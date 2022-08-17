Tickets Subscribe
Rally Belgium: Everything you need to know
WRC / Rally Belgium News

Neuville: Everything must be "on point" for Ypres WRC victory repeat

Rally Belgium favourite Thierry Neuville admits everything will need to be “on point” to be competitive when the World Rally Championship heads to his home event in Ypres this weekend. 

Tom Howard
By:
Neuville: Everything must be “on point” for Ypres WRC victory repeat

The Hyundai driver has proven to be a specialist on the fast, narrow and twisty asphalt roads, resulting in two victories at the Ypres Rally, including a success when the the event made its WRC debut last year.

While Hyundai team-mate Ott Tanak has scored two wins this season in Sardinia (June) and at Finland earlier this month, Neuville is yet to stand on the top step of the podium this season. His last triumph arrived at Rally Spain in October last year. 

The Belgian has recorded only two podium visits this year in Sweden and Croatia after a campaign plagued by reliability issues. The problems with the i20 N have improved in recent rounds, but this has coincided with fast gravel rallies that haven’t suited Neuville.

Facing the prospect of returning to a happy hunting ground, Neuville is setting his sights on ending his victory drought by repeating his 2021 success, but is aware he will face a tough challenge. 

“Ypres Rally Belgium, our home rally, is probably the event that we’re looking forward to the most in the season," said Neuville.

“I’ve got good memories from last year, and in fact previous visits when the event was part of the IRC. I can’t wait to get back. 

Podium: Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Podium: Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

“We’re finally heading to tarmac again after a run of tricky gravel rallies. We hope to return to winning ways in front of the local spectators, fans, supporters, and family members; we’ll certainly be motivated and ready to do our best. 

“There is only one goal: to repeat our victory from last year. It won’t be easy, as the competition is so tough. We will need to make sure everything is on point if we are going to be competitive.”

Neuville will need a strong result to keep his slim title hopes alive, with Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera in a position to wrap up the championship should the Finn extend his 94 point lead out to 121.

The Belgian sits third, one point behind team-mate Tanak, who climbed to second in the standings courtesy of his victory in Finland.

Ypres Rally Belgium begins with shakedown on Thursday afternoon before Friday morning’s first stage.    

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Plus

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming Plus

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Plus

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Autosport for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Plus

How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Plus

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Autosport went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Plus

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally Plus

How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Plus

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
