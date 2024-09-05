Ogier commits to remaining WRC rounds to boost Toyota’s title hopes

Sebastien Ogier has confirmed plans to contest the remaining rounds of the World Rally Championship to help Toyota challenge for both the drivers’ and manufacturers’ crowns.

The eight-time world champion was set to contest a half-season campaign in his role as a part-time driver, but his impressive run of three wins and three second-place finishes have proved crucial for Toyota’s manufacturers’ title push.

Ogier’s success has also left the Frenchman as Toyota’s highest-placed driver in the championship and firmly in the fight for a ninth crown, only 27 points adrift of championship leader and Hyundai rival Thierry Neuville.

Earlier this week, Rally Chile, which follows this weekend’s round in Greece, released its entry list that featured Ogier and his part-time Toyota team-mate and reigning two-time world champion Kalle Rovanpera.

Toyota team principal Jari-Matti Latvala had already asked Ogier to compete in the remaining rounds earlier this year. Despite initially appearing to downplay the prospect after Rally Finland, Ogier will now add Chile and the Central European Rally to his programme which already included November’s Japan season finale.

“I think now it's clear. It's four rounds remaining and the position we are in the championship we had to give it a try, being also now the leading driver for Toyota,” Ogier told Autosport.

“Of course, there was a bigger wish from the team for me to be there and on my side, two out of these four [rallies] were planned already, and we just had to add Chile and Central Europe.

“Even if I'm not looking so much for the travel to Chile [because of the distance to Europe], I cannot complain to be in this situation.

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Toyota Racing

“It's still always tempting to have a chance to fight for a championship, even though right now it's still a long shot. It's still with the current point system, not so easy to catch this kind of gap, but the best we can do is try to put pressure as late as we can in the season.

“As long as there is a mathematical chance, anything can happen.”

Toyota boss Latvala says the outcome is both “good for Sebastien personally and for the team”, while admitting securing the manufacturers' title is the primary goal. Toyota sits 20 points adrift of Hyundai heading into this weekend despite winning six of the nine rallies to date.

“We discussed that if he does Latvia and it goes well why not do the rest of the championship because he's been a very strong asset for us this year,” said Latvala.

“We want to keep the championship fight alive.”

Championship leader Neuville, who announced a one-year extension with Hyundai for 2025 before today’s Acropolis Rally Greece shakedown, expects Ogier to be his strongest rival for the rest of the season.

“It will be someone else to fight for the championship and if you’re going to win then it is even better,” said Neuville.

“He will always have an excuse because he didn't do all the other rounds, but he chose very well which ones he didn’t do.

“He has done very well benefiting from his road position but now it will be a bit different, but he is the man to fight. It is no secret he is the one who will be the strongest until the end of the year in the fight for the championship, and we need to resist.”