WRC News

Hyundai confirms Solberg for Rally New Zealand line-up

Hyundai has announced its driver line-up for Rally New Zealand, confirming Oliver Solberg will pilot the third entry for the World Rally Championship event.

Hyundai confirms Solberg for Rally New Zealand line-up

The 20-year-old is set to sit out next month’s Acropolis Rally in Greece in favour of Dani Sordo as part of the team’s split driver roster for its third I20 N entry.

However, the South Korean marque has today confirmed that Solberg will return to the wheel of the i20 N for the following gravel event in New Zealand (29 September - 2 October).

PLUS: How Tanak triumphed amidst a series of Belgium WRC blunders

New Zealand is set to return to the WRC this year for the first time since 2012, when Sebastien Loeb emerged victorious. The event was expected to rejoin rallying’s top tier in 2020 but has been cancelled for the last two seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Confirmation of Solberg’s return to the factory Hyundai seat arrives after scoring his career best WRC result of fourth at last weekend’s Ypres Rally Belgium.

“Very excited to confirm we’ll be back in the Rally1 car when the legendary Rally New Zealand makes a comeback to the WRC calendar next month,” said Solberg, the son of 2003 world champion Petter Solberg.

“The rally and the roads there are iconic, but at the same time it’ll be new for almost everyone - which is normally good for me! My dad also won the rally back in 2004, so hopefully he can give me some tips.”

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

The full entry list for Rally New Zealand is yet to be released but the event could mark the return of eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier, who confirmed to Autosport in June that New Zealand was on the Toyota driver's wish list.

Hyundai is yet to declare its plan for the third car for the remaining two rounds of the season in Spain and Japan that follow New Zealand.

Next month’s Acropolis Rally will be Sordo’s third outing of the season with the Spaniard thought to be likely to return for his home round in Spain in October, which was the case last season, when he shared the third car with Craig Breen. 

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Plus

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Plus

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Autosport was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Plus

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming Plus

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Plus

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Autosport for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Plus

How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Plus

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Autosport went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Plus

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
