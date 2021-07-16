Tickets Subscribe
WRC Estonia: Rovanpera edges Breen to end Friday on top

By:

Kalle Rovanpera ended Friday with a narrow Rally Estonia lead over Hyundai’s Craig Breen as the pair continued an enthralling battle across the afternoon loop of World Rally Championship stages.

Rovanpera produced a dominant yet brave display, with Breen on his first WRC outing since Croatia in April the only driver able to compete and live with the Finn’s pace.

Three of the four stages went the way of Rovanpera’s Toyota as Breen claimed the other test win in a hotly-contested fight at the front.

As a result, Rovanpera ended the day with a 8.5s lead over Breen, while a surge from Hyundai team-mate Thierry Neuville saw the Belgian leapfrog championship leader Sebastien Ogier into third overall.

Neuville, who lost time to a left rear puncture in the morning, was 53.4s shy of the lead and six seconds ahead of Ogier, with Elfyn Evans a further 15.7s in arrears.

Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta has withdrawn from the event after doctors advised co-driver Daniel Barritt to rest after he reported neck and back pain and was forced to stop after stage four. Barritt was taken to hospital and was released without serious injury.

Rally favourite Ott Tanak retired after stage three when he suffered three punctures in the space of two stages. The Estonian Hyundai driver will return to action tomorrow along with M-Sport Ford’s Gus Greensmith, who was forced out with a technical issue.

Rovanpera continued his impressive morning pace in the first afternoon stage despite the threat of a storm. The Finn was undeterred scoring his fifth stage win of the rally, pipping Breen by 1.4s as the Hyundai driver kept the pressure on his rival.

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Neuville was third fastest ahead of Ogier and Evans, who all encountered spots of rain but nothing that would hamper their pace.

The biggest issue appeared to be visibility and dust hanging in the air which left Neuville particularly unhappy. This came after he had to bleed the brakes on the i20 during the road section to the stage.

Rovanpera’s charge continued on stage seven, winning the test by 1.7s again from Breen as the pair resumed their domination of the top of the times.

A sixth stage win saw the Toyota driver open up a 7.9s overall advantage over the impressive Breen.

Further back, Neuville produced a solid time to edge within 2.9s of Ogier in the battle for third overall. The Belgian was only 0.5s adrift of Breen on the stage.

Evans was fifth fastest but admitted he was struggling with his commitment as he sat almost a minute in arrears.

“I didn't have the commitment needed. It got better towards the end, but it's funny how it you can tell towards the end,” said Evans.

Breen responded on stage 8 to claim his first outright stage win of the event and apply yet more pressure on Rovanpera, who dropped 1.2s to his rival.

The Irishman was also not overly happy with his efforts but did have time to wave to team-mate and backup driver Dani Sordo.

"I came over the finish line and said to Paul (Nagle, co-driver) it was the worst stage of the day - I think we need to do worst stages all the time,” said Breen.

"I saw Dani [Sordo] on the last stage - he was waving at me like he wanted me to pull over the car and swap over - so I gave him a wave back and carried on.”

Neuville also maintained his afternoon momentum to overhaul Ogier to claim third overall, while Evans continued to struggle for pace as he held to fifth ahead of Pierre-Louis Loubet and Teemu Suninen.

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

The final stage of the day once again belonged to Rovanpera as he took his seventh stage win of the event, edging Breen by 1.8s as Neuville beat Ogier to the third fastest time.

The top WRC runners managed to complete the stage before heavy rain hit the remaining runners.

Andreas Mikkelsen leads WRC2 by 36.5s from Nickolay Gryazin after early leader Mads Ostberg suffered a puncture and a 10s jump start penalty.

The rally continues with a further nine stages on Saturday, beginning at 0606 BST.

WRC Rally Estonia - Classification after stage eight

Cla Driver/Codriver Car Total Time Gap
1 Finland Kalle Rovanperä
Finland Jonne Halttunen 		Toyota Yaris WRC 57'26.700  
2 Ireland Craig Breen
Ireland Paul Nagle 		Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 57'33.400 6.700
3 Belgium Thierry Neuville
Belgium Martijn Wydaeghe 		Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 58'15.500 48.800
4 France Sébastien Ogier
France Julien Ingrassia 		Toyota Yaris WRC 58'16.000 49.300
5 United Kingdom Elfyn Evans
United Kingdom Scott Martin 		Toyota Yaris WRC 58'32.000 1'05.300
6 France Pierre-Louis Loubet
Florian Haut-Labourdette		 Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 1:00'00.500 2'33.800
7 Finland Teemu Suninen
Finland Mikko Markkula 		Ford Fiesta WRC 1:00'22.500 2'55.800
8 Alexey Lukyanuk
Russian Federation Yaroslav Fedorov 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 1:00'33.800 3'07.100
9 Norway Andreas Mikkelsen
Norway Ola Floene 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 1:00'53.800 3'27.100
10 Finland Emil Lindholm
Reeta Hämäläinen 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 1:01'14.700 3'48.000
11 Norway Mads Ostberg
Norway Torstein Eriksen 		Citroën C3 Rally2 1:01'17.100 3'50.400
12 Russian Federation Nikolay Gryazin
Konstantin Aleksandrov		 Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 1:01'24.100 3'57.400
13 Egon Kaur
Silver Simm		 Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 1:01'24.200 3'57.500
14 Poland Kajetan Kajetanowicz
Poland Maciek Szczepaniak 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 1:01'26.600 3'59.900
15 Bolivia Marco Bulacia
Argentina Marcelo Der Ohannesian 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 1:01'30.200 4'03.500
16 France Adrien Fourmaux
Belgium Renaud Jamoul 		Ford Fiesta Rally2 1:01'32.600 4'05.900
17 Spain Pepe Lopez
Borja Odriozola		 Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 1:02'20.400 4'53.700
18 Mikko Heikkilä
Topi Luhtinen		 Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 1:02'24.200 4'57.500
19 Tom Kristensson
David Arhusiander		 Ford Fiesta Rally2 1:02'36.200 5'09.500
20 Georg Linnamäe
United Kingdom James Morgan 		Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 1:02'37.600 5'10.900
21 Estonia Raul Jeets
Andrus Toom		 Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 1:02'44.700 5'18.000
22 United States Sean Johnston
Alexander Kihurani		 Citroën C3 Rally2 1:03'12.900 5'46.200
23 Vladas Jurkevičius
Lithuania Aisvydas Paliukenas 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 1:04'52.500 7'25.800
24 Fabrizio Zaldivar
Spain Carlos del Barrio 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 1:05'07.300 7'40.600
25 Emilio Fernández
United States Ruben Garcia 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 1:06'16.100 8'49.400
26 Sami Pajari
Finland Marko Salminen 		Ford Fiesta Rally4 1:06'31.800 9'05.100
27 United Kingdom Jon Armstrong
United Kingdom Phil Hall 		Ford Fiesta Rally4 1:06'45.700 9'19.000
28 Martin Koci
Petr Těšínský		 Ford Fiesta Rally4 1:07'01.700 9'35.000
29 Latvia Mārtiņš Sesks
Renars Francis		 Ford Fiesta Rally4 1:07'17.100 9'50.400
30 Russian Federation Radik Shaymiev
Russian Federation Maxim Tsvetkov 		Hyundai i20 R5 1:07'27.800 10'01.100
31 Lauri Joona
Finland Mikael Korhonen 		Ford Fiesta Rally4 1:07'54.700 10'28.000
32 Romania Raul Badiu
Rareș Fetean		 Ford Fiesta Rally4 1:08'25.800 10'59.100
33 William Creighton
Liam Regan		 Ford Fiesta Rally4 1:08'50.000 11'23.300
34 Otto Täht
Taivo Täht		 Ford Fiesta Rally3 1:11'42.300 14'15.600
35 Miguel Díaz-Aboitiz
Diego Sanjuan		 Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 1:12'17.200 14'50.500
36 Joosep Ralf
Simo Koskinen		 Ford Fiesta Rally4 1:18'08.500 20'41.800
View full results
