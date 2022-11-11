Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Vandoorne to miss Bahrain WEC rookie test due to appendicitis Next / Armstrong, Caldwell to test for Alpine as both in contention for 2023 WEC drive
WEC / Bahrain Practice report

WEC Bahrain: Toyota leads Peugeot in FP3, Porsche sets GTE Pro pace

Toyota pulled clear of Peugeot and Alpine during final practice for the World Endurance Championship title decider in Bahrain on Friday morning.

Rachit Thukral
By:
WEC Bahrain: Toyota leads Peugeot in FP3, Porsche sets GTE Pro pace

Peugeot had set the pace in the Hypercar class on Thursday with its pair of 9X8 LMH cars, but Toyota finished well clear of its French rival in the last on-track session prior to qualifying, locking out the top two spots on the timesheets.

Mike Conway completed a qualifying simulation at the beginning of the 60-minute session that yielded a best time of 1m48.384s, which was a full 1.3s quicker than what Peugeot’s Paul di Resta had managed in much cooler conditions in FP2.

It put the #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID 0.364s ahead of the sister #8 entry driven by Brendon Hartley, with no other car breaking the 1m49s barrier during the session.

Peugeot ended up more than a second off the pace in FP3, with Gustavo Menezes leading the way in the best of the two 9X8s ahead of team-mate di Resta.

Ex-Formula 1 driver di Resta propelled the #93 Peugeot to fourth late in the session, leaving the sole Alpine A480-Gibson last in the five-car field.

However, Alpine did not focus on one-lap pace in practice, with the car’s best time set by Mathieu Vaxiviere six tenths slower than what the Frenchman had managed in second practice on Thursday evening.

Read Also:

The LMP2 honours went to WRT thanks to a 1m51.792s effort from Robin Frijns in the #31 ORECA, with United Autosports ending up just 0.018s adrift in second courtesy of Filipe Albuquerque.

AF Corse’s Pro/Am entry ended up third and another 0.038s adrift with Alessio Rovera at the wheel of the squad’s sole ORECA, while the championship-leading Jota machine ended up fourth in the hands of Will Stevens.

#91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19 GTE-PRO: Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz

#91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19 GTE-PRO: Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Porsche completed a clean sweep of practice in the GTE Pro class, although on this occasion it was the #91 911 RSR-19 that led the way thanks to a time of 1m57.089s set by Gianmaria Bruni.

Alessandro Pier Guidi finished 0.229s behind in the best of the two Ferrari 488 GTEs, ahead of the sister car driven by Antonio Fuoco.

Pier Guidi’s team-mate James Calado suffered a left-rear puncture in the final 15 minutes of practice after he was involved in a slow-speed collision with a GTE Am Porsche while trying to navigate his way through traffic.

The championship-contending #92 Porsche was more than two seconds off the pace in fourth with Kevin Estre driving solo in the session, while Corvette again ended up last with Tommy Milner at the wheel of its C8.R.

Nicolas Leutwiler put the Project 1 Porsche on top in GTE Am ahead of the #54 AF Corse Ferrari of Francesco Castellacci, while Christian Reid finished third in the best of the two Dempsey Proton 911s.

shares
comments

Related video

Vandoorne to miss Bahrain WEC rookie test due to appendicitis
Previous article

Vandoorne to miss Bahrain WEC rookie test due to appendicitis
Next article

Armstrong, Caldwell to test for Alpine as both in contention for 2023 WEC drive

Armstrong, Caldwell to test for Alpine as both in contention for 2023 WEC drive
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Last-ever GTE Pro title for Ferrari will be "cherry on cake" - Calado Bahrain
WEC

Last-ever GTE Pro title for Ferrari will be "cherry on cake" - Calado

Porsche hopes to atone for controversial 2021 defeat in WEC finale Bahrain
WEC

Porsche hopes to atone for controversial 2021 defeat in WEC finale

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Haas's shock Brazilian GP pole reminds us the joy F1 underdogs provide
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas's shock Brazilian GP pole reminds us the joy F1 underdogs provide

OPINION: Even in Kevin Magnussen’s wildest dreams, he never expected to take pole position for Haas at the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix - he even said so himself. But exactly that scenario played out at Interlagos and offered a reminder of the wonders of a minnow beating the giants fair and square

Last-ever GTE Pro title for Ferrari will be "cherry on cake" - Calado
WEC WEC

Last-ever GTE Pro title for Ferrari will be "cherry on cake" - Calado

James Calado says becoming the last-ever GTE Pro champion will be a “cherry on the cake” for Ferrari after all the past success it has enjoyed in the World Endurance Championship.

WTCR Bahrain: Michelisz wins race 2 as Azcona closes in on title
WTCR WTCR

WTCR Bahrain: Michelisz wins race 2 as Azcona closes in on title

Norbert Michelisz came from seventh on the partially reversed grid to win the World Touring Car Cup's second Bahrain race, as BRC Hyundai team-mate Mikel Azcona closed on the title.

WRC Japan: Neuville overhauls Evans to take lead into final day
WRC WRC

WRC Japan: Neuville overhauls Evans to take lead into final day

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville will take a slender Rally Japan lead into the final day of the World Rally Championship finale after overhauling Toyota’s Elfyn Evans on Saturday afternoon.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.