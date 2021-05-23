Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Portugal WRC: Toyota's Evans takes lead after Tanak retires Next / Evans: Rally Portugal win important after “painful” Croatia miss
WRC / Rally Portugal News

Portugal WRC: Evans boosts title push with Rally Portugal victory

By:

Toyota’s British star Elfyn Evans has claimed victory on Rally Portugal with an imperious display to win the fourth round of this year’s World Rally Championship.

Evans claimed victory with a comfortable 28.3s advantage over Hyundai's Dani Sordo, while reigning champion Sebastien Ogier was almost a minute and 30 seconds back.

On Saturday evening, the Welshman watched his lead slashed by a third when the last man standing for Hyundai, Sordo, scorched through the Porto superspecial to keep in contention.

Nevertheless, at the final morning restart, the momentum swung firmly behind Evans, who all-but doubled his lead from 10.7 seconds to 20.3s and claimed his third stage win of the event.

Evans would claim two more stage wins through the day, the only notch missing from his belt being that of the fabled Fafe stage, which was run twice at the end of each loop of stages and closed the rally with its points-scoring powerstage.

Fafe provides the iconic moment of the WRC’s Portuguese classic, when cars leap over a narrow crest that is lined with spectators that have returned for for first time this year.

Dani Sordo, Borja Rozada, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Dani Sordo, Borja Rozada, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

On the morning pass through Fafe it was the Hyundai of Thierry Neuville, which went fastest of all by 4.5s over the 11.18km stage, shading his team-mate Ott Tanak with Evans finishing third.

Both Neuville and Tanak had retired from the event after knocking the right rear corners off their respective i20 WRCs, but returned to the fray to try and claim maximum points from the powerstage shootout in a bid to salvage their hopes of challenging for this year’s drivers’ title.

Tanak had gone so far as to dispense with carrying any spare tyres in order to save weight and even switched from a full-face helmet to an open-face model in his bid to shed every gram of excess baggage.

Neuville’s exit on Friday had given him the luxury of saving five soft tyres and he had them all aboard, trundling through the other stages to preserve them, while the only other man to have conserved a full set of soft rubber was Toyota’s championship leader Ogier.

Having climbed from eighth to third on Saturday, Ogier could afford to go easily on Sunday morning with only his junior team-mate Takamoto Katsuta in a position to challenge.

With two wins from the three rallies held prior to Portugal, the seven-time champion could afford to be relatively sanguine about Evans’s first overall win of the year and instead chose to focus on upsetting Tanak and Neuville’s ambitions for the powerstage.

When it came to the closing shootout, Tanak bested his Belgian team-mate by 1.6s as ample reward for his diligent weight saving. Ogier claimed the points for third-fastest time with his team-mates Kalle Rovanpera and Evans scooping the last of the bonus points.

"It feels good!” said the victorious Evans after completing the final stage.

“We perhaps weren't the fastest crew this weekend, but we had really good pace and kept out of trouble and obviously did enough to keep Dani at bay today. It comes at a good time, so I'm happy to take this one.”

Runner-up Sordo had nothing left in his tyres for the powerstage. His second-place finish overall remained another commendable performance from the Spanish veteran, but Hyundai’s deficit to Toyota in the manufacturers’ standings, which it prioritises over drivers’ titles, has now opened to a yawning 37 points.

Hyundai principal Andrea Adamo was in a sombre mood as the podium celebrations played out.

“Honestly, we bring home, thanks to Dani, a second place where the start of the week was totally different and the opportunities were there but for different reasons we have not been able to bring home what was possible to do,” he said.

“There is no one that is going to kill himself here, but normally the strong are not the ones who fall.”

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Ogier now leads Evans by two points in the drivers’ championship, with Neuville 20 points further back and Tanak a further 12 points in arrears.

In WRC2, it was the second win in two appearances for former WRC rally winner Esapekka Lappi, who admitted to finding the less advanced Volkswagen Polo ‘boring’ to drive on some of the longer stages when compared to full WRC machinery.

The Finn beat his childhood friend and former M-Sport team-mate Teemu Suninen’s Ford Fiesta into second place, with defending champion Mads Ostberg fighting back in his Citroen to complete the podium after a difficult weekend.

In WRC3, a dramatic late bid by Kajetan Kajetanowicz saw his Skoda pip the Citroen of longtime leader Yoann Rossel for victory on the final morning’s stages.

Britain’s Chris Ingram completed the podium in his Skoda, the 2019 European Rally Champion delighted to have made such an impression in only his second WRC event.

A brief 10-day pause will be followed by Rally Italy and another all-gravel outing for the teams, starting on June 3.

Results

Cla Driver/Codriver Car Total Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Elfyn Evans
United Kingdom Scott Martin 		Toyota Yaris WRC 3:38'26.200  
2 Spain Dani Sordo
Borja Rozada 		Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 3:38'54.500 28.300
3 France Sébastien Ogier
France Julien Ingrassia 		Toyota Yaris WRC 3:39'49.800 1'23.600
4 Japan Takamoto Katsuta
United Kingdom Daniel Barritt 		Toyota Yaris WRC 3:40'54.600 2'28.400
5 United Kingdom Gus Greensmith
United Kingdom Chris Patterson 		Ford Fiesta WRC 3:43'18.900 4'52.700
6 France Adrien Fourmaux
Belgium Renaud Jamoul 		Ford Fiesta WRC 3:43'29.600 5'03.400
7 Finland Esapekka Lappi
Finland Janne Ferm 		Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 3:48'03.400 9'37.200
8 Finland Teemu Suninen
Finland Mikko Markkula 		Ford Fiesta Rally2 3:49'46.200 11'20.000
9 Norway Mads Ostberg
Norway Torstein Eriksen 		Citroën C3 Rally2 3:50'27.700 12'01.500
10 Russian Federation Nikolay Gryazin
Konstantin Aleksandrov 		Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 3:51'02.000 12'35.800
View full results
shares
comments
Portugal WRC: Toyota's Evans takes lead after Tanak retires

Previous article

Portugal WRC: Toyota's Evans takes lead after Tanak retires

Next article

Evans: Rally Portugal win important after “painful” Croatia miss

Evans: Rally Portugal win important after “painful” Croatia miss
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Portugal
Author Nick Garton

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

3h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

3h
5
Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

39min
Latest news
WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland
WRC

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland

1h
Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain
WRC

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain

22h
Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID
WRC

Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID

23h
Hyundai needs to "reinflate" itself after WRC Portugal disappointment
WRC

Hyundai needs to "reinflate" itself after WRC Portugal disappointment

May 25, 2021
Ogier: "Perfect performance" wouldn't have been enough to beat Evans
WRC

Ogier: "Perfect performance" wouldn't have been enough to beat Evans

May 25, 2021
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

More
Nick Garton
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Rally Portugal Plus
WRC

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

Portugal WRC: Toyota's Evans takes lead after Tanak retires Rally Portugal
WRC

Portugal WRC: Toyota's Evans takes lead after Tanak retires

Portugal WRC: Tanak presses home advantage as top three pull clear Rally Portugal
WRC

Portugal WRC: Tanak presses home advantage as top three pull clear

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished Plus

Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished

The WRC's support categories are in a process of streamlining that will spell the end of a formalised 2WD world championship-level category. While its relevance to the top level has been questioned for some time, that doesn't mean it should be swept quietly under the carpet

WRC
Apr 5, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Plus

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Plus

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to expect from the WRC's venture to the Arctic Plus

What to expect from the WRC's venture to the Arctic

This week's Arctic Rally Finland will bring the World Rally Championship into new territory. And, almost without exception, the service park can't wait for the subzero challenge to commence

WRC
Feb 25, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Latest news

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland
WRC WRC

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain
WRC WRC

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain

Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID
WRC WRC

Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID

Hyundai needs to "reinflate" itself after WRC Portugal disappointment
WRC WRC

Hyundai needs to "reinflate" itself after WRC Portugal disappointment

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.