FIA completes Rally Scotland inspection ahead of 2027 WRC inclusion

The World Rally Championship’s plan to return to Great Britain next year has reached an important milestone following the completion of a productive Rally Scotland candidate event.

Scotland is poised to join the WRC next year following the announcement of a three-year deal in March, which will see rallying’s top tier return to Great Britain for the first time since Wales Rally GB in 2019.

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A delegation from the FIA, including WRC category manager Marina Dunach, sporting delegate Timo Rautiainen, safety delegate Nicolas Klinger and medical delegate Anna Carreras Castanye travelled to Aberdeen, Scotland, last week to assess the event’s viability to host the WRC.

A candidate event (test rally) must be held and deemed a success by the FIA before a final decision is made as to whether the event meets the required criteria and can be included on future WRC calendars.

The FIA delegation conducted a four-day assessment that included two days overseeing the Grampian Forest Rally – a round of the British Rally Championship, held in Aberdeenshire, which featured stages expected to form part of the proposed 2027 route. Elfyn Evans and Jon Armstrong were among a contingent of WRC stars that tackled the event and were suitably impressed by the stages.

As part of the assessment, the FIA evaluated the experience and operational capabilities of the key officials delivering the rally, and their readiness to operate at WRC level. Across a further two days, the FIA delegation visited additional stages and locations proposed for the 2027 event, assessing the wider route and infrastructure required to deliver the event.

The FIA was impressed with the stages and also noted the quality of proposed event headquarters held at the 48,000sqm P&J Live conference centre in Aberdeen. Delegates also noted Aberdeen’s strong accommodation offering and its connectivity through the city’s international airport located five minutes from the proposed rally headquarters.

Meetings with key partners involved in the Rally Scotland project, including the Scottish Government, Aberdeen City Council and local authorities across the proposed event region, were held to discuss their role in supporting the rally.

The WRC has signed a contract for three years with Rally Scotland Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“The completion of the Rally Scotland candidate event marks an important step towards bringing the FIA World Rally Championship back to the United Kingdom, a nation with a long and proud history in the championship,” said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“This is another exciting moment for fans and reflects a continued year of growth for the FIA WRC in 2026, with three candidate events taking place across the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy. From historic motorsport heartlands to important new growth markets, there is real global momentum behind rallying and a clear opportunity to bring the championship to new audiences around the world.

“I would like to thank everyone who has worked together to support this process, and I look forward to watching this championship that I love continue to grow.”

The WRC is expected to announce its 2027 calendar within the next few weeks, with Scotland, USA and Rome among three new venues vying to be included in the schedule. Autosport understands Rally Scotland is tipped to take up a date in October.