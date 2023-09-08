How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown
Acropolis Rally organisers are supplying World Rally Championship teams with special recce videos to assist drivers in tackling “unknown” stage conditions to ensure safety is paramount.
Storm Daniel has wreaked havoc in Greece this week severely affecting preparations for this weekend’s 70th anniversary Acropolis Rally.
Torrential rain disrupted the recce schedule, while the extreme conditions made making accurate pacenotes impossible. The weather has drastically improved since the drivers completed their original recce, which has left the roads in vastly different shape from earlier this week.
Following a request from drivers, rally organisers, in conjunction with the FIA, have conducted a special recce of the stages, using the WRC teams’ recce vehicles, to provide up to date videos and information regarding the road conditions.
These videos have been issued to the teams the day before each leg of the rally begins to allow drivers and co-drivers to analyse the roads and anticipate the conditions they will face.
Toyota’s Sebastian Ogier, who ended Friday, 2.8s adrift of rally leader Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville, has praised the FIA's decision.
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Photo by: Dufour Fabien / Hyundai Motorsport
“It was [challenging out there] but in the end the fact we got the video from the FIA helped a lot to anticipate a bit where the puddles were," said Ogier.
“It was good for safety and we have to say thanks for taking the right decision on that.
“It will be important to watch those [videos of Saturday’s stages] tonight and we will probably not get so much sleep, but it is important to do the job.”
Neuville believes Saturday stages will be an “unknown” and while he is glad to have the FIA recce videos, he is predicting the road conditions to change quickly.
“It is bit unknown. We don’t know how much the [stages] have dried out,” Neuville said, when asked what he is expecting from Saturday’s stages.
“We are going to get some videos from the organisers but when they ran through the stages this morning, the changes might be massive from this morning to the afternoon. Those [videos] for today were helping though.
“It was difficult [out there today] even if it was maybe a bit less difficult than we could have expected because it dried out quite quickly.
“We had a good run through and we made the tyre choice to be the leader tonight. Is it the tyre choice to be the leader at the end of the weekend? We are going to find out.”
M-Sport “very sorry” for Loubet’s early WRC Acropolis Rally exit
WRC Greece: Neuville extends lead over Ogier as Evans hits trouble
Latest news
Why Alpine went old-school with its F1 aero testing
Why Alpine went old-school with its F1 aero testing Why Alpine went old-school with its F1 aero testing
WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second
WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second
WEC Fuji: Toyota sees off Porsche challenge for victory
WEC Fuji: Toyota sees off Porsche challenge for victory WEC Fuji: Toyota sees off Porsche challenge for victory
Puig: Honda exploring “radical change” in MotoGP bid to keep Marquez
Puig: Honda exploring “radical change” in MotoGP bid to keep Marquez Puig: Honda exploring “radical change” in MotoGP bid to keep Marquez
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland
How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.