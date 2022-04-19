Tickets Subscribe
WRC legend Loeb rejoins M-Sport for Rally Portugal
WRC News

Third generation McRae set for Junior WRC Fiesta test

Max McRae is set to take the next step on the pathway to the World Rally Championship having secured a test in Junior WRC car next week.

Tom Howard
By:
McRae, the son of former WRC star driver Alister and nephew of the late 1995 WRC champion Colin, is set to travel to Europe for a tour of M-Sport Poland’s facility, before jumping behind the wheel of the new-for-2022 Ford Fiesta Rally3 for a test drive.

“Beyond excited to announce that next Monday I’ll be taking a flight to Poland,” read a post on McRae’s social media.

“Myself and my Dad will be heading over to Poland in order to take a look at the M-Sport Poland facility and then also doing a test in a Rally3 car on the fast Polish stages."

Constructed by M-Sport, the all-new four-wheel drive Fiesta is the backbone of the Junior WRC series which sees aspiring young drivers compete in identical cars across five WRC events.

The 17-year-old has been eyeing a move to contest the Junior WRC in the future after a promising start to his rally career in Australia, where he is based.

Photo by: Matt Jelonek

This season McRae has been driving a Subaru Impreza WRX in the Rally WA series in Western Australia and is set to compete in four rounds of the Australian Rally Championship, where he will challenge for the Production Cup class title.

Speaking to Autosport in November last year McRae revealed that the Junior WRC is next stop he wishes to take on the road to the World Rally Championship. 

“Of course, I’d love to get to Europe and especially the Junior WRC," he said.

"That would be a real big goal to set up. You always get the money factor coming into it and we’ve got really good partners. They will carry me a long way and hopefully we can get to Europe in the next couple of years.”

McRae is however set to compete in Europe this year when he lines up at the McRae Rally Challenge event held at Scotland’s Knockhill circuit on 2-3 July.

