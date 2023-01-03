Tickets Subscribe
WRC Podcast

Autosport Podcast: Remembering Ken Block with Petter and Oliver Solberg

The rally world lost perhaps its ultimate showman with the tragic passing of Ken Block, who died aged 55 on Monday following a snowmobile crash in Utah.

Autosport Podcast: Remembering Ken Block with Petter and Oliver Solberg

Perhaps most famous for his viral Gymkhana YouTube stunt videos, which have attracted more than 650 million views, prior to internet fame Block was a successful entrepreneur before indulging in his passion for all things rallying.

Co-founder of DC Shoes, Block began competing in his native USA in 2005, initially in the Rally America series. Within two years he was making cameos in the World Rally Championship, his presence in the WRC growing in 2010 when he signed a deal with Ford to drive for what was initially known as the Monster World Rally Team.

His association with Ford led to Block competing in the Global Rallycross Championship with the team, which was rebranded as Hoonigan Racing Division in 2012. Four years later he would compete alongside the likes of Petter Solberg and Sebastien Loeb in the FIA World Rallycross Championship.

In recent years, he returned to the rally scene and finished runner-up in the US national rally championship last year.

To reflect of the impact Block had on rallying and the wider motorsport world, 2003 world rally champion Solberg and his fellow WRC driver son Oliver join Autosport’s WRC reporter Tom Howard and host Martyn Lee for a special episode of the Autosport podcast.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Le Mans 24 Hours runner-up Michel Ferte dies aged 64
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours runner-up Michel Ferte dies aged 64

Le Mans 24 Hours runner-up and Monaco Formula 3 Grand Prix winner Michel Ferte has died, aged 64, after a short illness.

Al-Attiyah furious at Audi Dakar power boost "for killing the race early"
Dakar Dakar

Al-Attiyah furious at Audi Dakar power boost "for killing the race early"

Toyota’s Nasser Al-Attiyah has lashed out at the decision by Dakar Rally organisers to increase the power output of his Audi rivals ahead of Stage 5, accusing them on social media of “killing the race early”.

Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's switch from Alpine to Aston Martin on a multi-year deal for 2023 was a shock upon its announcement midway through last season. It's a move that has been questioned, given both Alonso's advanced stage in his career and Aston's underwhelming results. But the perception of this switch has seemingly changed to a more positive outlook

Alpine reveals launch date for A523 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine reveals launch date for A523 Formula 1 car

Alpine has revealed the launch date for its new Formula 1 car ahead of the 2023 season, which will be known as the A523.

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed Plus

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Toyota was unstoppable in the 2021 World Rally Championship, with an excellent 75% strike rate from 12 rallies. But in a scary proposition for its rivals, the Japanese marque had built a car for the final year of the previous regulations set which it believes was much faster and could feasibly have crushed the opposition completely. Here the story of its mothballed world-beater

WRC
Jan 1, 2023
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Plus

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver Plus

How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver

Having originally started out in karting and single-seaters to follow his dream of making it to Formula 1, Takamoto Katsuta's career instead changed course into the world of rallying. A breakthrough 2022 WRC season has lifted Katsuta into Toyota's factory line-up - but it's been a long road to the top level

WRC
Dec 7, 2022
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022 Plus

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022

The World Rally Championship welcomed in a new hybrid era in 2022, presenting an unknown challenge to the planet's top rally aces. New records were broken, as Toyota's leading charge became the youngest-ever title-winner, while familiar returning faces mixed it up with the new generation. Autosport picks out the 10 best performers from the year

WRC
Dec 5, 2022
The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title Plus

The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title

With only cameo roles played by legendary Sebastiens Ogier and Loeb, Kalle Rovanpera ushered in the new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship by becoming its youngest champion. Here's how Toyota's Flying Finn crushed the competition, led by Hyundai's departing star Ott Tanak

WRC
Dec 1, 2022
How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book Plus

How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book

At the tender age of 22, Kalle Rovanpera is redefining what’s possible to achieve in rallying and inspiring a new legion of fans as a result. The newly-crowned World Rally Championship title-winner and his peers reflect on his ability and the start of his success in the top tier

WRC
Nov 26, 2022
How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party Plus

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party

Thierry Neuville signed off the 2022 World Rally Championship season with his second win of the season in Japan after Toyota rival Elfyn Evans suffered a late puncture. With Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera also delayed by punctures and incidents, it opened the door for Neuville and Ott Tanak to record Hyundai's second 1-2 of the season in Toyota's own backyard

WRC
Nov 14, 2022
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Plus

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

WRC
Oct 24, 2022
