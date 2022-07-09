Tickets Subscribe
WEC / Monza Qualifying report

WEC Monza: Glickenhaus takes pole as Peugeot hits trouble

Glickenhaus claimed its second World Endurance Championship pole position of the season as Romain Dumas dominated qualifying at Monza.

Gary Watkins
By:

The Frenchman took the top spot by nearly a second aboard the solo Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 LMH after setting a sequence of laps good enough for pole over the course of the 10-minute session.

His best of 1m35.416s put him nine tenths up on the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID in which a late improvement to 1m36.335s from Brendon Hartley brought the gap down to under a second.

The form of the Glickenhaus follows a Balance of Performance adjustment ahead of the Monza event that has given the car an extra 13kW or 18bhp of engine power.

Dumas said: "I was very happy to do some good laps. We had good speed and the lap times were very consistent."

Nicolas Lapierre was two tenths behind the best of the Toyotas aboard the Alpine-Gibson A480 on a 1m36.489s, which gave him a margin of nearly half a second over Kamui Kobayashi in the second of the Japanese cars.

Kobayashi ended up on a 1m36.919s, but had lost a time that was four tenths faster to a track limits infringement.

The best of the new Peugeot 9X8s was a further three tenths back in the hands of Gustavo Menezes, his 1m37.253s leaving him nearly two seconds off the pace.

The second Peugeot didn’t set a representative time in the hands of Mikkel Jensen.

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 of Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 of Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The Dane went off at the first chicane on his first run, came into the pits for a new set of tyres and then stopped between the two Lesmo Curves, which brought an end to the session with two minutes left on the clock.

Filipe Albuquerque grabbed LMP2 pole for United Autosports right at the end of the session.

He jumped to the head of the class times with a 1m38.403s aboard the #22 United ORECA-Gibson 07 to knock Mathias Beche down to second in ARC Bratislava’s entry.

Beche’s 1m38.731s lap gave him a narrow margin over the 1m38.780s set by Ferdinand Habsburg in the best of the WRT ORECAs.

Alessio Rovera was fourth for AF Corse, while James Allen and Robert Kubica rounded out the top six in P2 for Algarve Pro and Prema respectively.

Ferrari claimed its first pole position of the season after bringing up the rear of the GTE Pro field at each of the WEC races so far this year.

Alessandro Pier Guidi leapfrogged AF Corse team-mate Antonio Fuoco on his final lap to take qualifying honours in the #51 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.

#51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado

#51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado

Photo by: Paul Foster

The Italian driver’s 1m45.270s gave him the top spot by just under a tenth after Nick Tandy managed to split the Ferraris right at the end with 1m45.324s.

The Briton had earlier set a time good enough for pole, a 1m45.238s that was cancelled by race control for a track limits violation.

Fuoco’s 1m45.328s was still half a second clear of the best of the Porsche 911 RSRs.

Ferrari’s change of fortunes follows a BoP break for Monza: the 488 has gained between 12 and 14bhp under a so-called black ball change outside the scope of the automatic BoP system.

Gianmaria Bruni took fifth for the German manufacturer with a 1m45.804s, which was two tenths up on Manthey Racing team-mate Michael Christensen’s 1m46.024s.

Sarah Bovy snatched pole position in GTE Am after the chequered flag aboard the Iron Dames Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.

A 1m47.431s gave her the top spot in class by two tenths ahead of TF Sport Aston Martin driver Ben Keating, who had lowered his pole mark by three tenths on his final lap.

The Monza 6 Hours, round four of the 2022 WEC, begins at 12:00 local time on Sunday.

WEC Monza - Qualifying results:

Q2

Cla Drivers Car Class Laps Avg Time Gap Interval
1 France Olivier Pla
France Romain Dumas
Brazil Pipo Derani 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 5 1'35.416    
2 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 4 1'36.335 0.919 0.919
3 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 4 1'36.489 1.073 0.154
4 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 4 1'36.919 1.503 0.430
5 France Loic Duval
United States Gustavo Menezes
United Kingdom James Rossiter 		Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 4 1'37.253 1.837 0.334
6 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Will Owen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4 1'38.403 2.987 1.150
7 Slovakia Miro Konopka
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
Switzerland Mathias Beche 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4 1'38.731 3.315 0.328
8 Portugal Rui Andrade
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Norman Nato 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4 1'38.780 3.364 0.049
9 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4 1'38.817 3.401 0.037
10 United States Thomas Steven
Australia James Allen
Austria Rene Binder 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4 1'39.122 3.706 0.305
11 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Italy Lorenzo Colombo 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4 1'39.203 3.787 0.081
12 Switzerland Nico Müller
Ireland Ryan Cullen
France Sébastien Bourdais 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4 1'39.481 4.065 0.278
13 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Netherlands Robin Frijns
Germany René Rast 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4 1'39.654 4.238 0.173
14 France Lilou Wadoux
France Paul-Loup Chatin
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4 1'39.682 4.266 0.028
15 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
United Kingdom Alex Brundle
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4 1'39.692 4.276 0.010
16 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4 1'39.723 4.307 0.031
17 France Jean Baptiste Lahaye
France Matthieu Lahaye
France François Heriau 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4 1'40.387 4.971 0.664
18 Denmark Oliver Rasmussen
Edward Jones
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4 1'44.763 9.347 4.376
19 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Josh Pierson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4 1'39.159 3.743  
20 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
France Jean-Eric Vergne 		Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 2      
View full results

Q1

Cla Drivers Car Class Laps Avg Time Gap Interval
1 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 4 1'45.270    
2 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 6 1'45.324 0.054 0.054
3 Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Antonio Fuoco 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 5 1'45.328 0.058 0.004
4 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 5 1'45.804 0.534 0.476
5 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 5 1'46.024 0.754 0.220
6 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Belgium Sarah Bovy 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 6 1'47.431 2.161 1.407
7 United States Ben Keating
Portugal Henrique Chaves Jr.
Denmark Marco Sorensen 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 6 1'47.658 2.388 0.227
8 Germany Christian Ried
United Kingdom Sebastian Priaulx
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 5 1'48.206 2.936 0.548
9 France Simon Mann
Switzerland Christoph Ulrich
Finland Toni Vilander 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 5 1'48.296 3.026 0.090
10 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
New Zealand Nick Cassidy 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 5 1'48.406 3.136 0.110
11 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom David Pittard
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 5 1'48.534 3.264 0.128
12 United States Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 6 1'48.813 3.543 0.279
13 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
Italy Riccardo Pera
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 6 1'48.842 3.572 0.029
14 Italy Matteo Cairoli
Denmark Mikkel Pedersen
Switzerland Nicolas Leutwiler 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 6 1'48.966 3.696 0.124
15 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Charlie Fagg 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 6 1'48.987 3.717 0.021
16 France Franck Dezoteux
France Pierre Ragues
France Gabriel Aubry 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 6 1'49.990 4.720 1.003
17 United States Fred Poordad
United States Patrick Lindsey
Belgium Jan Heylen 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 5 1'50.221 4.951 0.231
18 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 5 1'50.296 5.026 0.075
View full results
