare wheels, to take the fight to third-placed Katsuta in the battle for the final podium.
In this stage it appeared to work as the Finn took 1.9s out of his rival to cut the deficit to 4.5s with three stages remaining.
Neuville elected to cruise through the stage to preserve his tyres for the rally ending Power Stage, while Latvala was only 9.4s adrift in a test he claimed was “classic” and one he had been “waiting for” on his WRC comeback.
Latvala was even closer to the current crop of WRC regulars when the crews completed stage 20 (Himos-Jamsa, 9.26km), the first pass through the Power Stage. The Finn was 5.4s shy and only 1.2s slower than rally leader Evans, although the 2021 Finland winner opted for a “steady” run.
All eyes are on the battle for third which took another twist as Katsuta responded by winning the stage, his second fastest time of the rally.
Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images
The Japanese was 1.3s faster than Neuville but crucially 2.7s quicker than Suninen, who was fortunate to wrestle his i20 N back from running wide into a ditch at a fast left-hander. Neuville’s effort did briefly bring the gap to Evans back down to 33.7s.
The sole remaining M-Sport-Ford driven by Pierre-Louis Loubet, who rejoined the rally yesterday after Friday’s crash, appeared to be back up to speed in the stage. The Frenchman was forced to run in road mode in the previous test due to an engine issue.
However, the issue seemed to re-emerge as Loubet drove slowly through the morning’s test stage 21 to protect his Puma for the Power Stage. Loubet was 1m41.9s slower than stage winner Evans, who notched up his ninth fastest time.
Evans was 4.5s faster than Neuville, while Suninen managed to pip Katsuta by 0.9s to set up a grandstand finish in the fight for third.
Oliver Solberg maintained his lead of the WRC2 class in sixth overall ahead of Sami Pajari. Adrien Fourmaux, Nikolay Gryazin and Andreas Mikkelsen completed the top 10 ahead of this afternoon’s final stage.
Finland domination “possibly” Evans’ best WRC Rally1 performance
WRC Finland: Evans storms to dominant victory from Neuville
Latest news
Evans: “Quite mad” to match Finnish WRC greats Vatanen and Salonen
Evans: “Quite mad” to match Finnish WRC greats Vatanen and Salonen Evans: “Quite mad” to match Finnish WRC greats Vatanen and Salonen
Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid
Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid
DTM Nurburgring: Lamborghini junior Paul splashes to shock victory
DTM Nurburgring: Lamborghini junior Paul splashes to shock victory DTM Nurburgring: Lamborghini junior Paul splashes to shock victory
MotoGP British GP: Espargaro beats Bagnaia in last-lap thriller from 12th
MotoGP British GP: Espargaro beats Bagnaia in last-lap thriller from 12th MotoGP British GP: Espargaro beats Bagnaia in last-lap thriller from 12th
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.