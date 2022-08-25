Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Accident damage rules Fourmaux out of WRC Acropolis Rally Next / Hyundai confirms Solberg for Rally New Zealand line-up
WRC News

Toyota CEO hopeful hydrogen power could be the future for rallying

Toyota is hopeful hydrogen power will emerge as a future environmentally friendly propulsion method for rallying following the debut of its GR Yaris hydrogen prototype.

Tom Howard
By:
Toyota CEO hopeful hydrogen power could be the future for rallying

The Japanese marque has invested heavily in hydrogen power as an alternative fuel for motorsport, having recently entered a hydrogen powered GR Corolla into the Fuji 24 Hours in June, which was driven by Toyota CEO and president Akio Toyoda and Toyota’s WRC boss Jari-Matti Latvala.

Last weekend Toyota used the hydrogen power train it has developed in an upgraded GR Yaris, which took on a selection of World Rally Championship stages at last weekend’s Ypres Rally Belgium.

The car driven by Toyoda and four-time world champion Juha Kankkunen.

The GR Yaris H2 is based on a road going version of the car, fitted with upgraded suspension, and powered by an hydrogen fuelled internal combustion engine.

As a result, the car’s only emissions are water, while the vehicle looks and sounds almost identical to the current road car.

Asked by Autosport if hydrogen power could be the future for rallying, Toyoda said: “I hope so. Hydrogen or electricity needs infrastructures.

“We have a hydrogen station in Belgium so we need that kind of infrastructure, however if we move with these kind of activities, and we continue, and all the people feel the same feelings then we can make our future together.”

He added: “The world issue for the automobile industry is carbon neutrality. We need it.

“However to build up the automobile industry we have a lot of people who love cars and love to drive and love engines and the business with petrol.

“If you look at the environment things, is there any solution for a win-win situation? This hydrogen is used in engines and we have [engine] sounds, and the only output from the car is water, so this is good for the environment, and good for being fun to drive.”

Toyota Yaris H2

Toyota Yaris H2

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Rally legend Kankkunen, who won WRC titles in 1986, 1987, 1991 and 1993, the last with Toyota, was impressed by the car and feels hydrogen could be developed into future WRC machines.

The WRC has made its fours move towards a more environmentally friendly future this season with the introduction of Rally1 hybrid cars that run on 100% sustainable fuel provided by P1 Racing Fuels.

“I don’t know what will happen but it is for sure one solution,” said Kankkunen of hydrogen power. “Rallies are too long for full electric cars plus they are very heavy and they have no noise but if you have clean fuel like that, I think it will be the future for rallying.”

“You have to compare it to a standard GR Yaris, the engine is different there is more torque and maybe a little bit more power. I was changing the gears on the straight all of the time and it was going to rev limiter straight away.

Read Also:

“It burns better than the fuel you can buy from the petrol station it looks like that, that was the first impression for me. The response is good from the engine. It was surprisingly good. I thought it would be less and lazy but it is quicker than the standard car.

“There is no difference [in engine braking] because it is still the petrol engine. When you lift off the throttle it brakes automatically and the compression is the same.”

Kankkunen also revealed he had no concerns over safety, driving a car with a hydrogen cell.

‘Nowadays you can protect it so well into the car,” he added. “Motorsport is dangerous and it has always been dangerous, there is always a risk whatever it is.

Toyota isn’t the only manufacturer looking into hydrogen power for use in motorsport.

French marque Alpine is conducting an evaluation study into whether hydrogen could be a direction for Formula 1 to investigate.

shares
comments
Accident damage rules Fourmaux out of WRC Acropolis Rally
Previous article

Accident damage rules Fourmaux out of WRC Acropolis Rally
Next article

Hyundai confirms Solberg for Rally New Zealand line-up

Hyundai confirms Solberg for Rally New Zealand line-up
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Hyundai confirms Solberg for Rally New Zealand line-up
WRC

Hyundai confirms Solberg for Rally New Zealand line-up

Accident damage rules Fourmaux out of WRC Acropolis Rally Rally Belgium
WRC

Accident damage rules Fourmaux out of WRC Acropolis Rally

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Rally Belgium Plus
WRC

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

Latest news

Hyundai confirms Solberg for Rally New Zealand line-up
WRC WRC

Hyundai confirms Solberg for Rally New Zealand line-up

Hyundai has announced its driver line-up for Rally New Zealand, confirming Oliver Solberg will pilot the third entry for the World Rally Championship event.

Toyota CEO hopeful hydrogen power could be the future for rallying
WRC WRC

Toyota CEO hopeful hydrogen power could be the future for rallying

Toyota is hopeful hydrogen power will emerge as a future environmentally friendly propulsion method for rallying following the debut of its GR Yaris hydrogen prototype.

Accident damage rules Fourmaux out of WRC Acropolis Rally
WRC WRC

Accident damage rules Fourmaux out of WRC Acropolis Rally

M-Sport has confirmed it won’t be able to field an entry for Adrien Fourmaux at the Acropolis Rally round of the World Rally Championship next month.

Solberg offers rally car outing to McLaren F1 star Norris
WRC WRC

Solberg offers rally car outing to McLaren F1 star Norris

World Rally Championship driver Oliver Solberg has offered Formula 1 driver Lando Norris an outing in a rally car after the McLaren driver revealed a desire to try the discipline.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Plus

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Plus

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Autosport was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Plus

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming Plus

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Plus

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Autosport for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Plus

How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Plus

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Autosport went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Plus

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.