Fourmaux hopeful Rally2 success will boost 2024 WRC Rally1 bid

Adrien Fourmaux is hopeful his Rally2 victory at the Central European Rally will help secure a 2024 World Rally Championship Rally1 programme.

Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Fiesta Rally2

Fourmaux's triumph in the penultimate round of the WRC season is the latest of a string of impressive displays from the Frenchman this year, which also includes a maiden British Rally Championship title.

After a turbulent 2022 littered by high-profile crashes, M-Sport moved Fourmaux from its Rally1 operation to head up its Rally2 squad. The move has sparked a positive reaction from the 28-year-old, who has won all five BRC rounds contested this season.

M-Sport has rewarded the success by offering Fourmaux a Rally1 drive at next week's WRC season finale in Japan.

Looking ahead to next year, Fourmaux has his eyes fixed on a more permanent return to Rally1 next year.

It appears he could have an option to graduate to the top tier next year, with M-Sport perhaps the most likely opportunity as the Ford squad looks set to opt for a young driver line-up for 2024 following the departure of Ott Tanak to Hyundai.

"I would like to be doing Rally1 for sure [next year]," Fourmaux told Autosport.

"This was my main goal already at the start of the season to get back to Rally1 next year. It is easier to say than it is to do but we will see. Hopefully, this result [at the Central European Rally] will help that.

"There are many rumours and there are discussions but nothing [in terms of plans] yet.

"M-Sport is my home since 2020 and after some time in your career it is good to change but it is also good to stay, it depends what we can have next year, so I have no idea."

Looking ahead to his Rally1 return in Japan, Fourmaux says he has no expectations as he prepares to tackle the unique asphalt stages for the first time.

"I'm feeling really good. This was my present after a really good season in the British championship and some really good performances in the WRC2," he added.

"I'm looking forward to enjoying the rally, it will be new for me and there will be no testing before, so it will be challenging but I want to do well.

"I have no expectations. I don't know where I am compared to others on the rally."

