All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
WRC Rally Poland

The big challenge facing Rovanpera after going from jet ski to WRC Rally Poland

Two-time world rally champion Kalle Rovanpera has made a last-minute trip to replace fellow Toyota part-time driver Sebastien Ogier on Rally Poland

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Upd:
Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Kalle Rovanpera expects to face a “big challenge” to prepare for Rally Poland after receiving a last-minute call up to replace Sebastien Ogier while he was repairing his jet ski.

Toyota has drafted in Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen to pilot the team’s third GR Yaris in Poland, which returns to the World Rally Championship calendar for the first time since 2017 this week, after Ogier and Vincent Landais were involved in a road traffic accident while preparing pacenotes and withdrew from the event.

Double world champion Rovanpera, contesting a partial schedule of events this year, was preparing to go out on the lake on his jet ski when he was asked by the team to come to Poland after Toyota sought permission from the FIA to field the Finnish pair.

It has since been confirmed that all involved in the accident have undergone scans which showed no signs of serious injury. Landais was discharged from hospital yesterday, while Ogier remained under medical observation overnight before being released today.

“It was strange day yesterday, but first of all it was good to hear by midday that Seb and Vincent were fine which is the main thing,” said Rovanpera.

“Then I got the call from Kaj [Lindstrom, Toyota sporting director] while I was changing some spark plugs on my jet ski before going on the lake, then he called, and I knew what it was about.

“The team made the call for us to come here and of course myself and Jonne were not prepared at all, so it was not an easy decision to come here.

“But of course we want to help the team as much as we can with the team points; they are crucial this year, so hopefully we can do that.”

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Rovanpera jumped on plane to Poland last night to be able take part in today’s recce, which will see him navigate through all of the rally’s stages in little over 24 hours before the event begins on Thursday night.

When asked about the enormity of the challenge to prepare for a rally in such a short space of time, he added: “It is quite a big challenge.

“We basically need to do a whole rally almost in one day and, of course, not watching any videos before will be quite a tough evening and tomorrow trying to learn what we can. It will not be easy with this schedule.

“It is really difficult to know what can be possible [this weekend], as we haven’t had a test in the car before this rally.

“We need to see at the shakedown if we are in a correct way. It depends how good we can do the recce and stuff.

“Normally in a rally like this I would like to fight for the win, but maybe this weekend it is not so easy to do.

“Of course we will try to do our best and bring some good points for the team.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Neuville’s WRC contract talks waiting on Hyundai joker confirmation

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
Neuville’s WRC contract talks waiting on Hyundai joker confirmation

Neuville’s WRC contract talks waiting on Hyundai joker confirmation

WRC
Rally Poland
Neuville’s WRC contract talks waiting on Hyundai joker confirmation
Ogier released from hospital following WRC Poland accident

Ogier released from hospital following WRC Poland accident

WRC
Rally Poland
Ogier released from hospital following WRC Poland accident
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Italy
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak
Kalle Rovanperä
More from
Kalle Rovanperä
WRC champion Rovanpera narrowly misses podium on circuit racing debut

WRC champion Rovanpera narrowly misses podium on circuit racing debut

WRC
WRC champion Rovanpera narrowly misses podium on circuit racing debut
The petrolhead obsession that drives WRC champion Rovanpera

The petrolhead obsession that drives WRC champion Rovanpera

WRC
The petrolhead obsession that drives WRC champion Rovanpera
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Kenya
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya
Toyota Racing
More from
Toyota Racing
Toyota calls on Ogier for Latvia, Pajari set for Finland debut

Toyota calls on Ogier for Latvia, Pajari set for Finland debut

WRC
Rally Finland
Toyota calls on Ogier for Latvia, Pajari set for Finland debut
Lopez Toyota return at Le Mans "like I had never left"

Lopez Toyota return at Le Mans "like I had never left"

Le Mans
Lopez Toyota return at Le Mans "like I had never left"
Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Latest news

Flat Chat podcast: Flavio Briatore's F1 return, British GP preview

Flat Chat podcast: Flavio Briatore's F1 return, British GP preview

F1 Formula 1
Flat Chat podcast: Flavio Briatore's F1 return, British GP preview
How to watch the 2024 Spa 24 Hours: schedule, line-up and more

How to watch the 2024 Spa 24 Hours: schedule, line-up and more

WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Spa
How to watch the 2024 Spa 24 Hours: schedule, line-up and more
Could Trackhouse's versatile teenager be America's next big racing talent?

Could Trackhouse's versatile teenager be America's next big racing talent?

NAS NASCAR Cup
Could Trackhouse's versatile teenager be America's next big racing talent?
Is World Superbike's superstar Razgatlioglu a genuine solution for a MotoGP team?

Is World Superbike's superstar Razgatlioglu a genuine solution for a MotoGP team?

MGP MotoGP
Is World Superbike's superstar Razgatlioglu a genuine solution for a MotoGP team?

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Italy
By Tom Howard
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Portugal
By Tom Howard
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Croatia
By Tom Howard
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Kenya
By Tom Howard
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe