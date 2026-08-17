Champion rally driver Fiorio dies aged 61

Champion rally driver and 1989 World Rally Championship title runner-up Alex Fiorio has died aged 61 following a battle with cancer.

The Italian, born 10 March 1965, enjoyed a successful career as a rally driver in the 1980s and 1990s, before briefly turning his hand at team management in MotoGP.

It was in rallying where the son of Ferrari Formula 1 sporting director and Lancia WRC boss Cesare Fiorio made his name.

After enjoying success in his native Italy, Fiorio made his WRC debut in 1986 driving a Fiat Uno Turbo for the Jolly Club team.

The following season saw Fiorio establish himself as a rising star after swapping his Fiat Uno for a Lancia Delta HF that took him to the WRC 1987 Group N title. During that season Fiorio claimed his first WRC outright points finish following a run to seventh at his home round Rallye Sanremo.

It was in 1988 and 1989 when Fiorio was able to showcase his talent against the WRC’s elite. Having remained with the Jolly Club Lancia team, Alex finished third behind factory Lancia drivers Miki Biasion and Markku Alen in the WRC title race in 1988. The campaign included five podiums, coming home in second in four of those five. The breakthrough maiden podium arrived at the season opener in Monte Carlo and was followed by rostrums in Portugal, Greece, USA and Italy.

Alessandro Fiorio Photo by: Mitsubishi Motors

Fiorio went one better in 1989, finishing as runner-up to factory Lancia driver Biasion in the title race. That season also delivered four podiums, including second places in Argentina and Italy. Fiorio swapped Lancia for Ford in 1991 but was unable to take the Q8-liveried Sierra RS Cosworth to the same heights he enjoyed in the Lancia.

Sadly an elusive outright WRC victory eluded Fiorio, although the Italian was victorious in the European Rally Championship, claiming six wins. The last of those triumphs arrived in 1998 at Rally Turkey, driving a Jolly Club-prepared Ford Escort RS Cosworth.

A switch from four wheels to two followed at the start of the new millennium, as Alex served as team manager of the Honda Benetton Playlife Racing team, which competed in the 125cc class of the MotoGP world championship, winning the manufacturers' title.

Fiorio had remained active in the rally scene before sadly revealing what proved to be a terminal cancer diagnosis in June.

"Alex Fiorio is no longer with us: an incurable disease, which had tormented him for several months, has taken his life,” read a statement from the Fiorio family.

“Alex leaves behind his father Cesare and mother Francesca, his brother Cristiano with their children Cesare Jr and Milla, his sister Giorgia, his wife Oxana, and his daughters Mariapaola and Francesca, who accompanied him when, years ago, he moved to Puglia to Masseria Camarda, Cesare Fiorio's new home. And who were constantly at his side, never failing to offer their love, assisting him through this difficult time.”

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