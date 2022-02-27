Rovanpera makes Ukraine tribute after Rally Sweden win

The Toyota driver produced a faultless drive to claim his third career World Rally Championship win on Sweden’s snow despite opening the road on Friday.

Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen initially took the lead on Friday before reclaiming the advantage on Saturday morning and going on to clinch the win by 22s from Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville, while Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi came home in third on his WRC return.

The win represented a significant turnaround in fortunes after struggling for speed in Monte Carlo on his way to fourth at the season opener.

However, speaking before the podium, the 21-year-old admitted that he didn’t feel like celebrating the victory given the current situation ongoing in Ukraine.

“For sure I’m really pleased, I didn’t think we could be this good especially starting first on Friday,” said Rovanpera.

“It was quite a big job but I have to say I’m really happy. I have to say a big thanks to the team they did a great job, the car was great and I’m so much more confident now.

“I don’t feel like celebrating too much now, it has been a really difficult weekend for the people in Ukraine. I just want to really hope they have the strength and hope in these difficult times.”

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Toyota Racing

Following on from Rovanpera’s thoughts, the FIA and Rally Sweden organisers held a “moment of solidarity” at the rally ending podium ceremony held in Umea, before Rovanpera’s car was called onto the finish ramp.

Hyundai deputy team director Julien Moncet also shared his concerns regarding the situation in Ukraine.

“We are concerned by the situation and we will have to maybe think and adapt our motorsport strategy in the future,” Moncet told Autosport.

“We have seen some series like F1 and WTCR have cancelled races in Russia. We will keep an eye on the situation and act accordingly.”

Rovanpera now leads the WRC championship standings by 14 points from Neuville heading into a lengthy break until the championship reconvenes in Croatia from 21-24 April.