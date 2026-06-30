New WRC constructor gearing up for maiden 2027 car test

The first tuner operation to commit to the World Rally Championship’s 2027 regulations is gearing up to test its WRC27 challenger in August ahead of next year’s impending change in rallying’s top tier.

Founded by experienced motorsport engineer Lionel Hansen, former FIA rally director and Citroen WRC boss Yves Matton and Prospeed, Project Rally One announced plans to design, build and homologate a WRC27-specification car for the start of the championship’s next regulatory cycle in December last year.

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The WRC will permit tuners to become constructors under the new technical regulations with Project Rally One and Spain’s RMC Motorsport the first operations to commit to new rules.

Project Rally One has been busily working on its all-new challenger for 2027 with the assembly of its first car expected to be completed next month ahead of its maiden test in August. Subject to the successful completion of all development milestones on both gravel and tarmac, assembly of the first two cars is scheduled to be completed before the end of the year.

"The first phase of the project, focused on technical studies and vehicle design, has now been successfully completed in line with our objectives,” read a June progress update document from the team, which included renders of the proposed car.

“The first tubular chassis, built for 2027 homologation, is currently in its final manufacturing phase ahead of technical validation by the FIA.

The car is yet to undergo FIA homologation Photo by: Project Rally One

“At the same time, production of the first components for the development car is well underway, with all remaining parts due to be delivered shortly. Assembly of the first vehicle, built to the final FIA Rally1/WRC27 technical specification, will begin next month.

“The priority during this phase will be to validate the reliability of every component across different surfaces before continuing with vehicle set-up and optimisation to achieve the desired level of performance.

“The next six months will be crucial to the success of the Rally One project. Meeting a demanding development schedule will be essential to ensure the car is ready to compete at the highest level under the new FIA regulations. The entire team is fully committed to achieving this objective and preparing the project to make its competitive debut at the start of the 2027 season.”

The team’s progress update also revealed the make up of its organisation that includes 17 specialists that have been working on the design and development. Alain Penasse, Hyundai’s former WRC team manager from 2013-2021, is responsible for sporting management and strategy, as well as preparing the team's entry into the WRC.

Jeremy Chevallereau coordinates all technical aspects of the project, working closely with partners, suppliers and subcontractors. Florent Biard leads the design office and the vehicle's development, supported by the engineers, designers, draftsmen and technicians at Faster Racing.

Meanwhile, distinguished former Peugeot, Citroen and Volkswagen WRC car designer Jean-Claude Vaucard has been enlisted to provide an overview as a principal technical adviser.

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