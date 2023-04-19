Subscribe
Hyundai reveals Craig Breen WRC tribute livery

Hyundai has revealed a one-off livery to pay tribute to driver Craig Breen at this weekend’s World Rally Championship event in Croatia following the Irishman’s death last week.

Tom Howard
The South Korean marque announced earlier this week that it would honour Breen, who died in Rally Croatia testing crash last Thursday, by running a special colour scheme on its entries for the fourth round of the WRC.

After careful consideration, which included discussions with Breen's family, surviving co-driver James Fulton, and Hyundai Motorsport’s crews and team members, the team decided to compete in Croatia but with a reduced two-car line-up driven by full-time drivers Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi.

The special livery adorning the i20 N's is based on the Irish Tricolour flag which Breen competed under.
“We are contesting this rally primarily to honour Craig and his incredible life and talent," said Hyundai team principal Cyril Abiteboul.

OPINION: Why Craig Breen will be remembered for his "heart on sleeve" approach

“Craig was a proud Irishman and passionate representative of the Irish rally community so the livery will represent the colours of the Irish flag in his memory."

 

In addition to Hyundai’s special tribute, all crews entered this weekend will carry a black sticker in memory of Breen on the doors of the cars.

The WRC and the FIA also announced this week that it would retire Breen’s competition number #42 for the remainder of the season.

Teams, crews, organisers, officials and media will congregate in the service park in Zagreb on Thursday where a minute silence will be held.

WRC Rally Croatia: Everything you need to know

There will also be a minute silence at the ceremonial start. During what would have been Breen’s running order slot a tribute video will play out. A further moment of silence will be held at the podium on Sunday.

Breen’s family and friends gathered to pay tribute to the popular 33-year-old on Tuesday when he was laid to rest at the Sacred Heart Church in Ferrybank in his native Ireland, following a moving funeral service, which was live streamed for those who were unable to attend.

His older sister Kellie delivered an emotional eulogy while poignant tributes were also delivered by rally commentators Mike Chen and Becs Williams, and Breen’s long-time supporter James Coleman, the latter described Breen as “the people’s champion”.

