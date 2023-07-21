Subscribe
Previous / Hong Kong "test case" could lead to more non-traditional venues for World RX
World Rallycross / Lydden News

Lydden Hill World RX1e Saturday schedule cancelled after paddock fire

The opening day of action in the World Rallycross championship's top RX1e class at Lydden Hill has been cancelled following a paddock fire which destroyed Sebastien Loeb’s team equipment.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Sebastien Loeb, Guerlain Chicherit, Special ONE Racing

On Friday morning a fire broke out at the Kent track which has wrecked Special ONE Racing’s entire paddock equipment and cars, including both Loeb and team-mate Guerlain Chicherit’s Lancia Delta Evo-E RX machines. Nobody was injured in the fire.

Due to an ongoing investigation into the fire the World Rallycross track action and races scheduled for Saturday have been cancelled, with a review under way to decide if action can resume on Sunday at Lydden Hill.

Both the WRX’s RX2e championship and the British Rallycross 5 Nations series were unaffected by the blaze and their respective schedules will continue as planned on both Saturday and Sunday.

A statement from World Rallycross organisers read: “Following a fire in the service area of the Special ONE Racing team at Lydden Hill Race Circuit in Kent, England today (Friday, 21 July), the FIA World Rallycross Championship races scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday, 22 July) will not take place while investigations continue regarding the cause of the fire.

“The fire began just before 08:45, with fire crews working hard to bring it under control and extinguish it as swiftly as possible. Regrettably, the entire Special ONE Racing area was burnt down, including both of their RX1e cars. There were no injuries and no other racing cars were affected.

Sebastien Loeb, Special ONE Racing

Sebastien Loeb, Special ONE Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“The venue was not open to the public as there was no track action scheduled for the day.

“This incident does not affect the FIA RX2e Championship or Motorsport UK British Rallycross Championship 5 Nations Trophy, which will continue as planned. A decision regarding Sunday’s scheduled World RX races will be made on Saturday.”

Loeb, who has returned to the WRX series this season after a five-year absence, is contesting the 2023 campaign with the GCK-supported Special One squad running Lancias and is currently eighth in the drivers’ standings after the opening three rounds.

Five-time and reigning champion Johan Kristoffersson leads the WRX championship thanks to winning all three opening rounds.

shares
comments

Hong Kong "test case" could lead to more non-traditional venues for World RX
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Formula 1
British GP

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden beats McLaughlin in Penske 1-2

IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden beats McLaughlin in Penske 1-2

INDY IndyCar
Iowa I

IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden beats McLaughlin in Penske 1-2 IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden beats McLaughlin in Penske 1-2

IMSA Lime Rock: Heart of Racing Astons take both class wins

IMSA Lime Rock: Heart of Racing Astons take both class wins

IMSA IMSA
Lime Rock

IMSA Lime Rock: Heart of Racing Astons take both class wins IMSA Lime Rock: Heart of Racing Astons take both class wins

Rovanpera: Perfect WRC Estonia Saturday “came quite easily”

Rovanpera: Perfect WRC Estonia Saturday “came quite easily”

WRC WRC
Rally Estonia

Rovanpera: Perfect WRC Estonia Saturday “came quite easily” Rovanpera: Perfect WRC Estonia Saturday “came quite easily”

Sainz "paid the price" for F1 Hungary tyre trial

Sainz "paid the price" for F1 Hungary tyre trial

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Sainz "paid the price" for F1 Hungary tyre trial Sainz "paid the price" for F1 Hungary tyre trial

From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10

From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10

Plus
Plus
World Rallycross
David Evans

From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10 From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10

How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX

How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX

Plus
Plus
World Rallycross
Matt James

How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX

Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely

Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely

Plus
Plus
World Rallycross
David Evans

Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely

Why rallycross is becoming irresistible

Why rallycross is becoming irresistible

Plus
Plus
World Rallycross
David Evans

Why rallycross is becoming irresistible Why rallycross is becoming irresistible

How good is World Rallycross?

How good is World Rallycross?

Plus
Plus
World Rallycross
David Evans

How good is World Rallycross? How good is World Rallycross?

New rallycross golden age comes to Britain

New rallycross golden age comes to Britain

Plus
Plus
World Rallycross
Hal Ridge

New rallycross golden age comes to Britain New rallycross golden age comes to Britain

Solberg: why rallycross is my future

Solberg: why rallycross is my future

Plus
Plus
World Rallycross
Petter Solberg

Solberg: why rallycross is my future Solberg: why rallycross is my future

Solberg: back to school

Solberg: back to school

Plus
Plus
World Rallycross
Petter Solberg

Solberg: back to school Solberg: back to school

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe