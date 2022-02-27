Tickets Subscribe
WRC / Rally Sweden News

Rally Sweden secures new two-year WRC deal

The World Rally Championship has confirmed Rally Sweden will remain on the calendar for the next two years under a new agreement.

Tom Howard
By:

Rally Sweden returned to the WRC schedule this year but in a new location in the city of Umea after the COVID-19 pandemic force the cancellation of the event last year.

The event’s move approximately 800km north of its spiritual home in Karlstad was taken to ensure competitors would face full snow conditions after rallies where snow has been limited in the Varmland region of the country.

As a result, it also provided a host of brand new stages for the crews to tackle, producing a thrilling battle for the victory that was eventually clinched by Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera.

The WRC declared the move north successful prompting the announcement of a new contract to see the event remain on the championship schedule until 2024.

“This agreement secures Sweden’s place in the FIA World Rally Championship for the next two years and protects the future of the WRC’s only pure winter rally,” said WRC event director Simon Larkin.

“The move north to Umea has proved a resounding success and we thank the people of the Vasterbotten region for the support and warm welcome they have extended to the championship this week.”

Rally Sweden's CEO Glenn Olsson added: “I think we have delivered high above everyone's expectations. We have had fantastic roads, good weather, good TV pictures, and many have told us that our officials had done a tremendous job out there.

"FIA, WRC Promoter, and the teams are all satisfied, and everyone thinks it has been an entirely right decision to move to Umea, as a city suits Umea very well for a WRC event.

“It is also clear that it will be a continuation for Rally Sweden and Umea in the WRC circus as WRC Promoter and Rally Sweden have agreed on a new two-year agreement.

"To be able to end a weekend like this by being able to tell that we have extended our agreement by two years feels, of course, absolutely fantastic.”

