WRC / Rally Belgium News

Breen to join Hyundai WRC line-up for Rally Ypres

By:

Hyundai Motorsport has confirmed Craig Breen will join its World Rally Championship line-up for Belgium’s Ypres Rally next month.

The Irishman will drive the third Hyundai factory entry at the 13-15 August event in place of Spaniard Dani Sordo, who has contested the past three events held on gravel roads.

Breen has already been drafted back into the line-up for next week’s Rally Estonia, which will be his first WRC event since April’s Rally Croatia, where he and co-driver Paul Nagle finished eighth. 

The 31-year-old also drove for the Korean marque at February’s Arctic Rally Finland, finishing fourth behind team-mate and rally winner Ott Tanak.   

The Tarmac roads of Ypres hold plenty of positive memories for Breen, who won the event when it was last held in 2019.

Breen was set to contest the Belgian event for Hyundai last year before the COVID-19 pandemic forced organisers to cancel the rally. 

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

“Obviously looking forward to Ypres,” said Breen. 

“We came really close to doing the event last year but obviously it was cancelled at the last moment even after our test and all preparation so it was disappointing. 

“This time I’m looking forward to doing the event a little bit more closer to its traditional date in the summer time so hopefully we can have a bit more drier roads. 

“The rally is much more enjoyable when it is good weather so I’m looking forward to it. Hopefully we can have a bit more pace than what we showed last time on Tarmac in Croatia.”

Breen will conduct a test day before the rally and is hopeful his previous success at the event will prove beneficial.  

“I will have another day of testing before the rally in Ypres, so hopefully we can discover some things there - I’m really looking forward to it,” he added.

“I think it is a rally that we can do a good result. Obviously we won it the last time it was run in 2019. It is a rally I have good experience and memories of so I’m looking forward to make some more.”

