All

WRC / Rally Italy News

Evans final stage panic "almost a heart attack" moment for Toyota boss

By:

Elfyn Evans had a bit of “a panic” on the finish of the final stage at Rally Sardinia after a stall almost gave Toyota boss Jari-Matti Latvala a “heart attack” moment.

Evans final stage panic "almost a heart attack" moment for Toyota boss

The Toyota driver was sitting in a comfortable second overall heading into the Power Stage, but his podium soon came under threat when his Yaris stalled after navigating a water splash.

Evans was stationary for several seconds having ingested a “quite a lot of water” leaving the Welshman to frantically try to re-fire his car.

Luckily he was able to get the car going after losing 18.1s to reach the finish and complete a Toyota one-two behind Sebastien Ogier, who also suffered an engine misfire following the water splash on the stage.

“We took on quite a lot of water it seemed to take forever to clear,” said a relieved Evans, who sits 11 points adrift of championship leader Ogier.

“I had in the back of my mind that eventually it would go [engine would restart], but actually after a while I started to doubt that as it really wasn’t coming.

“All of a sudden I started to get some momentum and after that, thankfully it cleared.

“It could have gone either way but when you are in the moment and you have been stood standstill for that amount of time, it is hard to know how much you’ve been stood there for.

“It didn’t feel all that long, it could be 20 could be 40 seconds it is very difficult to know. Obviously there was a bit of panic on to get to the end of the stage.”

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Rally winner Ogier felt his misfire prevented him from adding a Power Stage win to his victory points tally.

“The only issue we had this weekend was crossing the water splash. It was actually quite scary in the moment as I had a misfire with my engine for five or six seconds. It maybe cost us the Power Stage win but it honestly doesn’t matter, 27 points is really good,” he said.

Latvala, watching on from the service park, admitted he was relieved to see Evans complete the stage after the heart-stopping moment, and record a historic one-two for the marque.

With Ogier also suffering an issue, although not as severe as that of Evans, the Toyota boss revealed the team will work on improving the Yaris’ ability to handle water splashes.

“Really successful weekend. We knew if we could get one podium that would be really good because we know from history that Hyundai has been very strong here and Toyota has never won here in its current form,” said Latvala.

“The last win for Toyota in Rally Italy was back in 1994, so for sure our drivers did an excellent performance, a really good drive.

“The car was working really well until the last stage where this water splash was causing almost a heart attack for me when I saw Elfyn’s car stopping and when he tried to start it, it didn’t fire up.

“Luckily it did fire up later on, and Seb suffered the same issue. This was not a good point but something we need to work on for the future, to be better on the water splashes.”

Solberg receives new Hyundai WRC challenge

Series WRC
Event Rally Italy
Drivers Elfyn Evans
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing
Author Tom Howard

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished Plus

Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished

The WRC's support categories are in a process of streamlining that will spell the end of a formalised 2WD world championship-level category. While its relevance to the top level has been questioned for some time, that doesn't mean it should be swept quietly under the carpet

WRC
Apr 5, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Plus

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Plus

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to expect from the WRC's venture to the Arctic Plus

What to expect from the WRC's venture to the Arctic

This week's Arctic Rally Finland will bring the World Rally Championship into new territory. And, almost without exception, the service park can't wait for the subzero challenge to commence

WRC
Feb 25, 2021

