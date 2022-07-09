WEC Monza: Glickenhaus takes pole as Peugeot hits trouble

The Frenchman took the top spot by nearly a second aboard the solo Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 LMH after setting a sequence of laps good enough for pole over the course of the 10-minute session.

His best of 1m35.416s put him nine tenths up on the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID in which a late improvement to 1m36.335s from Brendon Hartley brought the gap down to under a second.

The form of the Glickenhaus follows a Balance of Performance adjustment ahead of the Monza event that has given the car an extra 13kW or 18bhp of engine power.

Dumas said: "I was very happy to do some good laps. We had good speed and the lap times were very consistent."

Nicolas Lapierre was two tenths behind the best of the Toyotas aboard the Alpine-Gibson A480 on a 1m36.489s, which gave him a margin of nearly half a second over Kamui Kobayashi in the second of the Japanese cars.

Kobayashi ended up on a 1m36.919s, but had lost a time that was four tenths faster to a track limits infringement.

The best of the new Peugeot 9X8s was a further three tenths back in the hands of Gustavo Menezes, his 1m37.253s leaving him nearly two seconds off the pace.

The second Peugeot didn’t set a representative time in the hands of Mikkel Jensen.

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 of Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The Dane went off at the first chicane on his first run, came into the pits for a new set of tyres and then stopped between the two Lesmo Curves, which brought an end to the session with two minutes left on the clock.

Filipe Albuquerque grabbed LMP2 pole for United Autosports right at the end of the session.

He jumped to the head of the class times with a 1m38.403s aboard the #22 United ORECA-Gibson 07 to knock Mathias Beche down to second in ARC Bratislava’s entry.

Beche’s 1m38.731s lap gave him a narrow margin over the 1m38.780s set by Ferdinand Habsburg in the best of the WRT ORECAs.

Alessio Rovera was fourth for AF Corse, while James Allen and Robert Kubica rounded out the top six in P2 for Algarve Pro and Prema respectively.

Ferrari claimed its first pole position of the season after bringing up the rear of the GTE Pro field at each of the WEC races so far this year.

Alessandro Pier Guidi leapfrogged AF Corse team-mate Antonio Fuoco on his final lap to take qualifying honours in the #51 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.

#51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado Photo by: Paul Foster

The Italian driver’s 1m45.270s gave him the top spot by just under a tenth after Nick Tandy managed to split the Ferraris right at the end with 1m45.324s.

The Briton had earlier set a time good enough for pole, a 1m45.238s that was cancelled by race control for a track limits violation.

Fuoco’s 1m45.328s was still half a second clear of the best of the Porsche 911 RSRs.

Ferrari’s change of fortunes follows a BoP break for Monza: the 488 has gained between 12 and 14bhp under a so-called black ball change outside the scope of the automatic BoP system.

Gianmaria Bruni took fifth for the German manufacturer with a 1m45.804s, which was two tenths up on Manthey Racing team-mate Michael Christensen’s 1m46.024s.

Sarah Bovy snatched pole position in GTE Am after the chequered flag aboard the Iron Dames Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.

A 1m47.431s gave her the top spot in class by two tenths ahead of TF Sport Aston Martin driver Ben Keating, who had lowered his pole mark by three tenths on his final lap.

The Monza 6 Hours, round four of the 2022 WEC, begins at 12:00 local time on Sunday.

WEC Monza - Qualifying results:

Q2

Q1