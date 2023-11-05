Subscribe
WRC Central Europe Rally
Former Peugeot WRC boss Corrado Provera dies aged 82

Corrado Provera, the former head of Peugeot Sport who led the French brand to success in the World Rally Championship, has died aged 82.

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Updated
Corrado Provera

The Italian started his career as a journalist prior to a spell working in public relations, but he is perhaps best known in motorsport for managing Peugeot’s return to the WRC in 1999.

Provera initially worked for Chrysler Italy, progressing his way up through the ranks at the manufacturer before it was bought by Peugeot.

After being named head of Peugeot Sport, he led the marque back to the WRC, where it had previously enjoyed success in the Group B era, winning back-to-back titles in 1985-1986.

Under Provera’s leadership, Peugeot won 27 WRC rallies from 1999-2005 with 24 of those delivered by the impressive 206 WRC before the brand introduced the 307 WRC from 2004.

These victories helped Peugeot to three consecutive manufacturers titles from 2000-2002 and two drivers’ titles claimed by Finland’s Marcus Gronholm.

Provera retired from the role after Rally Sweden in 2005 handing the reins of the Peugeot Sport team over to Jean-Pierre Nicolas, ahead of the car maker withdrawing from the WRC at the end of the season.

While Provera enjoyed success in WRC, he played a key role in Peugeot’s Formula 1 engine programme from 1994.

Rally winner and 2002 World Rally Champion Marcus Gronholm (FIN) / Timo Rautiainen (FIN) Peugeot 206 WRC

Photo by: Ralph Hardwick

Rally winner and 2002 World Rally Champion Marcus Gronholm (FIN) / Timo Rautiainen (FIN) Peugeot 206 WRC

The firm initially supplied engines to McLaren before switching to Jordan and latterly the Prost Grand Prix squad, before Peugeot pulled the plug on its programme after 115 grands prix in favour of a factory WRC programme.

“It is with great regret that we learn of the passing of Corrado Provera,” read a statement from Peugeot Sport. “His years at the head of Peugeot Sport were marked by his charisma and energy. We send our sincere condolences to his family and all those who knew him.”

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the former head of the Peugeot World Rally Championship programme Corrado Provera. On behalf of the FIA, we extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
