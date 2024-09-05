All Series
WRC Rally Greece

Neuville signs new Hyundai deal to join Tanak for 2025 WRC

WRC points leader pens new one-year deal to extend relationship with Hyundai

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Upd:
Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team

Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Thierry Neuville has signed a one-year contract extension to remain with Hyundai, alongside Ott Tanak, to contest the 2025 World Rally Championship.

The current WRC points leader had entered into the final year of his current deal with the Korean marque this season, before reaching a new agreement that will take the five-time title runner-up into a 12th year with the team in WRC.

Neuville will once again continue alongside co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe, while Hyundai has exercised an option on 2019 world champion pairing Tanak and Martin Jarvoeja for next year. Tanak scored victory in Sardinia this year in his second spell with the team after spending 2023 driving for M-Sport-Ford.

Neuville joined Hyundai in 2014 when the car maker embarked on its second stint as a factory team in the WRC. The Belgian scored his and Hyundai’s first outright WRC win in Germany in their maiden season - the win is one of 20 Neuville has scored for the Alzenau outfit.

The 36-year-old told Autosport last year that he would like to sign a two-year deal to take him into 2026. However, Hyundai’s future in the WRC beyond 2025 is yet to be confirmed amid speculation the marque could leave the championship, amid expected plans to join the World Endurance Championship in 2026.

“I am very happy to extend my contract with Hyundai Motorsport for the 2025 FIA World Rally Championship season,” said Neuville on the eve of this weekend’s Acropolis Rally in Greece.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“There are not many partnerships in motorsport that have spanned as long as ours, but since 2014 we have achieved great success together.

“I’ve said before that this team has become a second family to me, and our ambition and motivation has only grown year after year. It would be a great honour to win our first drivers’ title with them at the end of this season, and to carry that forward into a 12th year together. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us.”

Hyundai team principal Cyril Abiteboul added: “We are pleased to confirm Thierry Neuville alongside Ott Tanak for our 2025 FIA World Rally Championship campaign.

“The decision to maintain this competitive pairing at Hyundai Motorsport underscores our commitment to the series in 2025, where we will once again be targeting all three championship titles.

“Thierry has been with Hyundai Motorsport since the very start, proving invaluable to the team both on the stages and in the factory over the past 11 years.

“With him and his co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe now locked in for next season, we have all of the ingredients needed to continue fighting at the very pinnacle of our sport.”

Cyril Abiteboul, Team principal Hyundai World Rally Team

Cyril Abiteboul, Team principal Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai is yet to announce who will pilot its third i20 N Rally1 next year. Abiteboul has previously stated that the team is “exploring scenarios” for this entry having chosen to split the car across Esapekka Lappi, Andreas Mikkelsen and Dani Sordo.

M-Sport’s Adrien Fourmaux has however been heavily linked to the drive, although the British squad is eager to keep its lead driver for 2025.

Tom Howard
