Fourmaux retains M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal

Fourmaux equalled the British squad’s best result of the season last weekend by completing the Zagreb-based tarmac event in fifth place overall.

The 25-year-old was consistently quick across the three days of competition, and managed to set nine top-five stage times with his Ford Fiesta WRC machine.

A trip into a grass bank as he negotiated a tight right-hander on cold tyres on the final day cost him the best part of a minute but it was the only blot in his copybook.

In his post-Rally Croatia comments, M-Sport team principal Richard Millener made it clear he was keen to see Fourmaux back in a top level WRC car at the earliest possible opportunity.

Millener claimed the display bore all the hallmarks of seven-time WRC champion Sebastien Ogier, with Fourmaux’s energy and excitement at the ends of the stages helping to “lift the entire team”.

“He has a natural talent and ability that we are keen to develop, and I am pleased to confirm that he will return to the wheel of the Ford Fiesta WRC in just a few weeks’ time at Rally de Portugal,” said Millener.

“Discovering the power and performance of the top-specification Fiesta on gravel, this will be a completely different challenge and he is under no pressure – but we are all looking forward to seeing how he performs.”

Adrien Fourmaux, Renaud Jamoul, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

The decision to keep Fourmaux in the WRC squad for the Portuguese round means that Teemu Suninen will start his second consecutive event in WRC2 driving a Ford Fiesta Rally2 car.

“Teemu will be in WRC2 action again in Portugal, before returning to the wheel of the Fiesta WRC at Rally Italia Sardegna – an event he has always excelled on,” added Millener.

“He secured a career-best second place there in 2019, and who can forget that opening stage last year when he was a full 12 seconds quicker than anyone else.”

While Suninen has experience of the WRC’s Portuguese round, Fourmaux has never competed there before.

Fourmaux thanked M-Sport and Red Bull Motorsports for renewing "their trust and support [in me]”, adding: “This will be my first time in Portugal, and my first time driving the Ford Fiesta WRC on earth [gravel]. I can't wait to find out more.”

