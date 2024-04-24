All Series
Ayrton Senna's famous Honda NSX up for sale

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Ayrton Senna's iconic Honda NSX is up for sale, with its UK owner setting the asking price at £500,000.

Filip Cleeren
senna-nsx

The car is one of three examples of the Honda NSX owned by Senna, with his red NSX one of the cars the Brazilian kept at his Portuguese home.

The car was first registered in 1991 and has since accumulated 39,100 miles / 62,925 kilometres.

Senna's red Honda was made famous by several photoshoots in Portugal and also featured in the 1992 documentary Racing is in my Blood.

Senna tragically lost his life at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, the 30-year anniversary of which is coming up on 1 May.

After Senna's passing, the car remained in Portugal until current British owner Robert McKagan purchased it in 2013. He has now put it up for sale via a listing on Auto Trader.

"I first bought the car in 2013 during a trip to the Algarve in Portugal and have owned it ever since where it has sat proudly at my estate in East Sussex," McKagan said.

"Senna’s red NSX was given to him by Honda, who he had a commercial partnership with, and Senna frequently used and was photographed with the car during his stays in Portugal.

"Being a huge Senna fan myself, I was delighted when I was able to get my hands on the NSX which was crafted to perfection and features a sleek and powerful machine to give an incredible experience on the road.

Ayrton Senna’s Honda NSX

Ayrton Senna’s Honda NSX

Photo by: Auto Trader

"It’s been a real pleasure owning what is one of the most famous cars belonging to a true sporting legend and the thrill of driving Senna’s car never goes away."

The car boasts a six-cylinder three-litre engine making 271bhp, rated for a 0-60mph time of 5.8 seconds and a top speed of 165mph.

Senna's Honda was last spotted in Imola in 2019, when Minardi F1 team founder and circuit boss Giancarlo Minardi took it onto the track.

It is set to be on display at the Senna Exhibition in Silverstone in August and the seller said he "would prefer the car to be collected after the exhibition closes".

For more automotive news, visit Autosport's sister website Motor1.com.

