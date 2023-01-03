Autosport Podcast: Remembering Ken Block with Petter and Oliver Solberg

Perhaps most famous for his viral Gymkhana YouTube stunt videos, which have attracted more than 650 million views, prior to internet fame Block was a successful entrepreneur before indulging in his passion for all things rallying.

Co-founder of DC Shoes, Block began competing in his native USA in 2005, initially in the Rally America series. Within two years he was making cameos in the World Rally Championship, his presence in the WRC growing in 2010 when he signed a deal with Ford to drive for what was initially known as the Monster World Rally Team.

His association with Ford led to Block competing in the Global Rallycross Championship with the team, which was rebranded as Hoonigan Racing Division in 2012. Four years later he would compete alongside the likes of Petter Solberg and Sebastien Loeb in the FIA World Rallycross Championship.

In recent years, he returned to the rally scene and finished runner-up in the US national rally championship last year.

To reflect of the impact Block had on rallying and the wider motorsport world, 2003 world rally champion Solberg and his fellow WRC driver son Oliver join Autosport’s WRC reporter Tom Howard and host Martyn Lee for a special episode of the Autosport podcast.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.