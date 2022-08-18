Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Neuville: Everything must be “on point” for Ypres WRC victory repeat Next / Breen: Result in Ypres “important” after WRC form struggles
WRC News

Solberg reveals unusual mental reset after WRC Finland shunt

World Rally Championship rookie Oliver Solberg embarked on 40 kilometre quad bike drive to reset his mindset for Ypres Rally Belgium following the disappointment of his early Rally Finland exit.

Tom Howard
By:
Solberg reveals unusual mental reset after WRC Finland shunt

The Hyundai driver suffered his second accident of the season when he rolled his i20 N after misjudging the first corner of Stage 2. 

Solberg lost the rear end of the car entering a left-hander, which resulted in a heavy impact that damaged the car’s roll cage, ruling him out of the rally before it had barely begun.

The accident left Solberg in tears as the emotions of a difficult first season in the top tier caught up with him. 

The 20-year-old, son of 2003 WRC champion Petter Solberg, says he has now put the incident behind him thanks to a high-speed quad bike drive around his home. 

“I went as fast as I could for a long as I could [on a quad bike at home],” Solberg told Autosport.

“I think I went for like a 30km, 40km run and I went as fast as I could to release everything, all the pressure.”

Asked about his strategy moving forward, he said: “I think it was just a case of thinking through what happened and why and we did a good plan with the team as to what we could have done better. 

“We made a good strategy to go back to what worked before, and it worked well before.

“There have been two accidents this year, Finland and Croatia, and it is tough when stuff like that happens, it is tough for everybody, but it is part of the learning. 

Oliver Solberg, Hyundai World Rally Team

Oliver Solberg, Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

“All the problems we have had this year with everything else all builds up and makes it much worse for myself.

“You just have to remember what you are capable of and be positive on the things that have been good.”

Solberg says the crash in Finland has taught him that he cannot drive flat out all of the time, especially with the unpredictable handling of his i20 N. 

“The only thing I am used to is to go as fast as I can and I think a [measured] approach is what I have to take now and accept it will be difficult,” he added.

“I need to try and learn the car better. The two accidents I have had is when the rear has got away from me in high-speed corners.

“I have learned a lot now that will help me take a bit of care, and drive fast where I feel confident.”

Looking ahead to this weekend’s asphalt stages at Ypres Rally Belgium, the Swede is feeling more confident with his i20 N on tarmac.

“I had a good test road to be fair and I think I’m more and more confident with the car on tarmac,” he said.

“We know we have some issues and if we can do the best with what we have, it seems not too bad I hope.”

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Solberg’s Hyundai team is tipped to be in the mix for victory in Belgium, with home hero Thierry Neuville the hot favourite after victory last year.

“I think the chance [for victory] is definitely there,” Neuville told Autosport. 

“We have worked on the settings [since the last tarmac rally in Croatia] and we have had some upgrades on the engine mappings. In general, I think we have improved our performance on tarmac a bit. 

“We don’t know where we are to be honest. I don’t think we are bad, but I don’t think we are miles ahead of the others.”

It is a view shared by Rally Finland winner and team-mate Ott Tanak.

“We just don’t know where we are compared to our competitors, so we just need to do some stages and then we will see,” he said.

“If everything is working I think we could be competitive.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Neuville: Everything must be “on point” for Ypres WRC victory repeat
Previous article

Neuville: Everything must be “on point” for Ypres WRC victory repeat
Next article

Breen: Result in Ypres “important” after WRC form struggles

Breen: Result in Ypres “important” after WRC form struggles
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC Belgium: Evans leads Tanak after Rovanpera’s shock exit Rally Belgium
WRC

WRC Belgium: Evans leads Tanak after Rovanpera’s shock exit

WRC Belgium: Rovanpera crashes out after violent roll Rally Belgium
WRC

WRC Belgium: Rovanpera crashes out after violent roll

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Rally Belgium Plus
WRC

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Oliver Solberg More
Oliver Solberg
Hyundai reveals more details of Sordo/Solberg WRC 2022 schedule
WRC

Hyundai reveals more details of Sordo/Solberg WRC 2022 schedule

Sordo gets new Hyundai WRC chassis for Portugal after Croatia fire Rally Portugal
WRC

Sordo gets new Hyundai WRC chassis for Portugal after Croatia fire

Solberg was in "very bad shape" after Monte Carlo cockpit fumes Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

Solberg was in "very bad shape" after Monte Carlo cockpit fumes

Hyundai Motorsport More
Hyundai Motorsport
Neuville: Everything must be “on point” for Ypres WRC victory repeat Rally Belgium
WRC

Neuville: Everything must be “on point” for Ypres WRC victory repeat

Hyundai cautiously optimistic after shock Finland WRC win Rally Finland
WRC

Hyundai cautiously optimistic after shock Finland WRC win

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Plus
WRC

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Latest news

WRC Belgium: Evans leads Tanak after Rovanpera’s shock exit
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: Evans leads Tanak after Rovanpera’s shock exit

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans opened up a slender lead over Hyundai’s Ott Tanak following an eventful Friday morning at Ypres Rally Belgium that included a shock exit for Kalle Rovanpera.

WRC Belgium: Rovanpera crashes out after violent roll
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: Rovanpera crashes out after violent roll

World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera has crashed out of Ypres Rally Belgium after suffering a violent roll during the Friday morning’s second stage.

Jos Verstappen on WRC Ypres debut: "Max thinks I'm crazy"
WRC WRC

Jos Verstappen on WRC Ypres debut: "Max thinks I'm crazy"

Ex-Formula 1 driver Jos Verstappen says son Max Verstappen thinks he is “crazy” for taking up rallying, but is supportive of his father’s World Rally Championship debut this weekend.

Drivers braced for toughest wet tarmac WRC event
WRC WRC

Drivers braced for toughest wet tarmac WRC event

Rain is set to transform Ypres Rally Belgium into the World Rally Championship's toughest asphalt rally, according to M-Sport's Adrien Fourmaux.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Plus

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Autosport was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success

WRC
5 h
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Plus

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming Plus

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Plus

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Autosport for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Plus

How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Plus

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Autosport went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Plus

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally Plus

How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.