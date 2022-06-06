Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Breen puts “important" WRC podium return down to new approach Next / Rovanpera glad tough WRC Sardinia weekend is over
WRC / Rally Italy News

Tanak: Hyundai "nowhere close to perfection" but WRC win provides hope

Ott Tanak says his World Rally Championship Hyundai is "nowhere close to perfection" but believes his Rally Sardinia victory has provided a much needed "extra boost" to the team.

Tom Howard
By:
Tanak: Hyundai "nowhere close to perfection" but WRC win provides hope

The 2019 world champion ended a personal victory drought of 462 days after emerging from four gruelling days competing in scorching temperatures on Sardinia's rough gravel roads.

Tanak's run to a dominant victory not only marked his first visit to the top step of the podium since Arctic Rally Finland in February 2021, but was also Hyundai's first of the new Rally1 hybrid era.

Hyundai has endured a troubled start this season hampered by late call to commit to Rally1 regulations that has left it playing catch up on car development compared to its Toyota and M-Sport-Ford rivals.

As a result, reliability issues have plagued the team this season but it has shown glimpses of pace to record podiums in Sweden, Croatia and Portugal after a woeful Monte Carlo season opener.

It has also faced internal upheaval following the departure of charismatic team principal Andrea Adamo in December last year, that has left deputy team director Julien Moncet in charge on an interim basis.

Tanak faced his own reliability scare on Friday when a transmission issue struck his i20 N, but luckily an incident cancelled the day's final two stages offering him a reprieve. His team-mate Thierry Neuville was not so fortunate as a transmission issue cost him two minutes.

However, the Estonian feels his victory and a third place for team-mate Dani Sordo will lift morale in the camp and help push the team to improve the i20 N.

"I think it [the win] is more a morale [boost] than championship, to be honest," said Tanak.

Podium: Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Podium: Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

"We want to fight for the championship, but for that we need to have the car. We have a lot of things still to do.

"We are nowhere close to perfection for where we want to be. Still, the factory is working long hours but we needed that little pressure off.

"The job they are doing is for winning rallies. I am pretty sure it is an extra boost for them, and then we start fresh Monday morning.

"It's quite a big change over compared to two weeks ago. It was quite a big struggle there [Portugal] and a bit frustrating But, we gave it a big push.

"Luckily, we had a test day between Portugal and Sardinia and we could continue working and we definitely did some good improvements. Before the rally, I was much more confident in the car. Obviously, it has worked out pretty well."

Read Also:

Tanak's victory has elevated the Estonian to third in the championship standings, 58 points behind leader Kalle Rovanpera.

shares
comments

Related video

Breen puts “important" WRC podium return down to new approach
Previous article

Breen puts “important" WRC podium return down to new approach
Next article

Rovanpera glad tough WRC Sardinia weekend is over

Rovanpera glad tough WRC Sardinia weekend is over
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb
WRC

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination
WRC

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Rally Kenya Plus
WRC

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

Ott Tanak More
Ott Tanak
Hyundai strengthens gear levers after bizarre Tanak failure Rally Kenya
WRC

Hyundai strengthens gear levers after bizarre Tanak failure

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Rally Italy Plus
WRC

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

WRC Sardinia: Dominant Tanak ends victory drought, Rovanpera fifth Rally Italy
WRC

WRC Sardinia: Dominant Tanak ends victory drought, Rovanpera fifth

Latest news

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb
WRC WRC

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination
WRC WRC

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination

Time running out for UK 2023 WRC calendar bid
WRC WRC

Time running out for UK 2023 WRC calendar bid

Moncet: Hyundai WRC team still working through “complications”
WRC WRC

Moncet: Hyundai WRC team still working through “complications”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Plus

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally Plus

How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Plus

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
How Rovanpera overcame rallying royalty in Portugal to extend his WRC lead Plus

How Rovanpera overcame rallying royalty in Portugal to extend his WRC lead

Although the Rally Portugal entry list featured World Rally Championship royalty in Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier, victory was secured by rallying's rising star in Kalle Rovanpera. Here's the story of his 2022 hat-trick, as his key rivals faltered among the gravel and asphalt ahead of them

WRC
May 23, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Plus

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Plus

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Plus

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Plus

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Autosport donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the trials and tribulations of a rally mechanic

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.