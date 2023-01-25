Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / WRC Rally Monte Carlo: The Good, The Bad and the undisputed Monte master Next / WRC: No plans to alter Monte Carlo Rally route after lack of snow
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo News

Monte Carlo winner Ogier to make WRC return in Mexico

Sebastien Ogier has announced that the next rally of his partial World Rally Championship programme will be Rally Mexico in March.

Tom Howard
By:
Monte Carlo winner Ogier to make WRC return in Mexico

The eight-time world champion had been tight-lipped on his 2023 plans this year, but in an interview with French broadcaster Canal + he confirmed his attendance at the gravel rally from 16-19 March.

Mexico returns to the WRC this year for the first time since 2020, when the event was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will host the third round of the WRC season.

The popular gravel rally has been a happy hunting ground for Ogier during his career, having racked up six wins. Ogier has only recorded more WRC wins at Rally Monte Carlo, where last weekend he claimed a record ninth triumph.

This season Ogier will share the third manufacturer points-scoring GR Yaris with Takamoto Katsuta, who will take over the car for next month’s Rally Sweden, before reverting to a fourth entry in Mexico.

“There won’t be any Sweden, but I think everybody knew that,” said Ogier in an interview with Canal+.

“But it’s not really a secret that I’m announcing that I’ll be in Mexico for the following round.

"It’s a round that I’ve always enjoyed, which has returned to the calendar after two years due to COVID, so it was kind of an obvious choice from both my side and the team’s.

“I’ve always performed well there on the Mexican gravel, so it won’t be too long a wait between Monte Carlo and my next rally.”

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Ogier’s plans after Rally Mexico remain unclear, although he has told Autosport that he doesn’t have any plans for a circuit racing programme akin to his half season in the World Endurance Championship last year.

“We have discussed and planned with the team but I will give them the liberty to disclose it,” said Ogier ahead of Monte Carlo.

“The plan can always evolve with the need for the team.”

Toyota WRC boss Jari-Matti Latvala says he expects Ogier to contest “roughly half the rounds” this year.

“We haven’t decided exactly the number of events but it will be roughly half the season,” Latvala told Autosport.

shares
comments
WRC Rally Monte Carlo: The Good, The Bad and the undisputed Monte master
Previous article

WRC Rally Monte Carlo: The Good, The Bad and the undisputed Monte master
Next article

WRC: No plans to alter Monte Carlo Rally route after lack of snow

WRC: No plans to alter Monte Carlo Rally route after lack of snow
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC: No plans to alter Monte Carlo Rally route after lack of snow Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

WRC: No plans to alter Monte Carlo Rally route after lack of snow

WRC Rally Monte Carlo: The Good, The Bad and the undisputed Monte master Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

WRC Rally Monte Carlo: The Good, The Bad and the undisputed Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master Rally Monte Carlo Plus
WRC

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Sébastien Ogier More
Sébastien Ogier
Ogier opens up on "eventful" run to Monte Carlo WRC lead Rally Monte Carlo
Video Inside
WRC

Ogier opens up on "eventful" run to Monte Carlo WRC lead

Ogier to contest Spain, Japan to complete WRC season
WRC

Ogier to contest Spain, Japan to complete WRC season

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Rally Monte Carlo Plus
WRC

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

Latest news

Podcast: Top 10 F1 one-hit wonders
Formula 1 Formula 1

Podcast: Top 10 F1 one-hit wonders

Occasionally the sun shines on a Formula 1 driver just once in their entire career, but it becomes one of the great moments in grand prix racing’s rich history.

Toyota WEC ace Lopez to race for Cool LMP2 team in ELMS
European Le Mans European Le Mans

Toyota WEC ace Lopez to race for Cool LMP2 team in ELMS

Le Mans 24 Hours winner Jose Maria Lopez will contest the European Le Mans Series for LMP2 squad Cool Racing alongside his Toyota World Endurance Championship programme.

Gasly: F1 success with Alpine would be "amazing" way to honour Hubert
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: F1 success with Alpine would be "amazing" way to honour Hubert

Pierre Gasly believes success in Formula 1 with Alpine would be an “amazing” way to honour his late friend, Anthoine Hubert.

Pramac unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery
MotoGP MotoGP

Pramac unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery

The Pramac Racing team has become the latest MotoGP outfit to unveil the livery it will race with in 2023.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master Plus

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

He may only be contesting a part-time campaign in the World Rally Championship these days, but Sebastien Ogier underlined that he's lost none of his speed in the 2023 season opener. Storming to yet another victory on the Monte Carlo Rally, the eight-time world champion rewrote the history books again as Toyota served notice of its intentions with a crushing 1-2

WRC
Jan 23, 2023
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling Plus

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Audi should have been invincible in the snowy conditions that typically greeted the World Rally Championship paddock in Monte Carlo. But unexpectedly warm weather for the 1983 season opener, combined with some left-field thinking from the Lancia crew turned the tables. Forty years on, team boss Cesare Fiorio reflects on a smash and grab

WRC
Jan 21, 2023
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Plus

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

M-Sport had a disastrous 2022 with its Rally1 Ford Pumas following Sebastien Loeb’s first-time-out win on the Monte. But now things are looking up with 2019 world champion Ott Tanak leading its attack, and the Cumbrian operation has optimism that it can challenge for a first title since Sebastien Ogier's departure at the end of 2018

WRC
Jan 19, 2023
The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown Plus

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

As Kalle Rovanpera begins his World Rally Championship title defence in Monte Carlo, the Finn knows he has a target on his back. But who is best placed to knock the Toyota ace off his perch?

WRC
Jan 19, 2023
Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Plus

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Question: what could be harder than becoming the youngest-ever World Rally champion? Answer: becoming the youngest-ever two-time World Rally champion. That's quite the challenge facing Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera in 2022, particularly against rejuvenated opposition in the second year of the WRC's hybrid regulations

WRC
Jan 18, 2023
From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing Plus

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

OPINION: New Hyundai WRC team boss Cyril Abiteboul admits he’s got a lot to learn as he leads the marque's efforts to dethrone Toyota. But could his Formula 1 experience and evident strengths mean he turns out to be an inspired choice?

WRC
Jan 18, 2023
The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed Plus

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Toyota was unstoppable in the 2021 World Rally Championship, with an excellent 75% strike rate from 12 rallies. But in a scary proposition for its rivals, the Japanese marque had built a car for the final year of the previous regulations set which it believes was much faster and could feasibly have crushed the opposition completely. Here the story of its mothballed world-beater

WRC
Jan 1, 2023
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Plus

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.