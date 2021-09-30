Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Latvia WRX: Kristoffersson beats Gronholm to score first win of 2021
World Rallycross News

World Rallycross announces 14-car grid for first fully electric season

By:

The World Rallycross Promoter has revealed a 14-car entry for the series’ wholesale electric transition from next year.

World Rallycross announces 14-car grid for first fully electric season

World RX bosses, previously IMG and now Rallycross Promoter GmbH, have been working on a switch to electric cars at the discipline’s highest level since 2017.

Having won an FIA tender process in late 2019 to supply two-motor, 500kW electric kits that can be retrofitted to existing RX1 machines or designed into new cars, Austrian firm Kreisel has been developing the concept in a Skoda Fabia-based rally car since last year.

Although World RX bosses have yet to reveal the identity of those signed up for the new-look concept for next year, they have stated that a number of current teams will remain on the grid, while new outfits to World RX have also signed up for the reserved 14 kits.

“We are delighted to be heading full-speed into 2022 with an electrified World RX,” said World RX executive director Arne Dirks.

“As promoter, we have a responsibility to nurture and grow this wonderful sport to ensure it continues to thrive for many generations to come – and teams and drivers have been enthusiastic in their support for our exciting new electric, more sustainable era.

“We are additionally in positive discussions with a number of manufacturers, who share our vision and our commitment to fully embrace the key pillars of sustainability - from economic to environmental and social.”

 

Rallycross Promoter GmbH is in its first year of running World RX, alongside the World Rally Championship with its sister company, having taken over from IMG at the end of last year.

IMG became FIA rallycross’ first commercial rights holder in 2013, and grew the category from a European series to a World championship the following season.

“Since its inception in 2014, World RX has always been the absolute pinnacle of international rallycross, and there is tremendous prestige in being crowned an FIA world champion – only five drivers receive that honour every year,” said Dirks.

“Moving forward, we want to ensure that World RX remains the series that brings together the best drivers, the best teams, the best circuits and the best racing, and we have analysed and assessed every single aspect to ensure that ‘Generation Alpha’ rallycross is the very best version of the sport it can possibly be.”

GCK Energy will provide charging for World RX’s electric cars, using power stored from solar panels and the local green energy network at its base in France.

The World RX Promoter has said that it is also working with the FIA, teams and event promoters with a view to adapting the existing race format.

shares
comments

Related video

Latvia WRX: Kristoffersson beats Gronholm to score first win of 2021

Previous article

Latvia WRX: Kristoffersson beats Gronholm to score first win of 2021
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo urges F1 rules rethink after Norris pitlane entry incident

11 h
2
MotoGP

MotoGP's Marquez hits back at Fabrizio's "waste of time" comments

1 h
3
Formula 1

The F1 S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

5 h
4
Formula 1

Istanbul F1 circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat

8 h
5
Formula 1

F1 confirms Qatar GP on 2021 calendar as part of long-term deal

10 h
Latest news
World Rallycross announces 14-car grid for first fully electric season
WRX

World Rallycross announces 14-car grid for first fully electric season

1 h
Latvia WRX: Kristoffersson beats Gronholm to score first win of 2021
WRX

Latvia WRX: Kristoffersson beats Gronholm to score first win of 2021

Sep 19, 2021
Latvia WRX: Gronholm survives contact to win first leg of double-header
WRX

Latvia WRX: Gronholm survives contact to win first leg of double-header

Sep 18, 2021
Ekstrom to make latest World RX comeback at Munnich Seat squad
WRX

Ekstrom to make latest World RX comeback at Munnich Seat squad

Sep 13, 2021
France WRX: Timmy Hansen leads another 1-2 from brother Kevin
WRX

France WRX: Timmy Hansen leads another 1-2 from brother Kevin

Sep 5, 2021
Hal Ridge More
Hal Ridge
Latvia WRX: Kristoffersson beats Gronholm to score first win of 2021 Riga
World Rallycross

Latvia WRX: Kristoffersson beats Gronholm to score first win of 2021

Latvia WRX: Gronholm survives contact to win first leg of double-header
World Rallycross

Latvia WRX: Gronholm survives contact to win first leg of double-header

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar Plus
National

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar

Trending Today

Alfa Romeo urges F1 rules rethink after Norris pitlane entry incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo urges F1 rules rethink after Norris pitlane entry incident

MotoGP's Marquez hits back at Fabrizio's "waste of time" comments
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP's Marquez hits back at Fabrizio's "waste of time" comments

The F1 S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

Istanbul F1 circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Istanbul F1 circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat

F1 confirms Qatar GP on 2021 calendar as part of long-term deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 confirms Qatar GP on 2021 calendar as part of long-term deal

What next for the enigma "too politically incorrect" for F1? Plus
FIA F2 FIA F2

What next for the enigma "too politically incorrect" for F1?

Maverick Vinales to miss US MotoGP round after family bereavement
MotoGP MotoGP

Maverick Vinales to miss US MotoGP round after family bereavement

Norris put in two-day sim session to help analyse Russian GP errors
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris put in two-day sim session to help analyse Russian GP errors

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10 Plus

From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10

Petter Solberg has called time on his top-flight career after winning titles in two FIA world championships. Here, the 2003 rally and '14/15 rallycross king recalls his 10 best events - including the moment where all his success began

World Rallycross
Nov 7, 2019
How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX Plus

How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX

World Rallycross makes its first appearance at Silverstone this year as part of the 'Speedmachine' festival in May. We take a look at how the new rallycross track fared in its debut event

World Rallycross
Mar 22, 2018
Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely Plus

Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely

Volkswagen's abrupt departure from the World Rally Championship it was dominating was one of the winter's biggest shocks. Now 2003 WRC champion Petter Solberg's World Rallycross team has VW support. What does that mean for World RX and what remains of Volkswagen Motorsport?

World Rallycross
Apr 3, 2017
Why rallycross is becoming irresistible Plus

Why rallycross is becoming irresistible

Sebastien Loeb started a new journey in his motorsport career last weekend, but he wasn't the only attraction in Portugal. DAVID EVANS examines why the World Rallycross product works so well

World Rallycross
Apr 21, 2016
How good is World Rallycross? Plus

How good is World Rallycross?

The entries are strong, the cars are powerful and it can teach the WRC a thing or two about promotion. But after visiting the Lydden Hill round, DAVID EVANS still has his doubts

World Rallycross
May 30, 2014
New rallycross golden age comes to Britain Plus

New rallycross golden age comes to Britain

The sport began at Lydden in the late 1960s and this weekend the new-look World Rallycross Championship will strut its stuff at the Kent venue. HAL RIDGE explains why it will be unmissable

World Rallycross
May 23, 2014
Solberg: why rallycross is my future Plus

Solberg: why rallycross is my future

PETTER SOLBERG had a rough first season back in rallycross, but that hasn't deterred him from signing up for the first year of its new era in 2014, as he explains in his AUTOSPORT column

World Rallycross
Oct 16, 2013
Solberg: back to school Plus

Solberg: back to school

Petter Solberg says that there's still lots to learn about running a successful rallycross campaign, but he's really enjoying getting back to his roots

World Rallycross
Apr 2, 2013

Latest news

World Rallycross announces 14-car grid for first fully electric season
World Rallycross World Rallycross

World Rallycross announces 14-car grid for first fully electric season

Latvia WRX: Kristoffersson beats Gronholm to score first win of 2021
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Latvia WRX: Kristoffersson beats Gronholm to score first win of 2021

Latvia WRX: Gronholm survives contact to win first leg of double-header
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Latvia WRX: Gronholm survives contact to win first leg of double-header

Ekstrom to make latest World RX comeback at Munnich Seat squad
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Ekstrom to make latest World RX comeback at Munnich Seat squad

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.