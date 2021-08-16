Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Neuville reveals support from Le Mans legend for Ypres WRC win
WRC / Rally Belgium News

Hyundai boss hails team's resolve in pressure lifting WRC win

By:

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo has praised his World Rally Championship operation’s never give up attitude as its Ypres Rally win lifts the increasing pressure on the team.

Hyundai boss hails team's resolve in pressure lifting WRC win

The Korean marque ended its WRC victory drought in style as Thierry Neuville led home Craig Breen to score a one-two at last weekend’s event in Belgium.

It was Hyundai’s first win since Ott Tanak’s triumph at February’s Arctic Rally Finland and arrives after the team witnessed likely wins slip from its grasp in the previous four rallies.

Hyundai has proved it has the fastest package this season but reliability and misfortune has hit the team hard. Rear suspension issues costs Tanak while leading in Portugal and Sardinia and a similar failure of the component robbed Neuville the lead on the final day of June’s Safari Rally.

Tanak was then hit by a double puncture in last month’s Rally Estonia, an event he was favourite to win given his local knowledge.

Adamo took full responsibility of the failure to convert missed opportunities, but the poor form had put the entire team under pressure.

Speaking following Hyundai’s first one-two since Sardinia 2020, Adamo says the result is hugely important for the entire team.

“I think [a never give up attitude] is the only way I know how to win,” said Adamo.

“There are many romantic ways to say but I like movies and there is a nice movie called The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and the actors used to say, ‘In the end everything will go well, if it doesn’t because it is not the end’.

“I have to say it has been a bit tricky in the last month and I’m really pleased with the way my people have reacted and stayed together as a team.

“I know how much people in the company have been under pressure because it has been a tough month, so it’s nice to be here.

Andrea Adamo, Team principal Hyundai Motorsport

Andrea Adamo, Team principal Hyundai Motorsport

Photo by: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

“It is important for all. It is important for the team and also the people at home, let’s call them of course team, because the last events have been a bit complicated for us.

“When things like that are happening the worst thing that can happen is having people become scared and be under pressure, and I was really feeling it.

“I was trying to be the shelter for my team and protect everyone and put responsibilities on my shoulder, but let them work hard as they were working before.

“It has not been one of the easiest times of my life let me say.”

The one-two has closed the gap to Toyota in the manufacturers’ title race to 41 points with four events remaining, while Neuville is 38 points adrift of Sebastien Ogier in the drivers’ championship.

shares
comments

Related video

Neuville reveals support from Le Mans legend for Ypres WRC win

Previous article

Neuville reveals support from Le Mans legend for Ypres WRC win
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

19 h
2
MotoGP

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season

37 min
3
Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3

1 d
4
Formula 1

Red Bull: Rivals pointing fingers shows we are doing it right in F1

1 h
5
Formula 1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

1 d
Latest news
Hyundai boss hails team's resolve in pressure lifting WRC win
WRC

Hyundai boss hails team's resolve in pressure lifting WRC win

20m
Neuville reveals support from Le Mans legend for Ypres WRC win
WRC

Neuville reveals support from Le Mans legend for Ypres WRC win

18 h
Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide
F1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

19 h
Belgium WRC: Neuville ends Hyundai's win drought in Ypres Rally
WRC

Belgium WRC: Neuville ends Hyundai's win drought in Ypres Rally

22 h
Ogier appears set for Toyota Hypercar run in Bahrain WEC rookie test
WEC

Ogier appears set for Toyota Hypercar run in Bahrain WEC rookie test

23 h
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Neuville reveals support from Le Mans legend for Ypres WRC win Rally Belgium
WRC

Neuville reveals support from Le Mans legend for Ypres WRC win

Belgium WRC: Neuville ends Hyundai's win drought in Ypres Rally Rally Belgium
WRC

Belgium WRC: Neuville ends Hyundai's win drought in Ypres Rally

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Plus
WRC

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

Hyundai Motorsport More
Hyundai Motorsport
WRC Belgium: Neuville closing in on victory, puncture halts Ogier charge Rally Belgium
WRC

WRC Belgium: Neuville closing in on victory, puncture halts Ogier charge

Breen hopes Estonia performance sent a message to WRC teams Rally Estonia
WRC

Breen hopes Estonia performance sent a message to WRC teams

Breen to join Hyundai WRC line-up for Rally Ypres Rally Belgium
WRC

Breen to join Hyundai WRC line-up for Rally Ypres

Trending Today

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3

Red Bull: Rivals pointing fingers shows we are doing it right in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Rivals pointing fingers shows we are doing it right in F1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" in apologising to Yamaha MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" in apologising to Yamaha MotoGP team

Toyota: Glickenhaus pace is "very good news" for Le Mans
Le Mans Le Mans

Toyota: Glickenhaus pace is "very good news" for Le Mans

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Plus

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Plus

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Plus

How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Plus

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Plus

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021

Latest news

Hyundai boss hails team's resolve in pressure lifting WRC win
WRC WRC

Hyundai boss hails team's resolve in pressure lifting WRC win

Neuville reveals support from Le Mans legend for Ypres WRC win
WRC WRC

Neuville reveals support from Le Mans legend for Ypres WRC win

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

Belgium WRC: Neuville ends Hyundai's win drought in Ypres Rally
WRC WRC

Belgium WRC: Neuville ends Hyundai's win drought in Ypres Rally

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.