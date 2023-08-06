Subscribe
Previous / WRC Finland: Evans storms to dominant victory from Neuville
WRC / Rally Finland News

Evans: “Quite mad” to match Finnish WRC greats Vatanen and Salonen

Elfyn Evans says it is “quite mad” to match World Rally Championship legends Ari Vatanen and Timo Salonen for Rally Finland victories following a second triumph at the iconic event.

Tom Howard
By:
Elfyn Evans (GB), Scott Martin (GB), Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT, Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Evans produced one of his most dominant displays of his WRC career to clinch a sixth career victory at one of the world’s most revered rallies.

The Toyota driver’s 39.1s win over Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville ensured the Welshman is now the most successful British driver in the event’s 72-year history, with this win arriving after his 2021 success.

The result means Evans matches Finnish world champions Vatanen (1981, 1984) and Salonen (1985-86) for wins at their home rally. Evans is also among a select group of three drivers heralding from outside of Scandinavia to win Rally Finland more than once, joining three-time winners Sebastian Loeb and Ott Tanak.

Sebastien Ogier, Carlos Sainz, Didier Auriol, Markko Martin and Kris Meeke have each triumphed once.

“It is quite mad when you think of it like that,” Evans told Autosport when reacting to the magnitude of his victory in terms of WRC history.

“It is quite a cool thing to have [being the most successful British driver in Finland], but it doesn’t change anything either in a way. I’m sure one day I will look back and be proud.“

He added: “It has been a great weekend, we have had a really nice feeling in the car and with that came the stage times quite naturally. It is obviously a great feeling to win here for the second time.

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

While the victory has earned Evans a special place in Rally Finland history, it has also ignited the WRC title race after championship leader Kalle Rovanpera suffered his first retirement of the season following a spectacular roll on stage eight.

Evans’ run to victory, boosted by a Power Stage win, has cut Rovanpera’s lead to 25 points with four rounds of the season remaining.

“It is true that it is still quite a big gap to Kalle in front and he is on great form,” he said.

“But of course we are here to challenge for the championship, and of course now there is a lot more light at the end of the tunnel compared to when we headed in here.

“It is unfortunate what happened to Kalle. I think he was quite unlucky and you never like to see that, especially in such a fast place.

“In terms of the championship, it is more on now and we will look forward to fighting for the rest of the year.”

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Finland: Evans storms to dominant victory from Neuville
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Ogier set for Acropolis Rally WRC return

Ogier set for Acropolis Rally WRC return

WRC
Rally Greece

Ogier set for Acropolis Rally WRC return Ogier set for Acropolis Rally WRC return

Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium

Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium

WRC
Rally Finland

Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium

Elfyn Evans More
Elfyn Evans
Evans: WRC Portugal victory not impossible despite road position

Evans: WRC Portugal victory not impossible despite road position

WRC
Rally Portugal

Evans: WRC Portugal victory not impossible despite road position Evans: WRC Portugal victory not impossible despite road position

Breakthrough WRC win leaves Evans with mixed emotions

Breakthrough WRC win leaves Evans with mixed emotions

WRC
Rally Croatia

Breakthrough WRC win leaves Evans with mixed emotions Breakthrough WRC win leaves Evans with mixed emotions

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

Plus
Plus
WRC

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

Latest news

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins

Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

INDY IndyCar
Nashville

Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre

Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre

Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season

Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season

F1 Formula 1

Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Finland
Tom Howard

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Estonia
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe