Hyundai WRC boss frustrated by recurring problems in Greece
WRC / Rally Finland News

M-Sport reveals Fourmaux's new co-driver for Finland

By:

M-Sport has announced that Adrien Fourmaux will be partnered with Alexandre Coria for the World Rally Championship’s visit to Rally Finland next month.

M-Sport reveals Fourmaux's new co-driver for Finland

Earlier this week, Fourmaux announced a split with his co-driver of almost four years, Renaud Jamoul, with last weekend’s run to seventh at the Acropolis Rally the duo’s last outing.

Days after the split, M-Sport has revealed that Coria will take over the seat for Rally Finland (1-3 October), one of three remaining rounds of the WRC season.

The opportunity for Frenchman Coria will be his first in a top flight WRC car, having been co-driving for WRC3 front-runner Yohan Rossel. The 26-year-old Frenchman, who has a 15-point lead over Kajetan Kajetanowicz in the standings, is not competing in Finland.

“I’m very pleased to announce that Alexandre Coria will be with me in Finland,” said Fourmaux on social media.

“A big challenge awaits us out there and we will do our best to perform. There is a lot to discover in the same challenge, but I’ve always loved taking on challenges.”

News of Fourmaux’s new co-driver comes in a week where navigator splits have been grabbing the headlines in the WRC.

WRC2 driver Oliver Solberg also announced this week that he is to part with co-driver Aaron Johnston after three years.

“After nearly three fantastic years working together with Aaron Johnston, we’ve decided to go our separate ways,” said Solberg on social media.

Oliver Solberg, Aaron Johnston, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 N Rally2

Oliver Solberg, Aaron Johnston, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 N Rally2

Photo by: Jordi Rierola / Hyundai Motorsport

“We have so many amazing memories together – our win on our debut together at Rally Aluksne in 2019, becoming 2019 Latvian Champions, winning with Subaru Motorsports USA.

“Our official WRC debut and first WRC class win, becoming 2020 ERC1 Junior Champions and our most recent win at Rally di Alba – it’s been such an incredible time and one I will never forget.

“I would like to say a big thank you to Aaron for all of his hard work and professionalism over the past three years, and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Johnston’s replacement for the remaining rounds, including a WRC outing at Rally Spain, has yet to be announced.

Hyundai WRC boss frustrated by recurring problems in Greece

Hyundai WRC boss frustrated by recurring problems in Greece
