Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Toyota confirms Ogier WEC outing discussions
WRC / Rally Estonia News

WRC Estonia: Katsuta withdraws as doctors advise co-driver to rest

By:

Takamoto Katsuta has withdrawn from Rally Estonia after doctors advised co-driver Daniel Barritt to rest after being taken to hospital for neck and back pain.

WRC Estonia: Katsuta withdraws as doctors advise co-driver to rest

The Toyota pairing had made a strong start to the seventh round of the World Rally Championship on the fast and jump laded Estonian gravel roads before drama stuck.

Katsuta and Barritt were sitting third overall after stage four but the pair were forced to stop on the road section to stage five when Barritt reported neck and back pain.

Barritt was then transferred to hospital for treatment and has since been released without serious injury.

However, Toyota has confirmed the pair will not restart the rally after medical professionals advised Barritt to rest up.

“After he underwent further assessment by doctors, we can confirm that Dan Barritt is OK and has not broken anything,” read a statement from Toyota.

“He has however been advised to rest, and therefore Takamoto Katsuta and Dan will not restart the rally.”

Takamoto Katsuta, Daniel Barritt, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Takamoto Katsuta, Daniel Barritt, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

The news will come as a blow to the pair having been the surprise package of the WRC season to date.

Last month they finished second behind Sebastien Ogier at the Safari Rally, which was Katsuta’s maiden podium in rallying’s top tier.

Read Also:

Prior to retirement from this weekend’s rally, Katsuta and Barritt were the only crew to have finished every event inside the top six.

Katsuta’s demise from the rally is the latest retirement in a brutal Friday in Estonia that began with rally favourite Ott Tanak forced out of the running after stage three having suffered three punctures in the morning’s opening two stages.

The Hyundai driver is set to return on Saturday under restart rules.

The Estonian will be joined by M-Sport Ford’s Gus Greensmith, who retired with a technical issue on his Ford Fiesta after stage 4.

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera led the rally by 4.8s from Hyundai’s Craig Breen after the opening four stages of the day with championship leader Ogier in third.

shares
comments

Related video

Toyota confirms Ogier WEC outing discussions

Previous article

Toyota confirms Ogier WEC outing discussions
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

5 h
2
Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

2 d
3
Formula 1

How the F1 drivers reacted to the 2022 car design reveal

4 h
4
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

1 h
5
Formula 1

F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris

47 min
Latest news
WRC Estonia: Katsuta withdraws as doctors advise co-driver to rest
WRC

WRC Estonia: Katsuta withdraws as doctors advise co-driver to rest

1 h
Toyota confirms Ogier WEC outing discussions
WEC

Toyota confirms Ogier WEC outing discussions

2 h
WRC Estonia: Rovanpera leads Friday morning loop as Tanak drops out
WRC

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera leads Friday morning loop as Tanak drops out

4 h
WRC Estonia: Rally favourite Tanak suffers shock early retirement
WRC

WRC Estonia: Rally favourite Tanak suffers shock early retirement

6 h
WRC Estonia: Rovanpera wins Super Special to put Toyota on top
WRC

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera wins Super Special to put Toyota on top

20 h
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Toyota confirms Ogier WEC outing discussions
WEC

Toyota confirms Ogier WEC outing discussions

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera leads Friday morning loop as Tanak drops out Rally Estonia
WRC

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera leads Friday morning loop as Tanak drops out

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Rally Kenya Plus
WRC

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

Takamoto Katsuta More
Takamoto Katsuta
Toyota president left “shaking” after Katsuta's breakthrough WRC podium Rally Kenya
WRC

Toyota president left “shaking” after Katsuta's breakthrough WRC podium

Toyota's Katsuta gets WRC car for eight rounds in 2020 WRC
WRC

Toyota's Katsuta gets WRC car for eight rounds in 2020 WRC

Toyota gives protege Katsuta World Rally Championship debut
WRC

Toyota gives protege Katsuta World Rally Championship debut

More
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Toyota won't "completely stop development" and switch focus to 2022 WRC car
WRC

Toyota won't "completely stop development" and switch focus to 2022 WRC car

Evans final stage panic “almost a heart attack” moment for Toyota boss Rally Italy
WRC

Evans final stage panic “almost a heart attack” moment for Toyota boss

Ogier wants to stay in Toyota fold after full-time WRC career ends
WRC

Ogier wants to stay in Toyota fold after full-time WRC career ends

Trending Today

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

How the F1 drivers reacted to the 2022 car design reveal
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the F1 drivers reacted to the 2022 car design reveal

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part
National National

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Plus

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Plus

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished Plus

Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished

The WRC's support categories are in a process of streamlining that will spell the end of a formalised 2WD world championship-level category. While its relevance to the top level has been questioned for some time, that doesn't mean it should be swept quietly under the carpet

WRC
Apr 5, 2021

Latest news

WRC Estonia: Katsuta withdraws as doctors advise co-driver to rest
WRC WRC

WRC Estonia: Katsuta withdraws as doctors advise co-driver to rest

Toyota confirms Ogier WEC outing discussions
WEC WEC

Toyota confirms Ogier WEC outing discussions

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera leads Friday morning loop as Tanak drops out
WRC WRC

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera leads Friday morning loop as Tanak drops out

WRC Estonia: Rally favourite Tanak suffers shock early retirement
WRC WRC

WRC Estonia: Rally favourite Tanak suffers shock early retirement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.