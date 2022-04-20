Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Third generation McRae set for Junior WRC Fiesta test
WRC / Rally Croatia Video

Video: Inside the world of a WRC mechanic

Mechanics are an integral part of motorsport regardless of discipline and those that work in the World Rally Championship mechanics are regarded among elite.

Tom Howard
By:

These unsung heroes are expected to perform miracles against the clock to prepare and repair WRC cars during events.

Unlike other forms of motorsport, rallying’s version of the circuit racing pitstop is known as a service and these occur after a series or loop of special stages held on closed roads. Drivers and co-drivers will return to the service park, where teams deploy a group of mechanics to repair any damage or change items on the cars in an allotted time period before the next set of stages.

To better understand the life of a mechanic Autosport WRC reporter Tom Howard was invited to become part of the M-Sport Ford WRC team to work on Pierre-Louis Loubet’s Ford Puma Rally1 WRC car at the South Belgian Rally.

PLUS: Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

shares
comments
Third generation McRae set for Junior WRC Fiesta test
Previous article

Third generation McRae set for Junior WRC Fiesta test
Load comments
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Third generation McRae set for Junior WRC Fiesta test
WRC

Third generation McRae set for Junior WRC Fiesta test

WRC legend Loeb rejoins M-Sport for Rally Portugal Rally Portugal
WRC

WRC legend Loeb rejoins M-Sport for Rally Portugal

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Plus
Video Inside
WRC

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

Latest news

Video: Inside the world of a WRC mechanic
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Video: Inside the world of a WRC mechanic

Third generation McRae set for Junior WRC Fiesta test
WRC WRC

Third generation McRae set for Junior WRC Fiesta test

WRC legend Loeb rejoins M-Sport for Rally Portugal
WRC WRC

WRC legend Loeb rejoins M-Sport for Rally Portugal

Breen looking to capitalise on “really good feeling” in WRC Rally Croatia
WRC WRC

Breen looking to capitalise on “really good feeling” in WRC Rally Croatia

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Plus

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Autosport donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the trials and tribulations of a rally mechanic

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Plus

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight after the Loeb vs Ogier show Plus

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight after the Loeb vs Ogier show

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Plus

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Plus

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Plus

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Plus

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off Plus

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off

The new Rally1 hybrid cars made their competition debuts in Monte Carlo, but it was two semi-retired drivers who took centre stage in a thrilling battle between two of the World Rally Championship's most successful names. Here's how Sebastien Loeb completed a remarkable return on his M-Sport debut by beating reigning champion Sebastien Ogier

WRC
Jan 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.