All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Practice report
WEC Interlagos

WEC Sao Paulo: Toyota dominates second practice with 1-2

Toyota finished 1-2 in second practice for the World Endurance Championship at Interlagos

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
Upd:
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

Photo by: Toyota Racing

The two Toyotas led the way in second free practice for Sunday’s Interlagos World Endurance Championship round as the top four cars were separated by five-hundredths of a second.

Sebastien Buemi sealed the top spot with a 1m26.727s aboard the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar early in the extended session on Friday afternoon. 

Kamui Kobayashi then vaulted the sister #7 entry up from seventh in the closing minutes with a 1m26.760s that left him just three hundredths behind. 

The two Ferrari 499P LMHs took third and fourth, a late run from Alessandro Pier Guidi yielding a 1m25.770s to knock team-mate Antonio Fuoco down to fourth. 

Fuoco had earlier jumped to second with a 1m25.776s before the improvements from Kobayashi and Pier Guidi bumped him down to fourth, though still only 0.049s off the pace. 

Cadillac driver Alex Lynn moved up to second in the American manufacturer’s solo V-Series-R LMDh at the beginning of a flurry of quick times in the final hour of a session that had been extended as a result of the early curtailment of opening free practice. 

The British driver’s 1m25.869s was only good enough for fifth in the final classification as the second Toyota and the two Ferraris improved. 

The two Jota customer entries led the way for Porsche in sixth and seventh positions, Callum Ilott edging out Jenson Button as the two Hertz-liveried 963 LMDhs traded times. 

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Ilott’s 1m25.931s gave him a margin of just four hundredths over his team-mate, who ended up on 1m25.979s.

The customer Ferrari run by AF Corse took eighth in Robert Shwartzman’s hands, while Julien Andlauer was ninth in Proton Competition’s privateer Porsche. 

Robin Frijns rounded out the top 10 in the best of the WRT BMW M Hybrid V8s with a 1m26.693s, which was still within a second of the pace. 

Top Peugeot driver was Jean-Eric Vergne in 11th place aboard the #93 9X8 2024 LMH with a time just over a second down on Buemi’s best for Toyota. 

Charles Milesi took 12th for Alpine, while the championship-leading Porsche Penske Motorsport entry was 12th in Laurens Vanthoor’s hands.

The Auto Sport Promotion LMGT3 class Lexus squad bounced back from the accident that resulted in the early stoppage of FP1. 

Jose Maria Lopez led the way in class with a 1m35.725s aboard the #87 Lexus RC F GT3. 

The Argentinian driver, back in the ASP Lexus after returning to Toyota’s Hypercar line-up at Le Mans, ended up three tenths up on late improver Franck Perera in the best of the Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2s.

#87 Akkodis ASP Team Lexus RC F LMGT3: Takeshi Kimura, Esteban Masson, Jose Maria Lopez

#87 Akkodis ASP Team Lexus RC F LMGT3: Takeshi Kimura, Esteban Masson, Jose Maria Lopez

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Perera posted a 1m36.060s to edge out Alessio Rovera’s AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3.

Daniel Juncadella, who had topped the class leaderboard for much of the session, ended up fourth in the best of the TF Sport Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs.

The second ASP Lexus that was crashed at Turn 4 by Arnold Robin in FP1 has been withdrawn from the meeting. 

Frenchman Robin was given a clean bill of health after a check-over at a local hospital after the accident.

Third free practice for Sunday’s Sao Paulo 6 Hours begins at 10:30 local time, with qualifying kicking off at 14:30.

WEC Sao Paulo - FP2 results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 83

1'25.727

   180.951
2
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
7 United Kingdom M. Conway Japan K. Kobayashi Netherlands N. de Vries Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 77

+0.033

1'25.760

 0.033 180.881
3
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
51 Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Italy A. Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P 70

+0.043

1'25.770

 0.010 180.860
4
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Spain M. Molina Denmark N. Nielsen Ferrari 499P 66

+0.049

1'25.776

 0.006 180.847
5
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
2 New Zealand E. Bamber United Kingdom A. Lynn Cadillac V-Series.R 65

+0.142

1'25.869

 0.093 180.651
6
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
12 United Kingdom W. Stevens United Kingdom C. Ilott France N. Nato Porsche 963 75

+0.204

1'25.931

 0.062 180.521
7
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
38 United Kingdom J. Button United Kingdom P. Hanson Denmark O. Rasmussen Porsche 963 76

+0.252

1'25.979

 0.048 180.420
8
AF Corse HYPERCAR
83 Poland R. Kubica Israel R. Shwartzman China Y. Yifei Ferrari 499P 78

+0.404

1'26.131

 0.152 180.102
9
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
99 Switzerland N. Jani France J. Andlauer Porsche 963 74

+0.715

1'26.442

 0.311 179.454
10
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
20 South Africa S. Van Der Linde Netherlands R. Frijns Germany R. Rast BMW M Hybrid V8 71

+0.966

1'26.693

 0.251 178.934
11
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
93 Denmark M. Jensen Switzerland N. Müller France J. Vergne Peugeot 9X8 2024 76

+1.032

1'26.759

 0.066 178.798
12
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
35 France P. Chatin Austria F. Habsburg France C. Milesi Alpine A424 73

+1.165

1'26.892

 0.133 178.525
13
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
6 France K. Estre Germany A. Lotterer Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche 963 77

+1.274

1'27.001

 0.109 178.301
14
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
5 Australia M. Campbell Denmark M. Christensen France F. Makowiecki Porsche 963 77

+1.429

1'27.156

 0.155 177.984
15
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
94 United Kingdom P. di Resta France L. Duval Belgium S. Vandoorne Peugeot 9X8 2024 78

+1.438

1'27.165

 0.009 177.965
16
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
63 Italy M. Bortolotti Switzerland E. Mortara Russian Federation D. Kvyat Lamborghini SC63 65

+1.492

1'27.219

 0.054 177.855
17
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
36 France N. Lapierre Germany M. Schumacher France M. Vaxiviere Alpine A424 41

+1.568

1'27.295

 0.076 177.700
18
Isotta Fraschini HYPERCAR
11 Canada A. Serravalle Hungary C. Bennett France J. Vernay Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione LMH 70

+2.016

1'27.743

 0.448 176.793
19
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
15 Belgium D. Vanthoor Italy R. Marciello Germany M. Wittmann BMW M Hybrid V8 72

+2.065

1'27.792

 0.049 176.694
20
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
87 Japan T. Kimura
E. Masson
Argentina J. Lopez 		Lexus RC F GT3 62

+9.998

1'35.725

 7.933 162.051
21
IRON LYNX LMGT3
60 Italy C. Schiavoni Italy M. Cressoni
F. Perera
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 65

+10.323

1'36.050

 0.325 161.503
22
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
55 France F. Heriau France S. Mann Italy A. Rovera Ferrari 296 GT3 66

+10.474

1'36.201

 0.151 161.249
23
TF Sport LMGT3
82 Japan H. Koizumi
S. Baud
Spain D. Juncadella 		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 71

+10.476

1'36.203

 0.002 161.246
24
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
27 United Kingdom I. James Italy D. Mancinelli Spain A. Riberas Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 73

+10.521

1'36.248

 0.045 161.171
25
United Autosports LMGT3
95 United Kingdom J. Caygill Chile N. Pino Japan M. Sato McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 68

+10.682

1'36.409

 0.161 160.901
26
Manthey PureRxcing LMGT3
92
A. Malykhin
J. Sturm
Austria K. Bachler 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 73

+10.840

1'36.567

 0.158 160.638
27
Proton Competition LMGT3
77 United States R. Hardwick Canada Z. Robichon United Kingdom B. Barker Ford Mustang GT3 66

+10.928

1'36.655

 0.088 160.492
28
United Autosports LMGT3
59 J. Cottingham N. Costa Switzerland G. Saucy McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 70

+10.965

1'36.692

 0.037 160.431
29
Proton Competition LMGT3
88 Italy G. Roda
M. Pedersen
Norway D. Olsen 		Ford Mustang GT3 72

+11.007

1'36.734

 0.042 160.361
30
IRON DAMES LMGT3
85 Belgium S. Bovy Switzerland R. Frey Denmark M. Gatting Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 61

+11.067

1'36.794

 0.060 160.261
31
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
54 Switzerland T. Flohr Italy F. Castellacci Italy D. Rigon Ferrari 296 GT3 63

+11.102

1'36.829

 0.035 160.204
32
TEAM WRT LMGT3
31
D. Leung
Indonesia S. Gelael Brazil A. Farfus 		BMW M4 GT3 69

+11.125

1'36.852

 0.023 160.166
33
TF Sport LMGT3
81 Belgium T. Van Rompuy Portugal R. Andrade Ireland C. Eastwood Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 70

+11.154

1'36.881

 0.029 160.118
34
Manthey EMA LMGT3
91
Y. Shahin
M. Schuring
Austria R. Lietz 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 73

+11.503

1'37.230

 0.349 159.543
35
TEAM WRT LMGT3
46 United Kingdom A. Al Harthy Italy V. Rossi Belgium M. Martin BMW M4 GT3 72

+11.814

1'37.541

 0.311 159.034
36
D'Station Racing LMGT3
777 France C. Mateu
E. Bastard
Denmark M. Sorensen 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 70

+12.008

1'37.735

 0.194 158.718
37
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
78
A. Robin
Austria C. Schmid South Africa K. van der Linde 		Lexus RC F GT3 0

 

    
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Peugeot WEC focus shifts from reliability to performance
Next article Le Mans win a catalyst for Ferrari's inaugural Hypercar upgrade

Top Comments

Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
WEC Sao Paulo: Kobayashi claims pole in Toyota 1-2

WEC Sao Paulo: Kobayashi claims pole in Toyota 1-2

WEC
Interlagos
WEC Sao Paulo: Kobayashi claims pole in Toyota 1-2
Le Mans win a catalyst for Ferrari's inaugural Hypercar upgrade

Le Mans win a catalyst for Ferrari's inaugural Hypercar upgrade

WEC
Interlagos
Le Mans win a catalyst for Ferrari's inaugural Hypercar upgrade
The Spa 24 Hours at 100: The milestone moments that shaped a legend

The Spa 24 Hours at 100: The milestone moments that shaped a legend

Plus
Plus
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Spa
The Spa 24 Hours at 100: The milestone moments that shaped a legend

Latest news

IndyCar Iowa: McLaughlin beats O’Ward, Palou stalls then wrecks

IndyCar Iowa: McLaughlin beats O’Ward, Palou stalls then wrecks

INDY IndyCar
IndyCar Iowa: McLaughlin beats O’Ward, Palou stalls then wrecks
IndyCar Iowa: Herta, McLaughlin take poles as hybrid woes impact qualifying

IndyCar Iowa: Herta, McLaughlin take poles as hybrid woes impact qualifying

INDY IndyCar
IndyCar Iowa: Herta, McLaughlin take poles as hybrid woes impact qualifying
IMSA Mosport: AO Racing's Hyett takes pole, Corvette tops GTD

IMSA Mosport: AO Racing's Hyett takes pole, Corvette tops GTD

IMSA IMSA
Mosport
IMSA Mosport: AO Racing's Hyett takes pole, Corvette tops GTD
WEC Sao Paulo: Kobayashi claims pole in Toyota 1-2

WEC Sao Paulo: Kobayashi claims pole in Toyota 1-2

WEC WEC
Interlagos
WEC Sao Paulo: Kobayashi claims pole in Toyota 1-2

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

Plus
Plus
WEC
By Ben Vinel
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown
Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide

Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Autosport Staff
Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide
10 things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far

10 things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Autosport Staff
10 things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe