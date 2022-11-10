Tickets Subscribe
Alpine will try to upset Toyota in "open" WEC showdown
Vandoorne to miss Bahrain WEC rookie test due to appendicitis
WEC / Bahrain Practice report

WEC Bahrain: Di Resta tops times for Peugeot, Porsche heads GTE Pro

Peugeot once again outpaced its Hypercar rivals in second practice for the World Endurance Championship title decider in Bahrain, with Paul di Resta leading the way for the French marque.

Rachit Thukral
By:


In much cooler conditions than those from opening practice in the afternoon, di Resta was able to lower team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne’s FP1 benchmark by nearly a second to 1m49.613s in the final 90-minute session of the day.

The laptime, set just before the half-an-hour mark in the 90-minute session, put the #93 Peugeot 9X8 that di Resta shares with Vergne and Mikkel Jensen 0.045s clear of early pacesetter Brendon Hartley in the title-contending #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID.

Matthieu Vaxiviere ensured all three Hypercar teams finished inside the top-three as he lapped the #36 Alpine A480-Gibson in 1m49.690s, just 0.077s down on the chart-topping Peugeot.

Alpine and the #8 Toyota crews are level on points going to 8 Hour race, with the #7 Toyota that finished fourth in second practice with Mike Conway at the wheel having an outside chance at defending its 2021 title.

The second Peugeot entry propped up the five-car Hypercar field with Loic Duval setting an unrepresentative 1m52.147s lap that was only good enough for eighth in the overall order.

The LMP2 division was again led by the Pro/Am AF Corse squad, with factory Ferrari driver Alessio Rovera taking the top spot with a best effort of 1m51.787s.

His time was two tenths quicker than his nearest rival Filipe Albuquerque in the #22 United Autosports ORECA and nearly half a second up on what team-mate Nicklas Nielsen had managed in FP1.

Robin Frijns put the #31 WRT Oreca third ahead of the second United Autosports entry, the #23 car driven by Alex Lynn, while InterEuropol Competition finished fifth in class thanks to a time of 1m52.279s by Alex Brundle.

The championship-leading #38 Jota entry was classified 11th out of 14th LMP2 entries, with Will Stevens setting the crew’s quickest lap, a 1m53.178s.

#88 AF CORSE Oreca 07 - Gibson: Alessio Rovera



Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

The GTE Pro field was again led by Porsche thanks to a rapid 1m57.192s effort from Michael Christensen in the #92 911 RSR-19 at the beginning of the session.

James Calado was the only driver to lap within a second of Christensen’s time as he ended up a distant second in the #51 Ferrari, with Miguel Molina not too far behind him in the sister #52 488 GTE in third.

The #51 Ferrari carries an 11-point lead over the #92 Porsche into the last-ever race for the GTE Pro category that has been a staple of the WEC since its rebirth in 2012.

The #91 Porsche finished fourth with Richard Lietz at the wheel, while Nick Tandy’s early stint only yielded a time of 1m58.826s as Corvette was the slowest GTE Pro manufacturer for the second session in a row.

Porsche teams locked out the top three spots in GTE Am, with Matteo Cairoli quickest of all in the #46 Project 1 car ahead of the two Dempsey Proton entries driven by Harry Tincknell and Jan Heylen.

The full-course yellow was deployed twice during the first half of practice, but the session went back to green at relatively quick speed on each occasion.

