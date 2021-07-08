Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Breen to join Hyundai WRC line-up for Rally Ypres
WRC News

WRC reveals partial 2022 calendar including nine events

By:

Nine events have been revealed on a partial 2022 World Rally Championship calendar released following Thursday’s FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting. 

WRC reveals partial 2022 calendar including nine events

Dates for the opening two events have been confirmed to give teams a firm timeframe to prepare their all-new cars as the WRC prepares to launch its new Rally1 regulations, which will feature Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport Ford running hybrid machines. 

The 2022 campaign, which could extend to 13 events, will once again kick off at Monte Carlo from 20-23 January, followed by a trip to Sweden as crews tackle the only all-snow event on 24-27 February. 

A further seven events have been confirmed on the calendar: Portugal, Italy, Kenya, Spain, Japan, Estonia and Greece. Dates and the order of events are yet to be announced.

Kenya’s Safari Rally recently confirmed its immediate future, until at least 2023, on the WRC calendar following its successful return to the bill after a 19-year hiatus.  

INSIGHT: The Good, the Bad and a Dazzle of zebras - WRC Safari

There are also up to four more spots yet to be claimed on the 2022 calendar. Rallies currently absent from the schedule that feature on this year’s calendar include Croatia, Finland, Arctic Rally Finland and Belgium (Ypres Rally).

Autosport understands there is still an active bid to bring the WRC back to Great Britain built around a potential Tarmac event in Northern Ireland, after Rally GB was dropped from this year’s calendar.

However, the chances of it being included on the 2022 schedule are unclear at this point. 

Speaking to Autosport prior to last month’s Safari Rally, FIA rally director Yves Matton said that, if a decent proposal was on the table, then the WRC would consider returning to the UK.

“I can only tell you there are still some people in GB who are pushing for it and trying to have an event in the calendar,” said Matton.

“We also think that GB is part of the history of motorsport and rallying and for sure if there is a good project on the table and they could be part of the calendar.”

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Matton also suggested the WRC could look to potentially add more flyaway events to the calendar in the back end of 2022, which could give the likes of New Zealand and Australia a chance to join the roster.

Motorsport Australia announced this week that it is pushing to return to the bill in 2023.

"It will be difficult in the first part of 2022 but our target before the crisis was to go to a 50/50 calendar between Europe and overseas and now we can expect in 2022 that it will be possible to start to reach the target," Matton said.

"For sure we will see overseas events for next year but it will be more in the second part of the year.”

The US is also in the frame for a spot on the 2023 WRC schedule, the series hoping to dip its toe in the water with a non-championship event there next year.

It has also been confirmed that WRC Promoter has secured the commercial rights to promote the FIA European Rally Championship and its support series within the ERC framework. 

In March, the FIA outlined a five-tier sporting pyramid for rallying around the WRC and ERC.

It features the Rally2 class (formerly R5) as the second level as well as additional entry-level fifth rung. 

“We have a high level of organisational, promotional and broadcast experience in our team and look forward with great confidence to working alongside the FIA to develop the ERC as an integral part of the Rally Pyramid,” said WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel.

"We see strong growth potential in ERC, focused around Europe’s key markets. Our goal is to further cultivate its own identity, whilst at the same time ensuring it fits hand and glove with the WRC’s structure.”  

Partial 2022 WRC calendar:

Event 

Surface 

Date

Monte Carlo

Mixed

23 Jan

Sweden

Snow

27 Feb

Portugal

Gravel

TBA

Italy

Gravel

TBA

Kenya

Gravel

TBA

Japan

Tarmac

TBA

Spain

Tarmac

TBA

Estonia

Gravel

TBA

Greece

Gravel

TBA

 

shares
comments

Related video

Breen to join Hyundai WRC line-up for Rally Ypres

Previous article

Breen to join Hyundai WRC line-up for Rally Ypres
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Drivers abusing F1’s qualifying etiquette should expect trouble

2 h
2
Formula 1

Wolff: "Against all odds" F1 fight with Red Bull will only make Mercedes stronger

5 h
3
Formula 1

Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver

3 h
4
Formula 1

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ compliment

1 d
5
Formula 1

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

10 h
Latest news
WRC reveals partial 2022 calendar including nine events
WRC

WRC reveals partial 2022 calendar including nine events

40m
Breen to join Hyundai WRC line-up for Rally Ypres
WRC

Breen to join Hyundai WRC line-up for Rally Ypres

6 h
M-Sport reveals new Ford Puma 2022 WRC car
WRC

M-Sport reveals new Ford Puma 2022 WRC car

10 h
Rally Australia targeting WRC return in 2023
WRC

Rally Australia targeting WRC return in 2023

Jul 6, 2021
M-Sport considering reduced personnel at WRC events after remote working success
WRC

M-Sport considering reduced personnel at WRC events after remote working success

Jul 6, 2021
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Breen to join Hyundai WRC line-up for Rally Ypres Rally Belgium
WRC

Breen to join Hyundai WRC line-up for Rally Ypres

Red Bull Junior Lawson to receive first F1 taste at Goodwood
Formula 1

Red Bull Junior Lawson to receive first F1 taste at Goodwood

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Rally Kenya Plus
WRC

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

Trending Today

Ricciardo: Drivers abusing F1’s qualifying etiquette should expect trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Drivers abusing F1’s qualifying etiquette should expect trouble

Wolff: "Against all odds" F1 fight with Red Bull will only make Mercedes stronger
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: "Against all odds" F1 fight with Red Bull will only make Mercedes stronger

Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ compliment
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ compliment

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

Ex-F1 racer Carlos Reutemann dies aged 79
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ex-F1 racer Carlos Reutemann dies aged 79

Masi ready to amend F1 sprint race rules after British GP if necessary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi ready to amend F1 sprint race rules after British GP if necessary

The small changes behind Norris’s rise to F1 stardom Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The small changes behind Norris’s rise to F1 stardom

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Plus

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Plus

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished Plus

Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished

The WRC's support categories are in a process of streamlining that will spell the end of a formalised 2WD world championship-level category. While its relevance to the top level has been questioned for some time, that doesn't mean it should be swept quietly under the carpet

WRC
Apr 5, 2021

Latest news

WRC reveals partial 2022 calendar including nine events
WRC WRC

WRC reveals partial 2022 calendar including nine events

Breen to join Hyundai WRC line-up for Rally Ypres
WRC WRC

Breen to join Hyundai WRC line-up for Rally Ypres

M-Sport reveals new Ford Puma 2022 WRC car
WRC WRC

M-Sport reveals new Ford Puma 2022 WRC car

Rally Australia targeting WRC return in 2023
WRC WRC

Rally Australia targeting WRC return in 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.