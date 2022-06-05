Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Breakthrough WRC Rally1 victory a "great relief" for Hyundai Next / Tanak: Hyundai "nowhere close to perfection" but WRC win provides hope
WRC / Rally Italy News

Breen puts “important" WRC podium return down to new approach

Craig Breen believes a “letting the car do the work” approach helped get his World Rally Championship back on track after scoring an important podium in Sardinia.

Tom Howard
By:
Breen puts “important" WRC podium return down to new approach

The M-Sport driver revealed he had become “slightly lost” in previous rounds in Portugal and Croatia having tried to chase “something that probably didn’t need chasing” behind the wheel of his Ford Puma.

A more relaxed Breen reflected on the timing sheets in Italy as the Irishman finished second on the tough gravel roads to claim his first podium since January's Monte Carlo opener, equalling his career best WRC result in the process.

Breen emerged in the victory hunt after climbing to fourth on Friday before jumping ahead of team-mate Pierre-Louis Loubet to move into the podium positions on Saturday morning. 

The retirement of early leader Esapekka Lappi elevated Breen to second. The 32-year-old then subsequently fended off Hyundai’s Dani Sordo to finish 1m03.2s behind eventual winner Ott Tanak (Hyundai) on Sunday.

The result lifted Breen from sixth to fourth in the standings, but remains 68 points adrift of championship leader Kalle Rovanpera.  

“I feel good, but tired. It has been a long weekend, but I feel more relaxed,” said Breen. 

“Come what may from the weekend I just felt better in myself. I felt better in my driving. I enjoyed it more and I would say I got slightly lost in the last couple of rallies, as I was chasing something that I probably didn’t need to be chasing. 

“I just tried to resort to letting the car do the work and I enjoyed the weekend and for sure the speed was a lot better.    

“I was really happy with the pace of the car and honestly it was the first time I felt really confident on these type of roads, and I think our pace was really quite strong.

“For sure, I think there was a margin where I could push even more but it was important to get a podium like this and get things back on track.”

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: M-Sport

Breen was one of two M-Sport Ford Pumas to finish in the top five as team-mate Loubet came home in fourth to score his career best result in the WRC.

The Frenchman had run as high as third before a puncture cost him time on Saturday morning. However the result, in only his third appearance of the season, surpassed his previous best of seventh, achieved in 2021 and 2020.  

shares
comments
Breakthrough WRC Rally1 victory a "great relief" for Hyundai
Previous article

Breakthrough WRC Rally1 victory a "great relief" for Hyundai
Next article

Tanak: Hyundai "nowhere close to perfection" but WRC win provides hope

Tanak: Hyundai "nowhere close to perfection" but WRC win provides hope
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb
WRC

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination
WRC

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Rally Kenya Plus
WRC

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

Latest news

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb
WRC WRC

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination
WRC WRC

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination

Time running out for UK 2023 WRC calendar bid
WRC WRC

Time running out for UK 2023 WRC calendar bid

Moncet: Hyundai WRC team still working through “complications”
WRC WRC

Moncet: Hyundai WRC team still working through “complications”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Plus

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally Plus

How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Plus

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
How Rovanpera overcame rallying royalty in Portugal to extend his WRC lead Plus

How Rovanpera overcame rallying royalty in Portugal to extend his WRC lead

Although the Rally Portugal entry list featured World Rally Championship royalty in Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier, victory was secured by rallying's rising star in Kalle Rovanpera. Here's the story of his 2022 hat-trick, as his key rivals faltered among the gravel and asphalt ahead of them

WRC
May 23, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Plus

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Plus

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Plus

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Plus

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Autosport donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the trials and tribulations of a rally mechanic

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.