WRX Catalunya: Kristoffersson clinches first title in electric era

The Swede was a disappointed fifth in the opening round on Saturday after early contact in the final with Kevin Hansen, but made up for it racing in a class of his own all day on Sunday, to seal the title with one round to spare.

The Volkswagen driver took the superpole by almost a second, remained unbeaten across the heats, progression race and semi-final, then simply drove away from his competitors in the final to beat Saturday winner Timmy Hansen by five seconds. The victory was also the 34th of his World Rallycross career.

“Today the Volkswagen was flying, and I really enjoyed showing off its pace and potential in the final,” said Kristoffersson.

“A fifth world title is just unbelievable, and it will take some time to sink in. It’s the first time my girlfriend and son have been here to see me win the championship, and I’m so happy to get to share this special moment with them. It feels amazing.”

Timmy Hansen was delighted with victory the day before because it was his first of a largely frustrating season. As his brother and Kristoffersson got together at Turn 1 in the final, he ran second to Niclas Gronholm, took his joker lap early, then pounced for victory on the last lap.

The 2022 World Rallycross campaign concludes next month at the Nurburgring on the 12-13 November.