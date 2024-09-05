Hyundai's 2026 WRC decision likely to shape Neuville’s long-term future
Hyundai’s uncertain long-term WRC future could play a pivotal role in its stalwart’s rally career who has put pen to paper on a one-year extension
Thierry Neuville says his World Rally Championship future beyond 2025 will likely be determined by Hyundai’s WRC plans as he doesn’t see himself “going on with another brand”.
The WRC points leader has signed a new one-year extension that will take him into a 12th season with the Korean marque.
However, the Belgian’s WRC future beyond 2025 is unclear with Hyundai yet to confirm its commitment to the WRC for 2026, amid speculation the brand could leave the championship and join the World Endurance Championship.
Neuville has previously stated a desire to sign a two-year deal but it appears Hyundai’s uncertain future has resulted in only a one-year extension. The 36-year-old, while happy to secure his future for another season, admitted that there were even some initial worries about securing this new contract.
“It is great news. I'm very happy to continue my preferred sport with the passion and the enthusiasm I still have, so I’m looking forward to it,” Neuville told Autosport.
“Obviously the fact that the contract is signed is a good point and I don't need to worry about that anymore.
“At some point, sure, I think we were all worried. However, now it's official, we're going to continue, and I think it's also important news for the team members as well.”
When asked if there was an option of a two-year deal, he revealed that there is the possibility he could be with the team longer than his new terms of his new agreement. There has been rumours that Hyundai could consider outsourcing its team to a private operation from 2026.
“We don't go into more details, but opportunities will be there, but it will not depend on us, so I believe that we will have to see what the future of the team is. We could be there for longer,” he said.
Pressed on if he had started to think about his future beyond 2025, he replied: “Not at all, because, like I said, there might be opportunity for more. At the moment, it's too early to know what will be the future of the teams in WRC and the category itself. So I believe that it's too early to know.”
However, given the uncertainty around Hyundai’s WRC future beyond 2025, Neuville said that the brand’s decision whether to stay or leave the WRC could ultimately decide the future of his own rallying career in the top flight.
“Obviously, for me it wouldn't be a disaster not to be there anymore after so many years, but on the other hand, if obviously Hyundai retire it would probably be a point for me to retire as well. I have done so long with them and I have enjoyed that time. At the moment I don't see myself going on with another brand, but who knows?”
Neuville has previously shown interest in competing in categories outside of the WRC, having raced in TCR Germany in 2019. While he revealed that at some point he could consider an alternative to rally, the WRC is where he wishes to compete in the near future.
“At some point [I could consider Rally Raid or circuit racing], but honestly speaking, if I do something I want to do it professionally. At the moment where I can make the best of is still in WRC. It's where I'm the best and where the team needs me the most. So, that's the place to be at the moment," he said.
Looking ahead to next season, Neuville will drive a heavily upgraded i20 N Rally, thanks to the deployment of homologation jokers, as the team aims to resurrect some of the plans it had for its new car project that was abandoned amid the 2025 FIA technical rules U-turn earlier this year.
Neuville has already begun testing some of the updates ahead of their 2025 debut.
“The target of the team to be competitive next year. So I think if they carry on with signing fast drivers it's because they want to be competitive and that is why they have decided to put some jokers on the car,” he added.
