Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WRC Belgium: Neuville extends lead after Tanak's transmission issue Next / WRC Belgium: Tanak leads into final day after Neuville crashes out
WRC / Rally Belgium Leg report

WRC Belgium: Neuville crashes out to hand Tanak the rally lead

Local hero Thierry Neuville has crashed out of the Ypres Rally Belgium, handing the lead to his Hyundai team-mate Ott Tanak on the penultimate stage of Saturday.

Tom Howard
By:
WRC Belgium: Neuville crashes out to hand Tanak the rally lead

The defending event winner appeared to be in control of the rally, having opened up an 17.2s lead over Tanak after winning three of the six asphalt tests before Stage 15 commenced.

However, Neuville threw away his chance of a first victory in 2022 when he understeered wide at tight left-hander. The Belgian slipped into a deep ditch, which left the car stranded momentarily.

Spectators rushed to the scene of the accident and were able to push the car out of the ditch, but the i20 N had suffered significant damage to the front right corner.

Read Also:

A clearly angry Neuville and co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe managed to get going again, albeit with the driver’s door flapping open, before eventually pulling off onto an access road.

Neuville is the second high-profile retirement from the day’s action, after M-Sport’s Craig Breen crashed out of fifth position when he ran wide into a ditch that resulted in a violent roll.

Neuville’s demise has handed the rally lead to team-mate Tanak, who now heads Toyota’s Elfyn Evans by 6.3s with Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi in third, 57.7s in arrears.

"Massive disappointment for the crew of course, for the whole team, for everyone,” said Hyundai deputy team director Julien Moncet.

“We are really down right now. We have not so much words really.

Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team

Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“OK, we still have Ott in the lead so not everything is negative. But definitely not where we're looking for.

"Obviously it has been a bit slippery, mistake, bit too fast maybe? We have to see with Thierry when he is back, and we have to see as well what has happened on the car, and I hope we can fix it for tomorrow.”

The WRC crews will tackle one more stage to conclude Saturday’s running.

shares
comments
WRC Belgium: Neuville extends lead after Tanak's transmission issue
Previous article

WRC Belgium: Neuville extends lead after Tanak's transmission issue
Next article

WRC Belgium: Tanak leads into final day after Neuville crashes out

WRC Belgium: Tanak leads into final day after Neuville crashes out
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Evans: Tanak can be caught in Ypres Rally victory battle Rally Belgium
WRC

Evans: Tanak can be caught in Ypres Rally victory battle

Neuville explains rally-ending WRC Ypres shunt from lead Rally Belgium
WRC

Neuville explains rally-ending WRC Ypres shunt from lead

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Rally Belgium Plus
WRC

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Thierry Neuville More
Thierry Neuville
Neuville: Everything must be “on point” for Ypres WRC victory repeat Rally Belgium
WRC

Neuville: Everything must be “on point” for Ypres WRC victory repeat

WRC ace Neuville keen for ETCR outing after Hyundai car swap
WRC

WRC ace Neuville keen for ETCR outing after Hyundai car swap

How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain Rally Spain Plus
WRC

How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain

Latest news

Evans: Tanak can be caught in Ypres Rally victory battle
WRC WRC

Evans: Tanak can be caught in Ypres Rally victory battle

Elfyn Evans believes it’s possible to overhaul Ypres Rally Belgium leader Ott Tanak for a first World Rally Championship win of 2022, but admits it won’t be an easy task.

Neuville explains rally-ending WRC Ypres shunt from lead
WRC WRC

Neuville explains rally-ending WRC Ypres shunt from lead

Thierry Neuville says he simply was caught out by a dusty corner and should have attempted to spin his Hyundai to avoid crashing out of the Ypres Rally Belgium lead.

WRC Belgium: Tanak leads into final day after Neuville crashes out
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: Tanak leads into final day after Neuville crashes out

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak has inherited the Ypres Rally Belgium lead from Toyota’s Elfyn Evans following Thierry Neuville’s retirement from his home World Rally Championship round.

WRC Belgium: Neuville crashes out to hand Tanak the rally lead
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: Neuville crashes out to hand Tanak the rally lead

Local hero Thierry Neuville has crashed out of the Ypres Rally Belgium, handing the lead to his Hyundai team-mate Ott Tanak on the penultimate stage of Saturday.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Plus

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Autosport was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Plus

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming Plus

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Plus

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Autosport for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Plus

How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Plus

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Autosport went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Plus

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally Plus

How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.