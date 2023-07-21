IndyCar Iowa: Oval ace Newgarden fastest in first practice
Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden set the fastest time in opening practice for the IndyCar Series double-header at Iowa Speedway.
Newgarden, this year’s Indianapolis 500 winner, topped the 90-minute session around the 0.875-mile oval with a best lap of 18.242s, a speed of 176.428mph. He has led 1,056 laps and has four wins to his name in 12 starts here.
Ed Carpenter set the early pace at 172.678mph for his own team, 0.3mph ahead of series dominator Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing). The latter’s team-mate Marcus Ericsson then took over P1 at the 10-minute mark with 173.811mph.
A flurry of quickest laps then unfolded from Ryan Hunter-Reay (ECR), Colton Herta (Andretti Autosport) and Newgarden, with the latter the first into the 176mph bracket with 176.428mph, which would remain as the quickest time of practice.
Teams spent much of the session evaluating tyre degradation, with cars on used tyres losing massive speed on Iowa’s well-worn asphalt. Even Newgarden was lapping over 25mph off his fastest time.
Agustin Canapino brought out the first yellow just after the halfway point when he spun his Juncos Hollinger Racing entry at Turn 1 after lighting up the tyres exiting the pits, but fortunately avoiding going into the path of Alexander Rossi’s Arrow McLaren.
Conor Daly, who was again subbing for the sidelined Simon Pagenaud at Meyer Shank Racing, was one of the few to take new rubber in the middle of the session, jumping to fourth with a lap of 174.003mph.
With one-third of the session to go, more new tyres appeared: Ericsson took second at 175.887mph and Pato O’Ward – whose Arrow McLaren team was one of the few not to test here – went fourth with 175.470mph. He then displayed strong five-lap and 10-lap pace on his run.
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Herta came close to grazing the wall at Turn 4 with 20 minutes remaining but got away with it. His team-mate Romain Grosjean then had a near miss with Palou at Turn 3.
Inside the final 10 minutes, a quick second yellow was thrown as Santino Ferrucci ran high through Turn 2 in his AJ Foyt Racing entry.
Penske’s Scott McLaughlin took new tyres at the resumption and leapt to second with 175.968mph, 0.0477s off team-mate Newgarden, which works out at 0.5mph. Takuma Sato did likewise, taking sixth with 175.288mph, and Toronto winner Christian Lundgaard (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) took seventh in the final two minutes.
Ericsson, who was third fastest, completed the most laps at 126.
Qualifying starts at 8:30am local time (9:30am ET) on Saturday, where the grids for the races will be set by each driver’s first and second tours of a two-lap run.
IndyCar Iowa - FP1 results
Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me”
IndyCar Iowa: Power takes poles for double-headers as Penske dominates
Latest news
IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden beats McLaughlin in Penske 1-2
IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden beats McLaughlin in Penske 1-2 IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden beats McLaughlin in Penske 1-2
IMSA Lime Rock: Heart of Racing Astons take both class wins
IMSA Lime Rock: Heart of Racing Astons take both class wins IMSA Lime Rock: Heart of Racing Astons take both class wins
Rovanpera: Perfect WRC Estonia Saturday “came quite easily”
Rovanpera: Perfect WRC Estonia Saturday “came quite easily” Rovanpera: Perfect WRC Estonia Saturday “came quite easily”
Sainz "paid the price" for F1 Hungary tyre trial
Sainz "paid the price" for F1 Hungary tyre trial Sainz "paid the price" for F1 Hungary tyre trial
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.