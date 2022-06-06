Gravel Notes Podcast: WRC Rally Sardinia review

Tanak ended a run of 462 days since his previous WRC victory at Arctic Rally Finland in February 2021, while the result was also Hyundai’s first win following a challenging start to the new Rally1 hybrid era.

Tanak won nine of the 21 stages held in blisteringly hot temperatures to take the win by 1m03.2s from M-Sport’s Craig Breen, while Dani Sordo secured a double podium for Hyundai in third.

Host Martyn Lee is joined by WRC reporter Tom Howard to discuss all the key topics from Sardinia.

The duo explain how Tanak and Hyundai scored a breakthrough win thanks to a slice of good fortune, why Kalle Rovanpera’s display was critical for his title hopes, and the return to form for M-Sport-Ford.

Hyundai’s deputy team director Julien Moncet joins the show too and shares his thoughts following his team’s breakthrough success.

The pair also analyse Breen's comedy stylings, after the Irishman delivered one of the all-time great stage end interviews.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.