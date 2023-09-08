WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue
A water pump issue has dented Ott Tanak’s hopes of scoring an Acropolis Rally podium after picking up a time penalty on Friday afternoon at the rough gravel World Rally Championship event.
The M-Sport driver ended Friday morning’s two stage loop in fourth, 8.3s adrift of leader Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville, before drama struck in the tyre fitting zone.
Tanak’s Ford Puma developed a water pump issue that triggered frantic work on the car, with Tanak and co-driver Martin Jarveoja assisting mechanics in finding a fix for the problem.
The issue was resolved but at a cost as Tanak left the tyre fitting zone 22 minutes late, incurring a 3m40s penalty in the process.
The problem compounded a difficult morning for the British squad after Pierre-Louis Loubet failed to start the day’s first stage due to a technical issue with the Frenchman’s Puma. Unable to bring the car back to life, Loubet was forced to retire from the day’s action.
Tanak headed to stage four, the first of the afternoon, but was unable to navigate through the second pass of the Loutraki test after officials moved to cancel the stage due to spectator safety reasons.
Eight Rally1 cars had already passed through the stage before spectators had moved into dangerous area, prompting the call to cancel the test.
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Photo by: M-Sport
Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier clocked the fastest time through the stage before the cancellation. The eight-time world champion, competing in a partial season, was 2.2s faster than rally leader Neuville.
The stage was held in hot and dry conditions, which proved to be a disadvantage for the early runners.
Kalle Rovanpera, starting first on the road, dropped to third overall behind Ogier after posting a time 6.0s slower than his Toyota team-mate.
Neuville’s rally lead increased to 2.4s over Ogier with Rovanpera, a second adrift in third position.
Toyota’s Elfyn Evans and Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi share fourth spot overall, 15.6s shy of the outright pace.
Lappi showed improved pace to see the third quickest time on stage four but the Finn was then forced to pull over on a road section to fix a leaking radiator, before heading to stage five (Livadia, 21.03km).
Dani Sordo, piloting the third Hyundai, was able to match Rovanpera’s stage time and has moved into sixth overall following Tanak’s penalty, ahead of Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta.
The crews will tackle two more stages this afternoon.
WRC Greece: Neuville heads charging Rovanpera, Loubet retires
WRC at 50: Ranking the 10 greatest WRC drivers
M-Sport: We don’t want to lose Tanak from WRC team
M-Sport: We don’t want to lose Tanak from WRC team M-Sport: We don’t want to lose Tanak from WRC team
Tanak explains fiery exit from WRC Rally Finland
Tanak explains fiery exit from WRC Rally Finland Tanak explains fiery exit from WRC Rally Finland
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Four M-Sport Ford Pumas set to tackle WRC Rally Chile
Four M-Sport Ford Pumas set to tackle WRC Rally Chile Four M-Sport Ford Pumas set to tackle WRC Rally Chile
Tanak: "Perfect package" required to challenge for WRC Finland win
Tanak: "Perfect package" required to challenge for WRC Finland win Tanak: "Perfect package" required to challenge for WRC Finland win
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect
Latest news
How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown
How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown
Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up
Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up
M-Sport “very sorry” for Loubet’s early WRC Acropolis Rally exit
M-Sport “very sorry” for Loubet’s early WRC Acropolis Rally exit M-Sport “very sorry” for Loubet’s early WRC Acropolis Rally exit
Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument
Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland
How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.