Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / WRC Sweden: Rovanpera leads Solberg on Friday morning Next / WRC Sweden: Neuville snatches lead after eventful afternoon loop
WRC / Rally Sweden News

Windscreen washer distraction behind Breen's WRC Rally Sweden crash

M-Sport World Rally Championship driver Craig Breen has revealed impaired vision caused by screen washer water freezing on his windscreen contributed to him crashing out of Rally Sweden.

Windscreen washer distraction behind Breen's WRC Rally Sweden crash
Tom Howard
By:

The Irishman’s hopes of a strong points haul from the second round of the WRC were dashed by a high-speed off on the second stage of the snow rally.

Breen had spun early in stage two when he clipped a snowbank with the rear of his car, which pitched his Ford Puma into a spin, costing him 28 seconds to rejoin the road.

His day then ended prematurely minutes later when he fired off the road and ploughed through a snow bank, burying his Puma in the deep snow. Officials briefly red flagged the stage to deal with the incident.

Speaking on his return to the service park, Breen admitted the accident was a “disaster” and that he had been distracted by an issue with his windscreen washer.

"On the second stage, close to the start, I touched a snow bank with the rear and we got wedged in between the snowbanks," said Breen.

"I managed to to get out of that but every time I braked after that the washer was spraying water onto the screen all of the time to the point where it would freeze.

Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

"Later on in a fast section of the stage over a couple of bumps I got caught out by not being able to see properly, and put off by everything and we got properly stuck in a snowbank, so disaster."

Luckily, the car suffered only cosmetic damage meaning Breen will be able to rejoin the rally on Saturday in the hope of fighting for powerstage points on Sunday.

“It is the only way I can get points out of this weekend now, we will focus our attention for the rest of the weekend on that,” he added.

Breen wasn’t the only M-Sport driver to hit trouble as Gus Greensmith struggled with gearbox and hybrid issues, before clouting a snowbank on stage five, leaving him in ninth position.

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera leads Solberg on Friday morning
Previous article

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera leads Solberg on Friday morning
Next article

WRC Sweden: Neuville snatches lead after eventful afternoon loop

WRC Sweden: Neuville snatches lead after eventful afternoon loop
Load comments
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC Sweden: Neuville snatches lead after eventful afternoon loop Rally Sweden
WRC

WRC Sweden: Neuville snatches lead after eventful afternoon loop

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera leads Solberg on Friday morning Rally Sweden
WRC

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera leads Solberg on Friday morning

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Rally Sweden Plus
WRC

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

Craig Breen More
Craig Breen
Friday Favourite: The star-making Subaru that hooked a future WRC ace
WRC

Friday Favourite: The star-making Subaru that hooked a future WRC ace

WRC Sweden: Breen crashes out on Stage 2, Lappi leads on return Rally Sweden
WRC

WRC Sweden: Breen crashes out on Stage 2, Lappi leads on return

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Plus
WRC

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

M-Sport More
M-Sport
Fourmaux: Finishing Sweden the main target after WRC Monte crash
WRC

Fourmaux: Finishing Sweden the main target after WRC Monte crash

M-Sport anticipates more Rally1 privateers in WRC after first Puma sale Rally Sweden
WRC

M-Sport anticipates more Rally1 privateers in WRC after first Puma sale

The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born Plus
WRC

The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born

Latest news

WRC Sweden: Neuville snatches lead after eventful afternoon loop
WRC WRC

WRC Sweden: Neuville snatches lead after eventful afternoon loop

Windscreen washer distraction behind Breen's WRC Rally Sweden crash
WRC WRC

Windscreen washer distraction behind Breen's WRC Rally Sweden crash

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera leads Solberg on Friday morning
WRC WRC

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera leads Solberg on Friday morning

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Plus
WRC WRC

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Plus

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future

WRC
6 h
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Plus

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Plus

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Plus

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off Plus

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off

The new Rally1 hybrid cars made their competition debuts in Monte Carlo, but it was two semi-retired drivers who took centre stage in a thrilling battle between two of the World Rally Championship's most successful names. Here's how Sebastien Loeb completed a remarkable return on his M-Sport debut by beating reigning champion Sebastien Ogier

WRC
Jan 24, 2022
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Plus

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Eight-time World Rally Championship king Sebastien Ogier has abdicated (well, gone part-time) in 2022, meaning for just the second time in the past decade we will have a different champion this year. Autosport picks out the drivers gunning to take his place and take over the mantle as the WRC's new ruler

WRC
Jan 20, 2022
The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born Plus

The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born

M-Sport is changing the game as a World Rally Championship powerhouse, inspired by Ferrari's legendary Formula 1 base. Autosport was afforded a behind-the-scenes look at its new headquarters, the result of a vision that has taken three decades to be realised, where its new Rally1 Puma took shape

WRC
Jan 19, 2022
The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Plus

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Part-time opportunities with Citroen and Hyundai have offered brief glimpses of what Craig Breen can do in a World Rally Championship car. Now signed up by M-Sport to lead it into the WRC's new hybrid era, Breen has been given the chance he's pursued for so long and is determined to make the most of it

WRC
Jan 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.