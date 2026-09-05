Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Qualifying report
WEC COTA

WEC Austin: Ferrari takes pole from Cadillac after identical qualifying times

The top four cars were separated by just 0.050s in a tightly-contested Hyperpole session

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
Edited:
#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari driver Antonio Giovinazzi claimed his second pole of the 2026 World Endurance Championship at Austin after ending up tied at the top of the times with Cadillac’s Jack Aitken. 

Giovinazzi led the way after posting a 1m52.445s lap aboard the #51 Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar as the chequered flag fell at the end of the 10-minute Hyperpole session on Saturday. 

Aitken then stopped the clocks at exactly the same time aboard the #38 Jota Cadillac V-Series-R LMDh on his second push lap around the 3.43-mile Circuit of the Americas. 

Pole went to Giovinazzi because he set his time first. 

Charles Milesi was another late improver aboard the #35 Alpine A424 LMDh, his 1m52.474s propelling him to third. 

That pushed Harry Tincknell in the #007 Aston Martin Valkyrie LMH down to fourth. 

Aston had looked unlikely to build on the pace it showed in free practice as the clock ticked down at the end of the opening 12-minute qualifying session, before Tincknell found more than half a second to get into the top 10 and proceed to Hyperpole. 

Fifth place on the grid went to the second factory AF Corse Ferrari in Nicklas Nielsen’s hands. 

His 1m52.833s in the #50 car put him just ahead of Victor Martins in the #36 Alpine, which ended up on 1m52.886s.

Ryo Hirakawa was a further tenth back in seventh aboard the #8 Toyota TR010 HYBRID LMH, just ahead of Mathys Jaubert in the #17 Genesis GMR-001 LMDh. 

Kamui Kobayashi will line up directly behind his team-mate on the grid in ninth place in the #7 Toyota, with Mathieu Jaminet behind Jaubert in 10th in the #19 Genesis.

Neither WRT BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh made it through into the Hyperpole session, Dries Vanthoor missing out by a tenth of a second in 11th position in first qualifying aboard the #15 entry. 

Peugeot also failed to get either of its 9X8 LMHs through the first round of qualifying. 

Aston Martin tops LMGT3 qualifying

The Heart of Racing Aston Martin team made it three LMGT3 class poles in a row with its #23 entry driven by Eduardo Barrichello

The Brazilian, son of 11-time Formula 1 race winner Rubens, topped the 10-minute Hyperpole session in his Aston Martin Vantage GT3 with a 2m05.160s to follow up on Kobe Pauwels’s pole in the same car last time out at Interlagos in July. 

Barrichello, who missed the Brazilian race due to his IMSA SportsCar Championship commitments, subsequently improved to a 2m05.103s, only to lose the time for a track limits violation. 

Zach Robichon made it a 1-2 for the THOR Aston squad, the Canadian ending up just over a tenth down on his team-mate with a 2m05.284s.

Third in class was taken by Timur Boguslavskiy in the #91 Manthey Porsche 911 GT3 R with a 2m05.483s

The Lone Star Le Mans six-hour race begins at 13:00 local time on Sunday.

Hypercar qualifying results (top 10)

All Stats
 
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
38 New Zealand E. Bamber France S. Bourdais United Kingdom J. Aitken Cadillac V-Series.R 6

1'52.445

   176.502
2
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
51 Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Italy A. Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P 6

+0.000

1'52.445

 0.000 176.502
3
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
35 Portugal A. Felix da Costa France C. Milesi Austria F. Habsburg Alpine A424 6

+0.029

1'52.474

 0.029 176.456
4
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
007 United Kingdom H. Tincknell United Kingdom T. Gamble United Kingdom R. Gunn Aston Martin Valkyrie 6

+0.050

1'52.495

 0.021 176.423
5
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Spain M. Molina Denmark N. Nielsen Ferrari 499P 6

+0.428

1'52.873

 0.378 175.833
6
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
36 France F. Makowiecki France J. Gounon France V. Martins Alpine A424 6

+0.441

1'52.886

 0.013 175.812
7
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 6

+0.540

1'52.985

 0.099 175.658
8
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
17 Germany A. Lotterer Brazil P. Derani
M. Jaubert
Genesis GMR-001 6

+0.561

1'53.006

 0.021 175.626
9
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
7 United Kingdom M. Conway Japan K. Kobayashi Netherlands N. de Vries Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 5

+0.848

1'53.293

 0.287 175.181
10
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
19 France M. Jaminet France P. Chatin Spain D. Juncadella Genesis GMR-001 6

+1.050

1'53.495

 0.202 174.869
View full results

LMGT3 qualifying results (top 10)

All Stats
 
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
23
G. Newell
Brazil D. Barrichello United Kingdom J. Adam 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 4

2'05.103

   158.643
2
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
27 United Kingdom I. James Canada Z. Robichon Italy M. Drudi Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 5

+0.181

2'05.284

 0.181 158.414
3
Manthey DK Engineering LMGT3
91
J. Cottingham
Russian Federation T. Boguslavskiy Turkey A. Güven 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 6

+0.380

2'05.483

 0.199 158.163
4
Proton Competition LMGT3
77 United States E. Powell United Kingdom B. Tuck
S. Priaulx
Ford Mustang GT3 5

+0.380

2'05.483

 0.000 158.163
5
Garage 59 LMGT3
58 Sweden A. West Germany F. Gehrsitz
B. Goethe
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 5

+0.551

2'05.654

 0.171 157.948
6
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
21 France F. Heriau France S. Mann Italy A. Rovera Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 5

+0.662

2'05.765

 0.111 157.808
7
TEAM WRT LMGT3
32 United Kingdom D. Leung Indonesia S. Gelael Brazil A. Farfus BMW M4 GT3 Evo 5

+0.785

2'05.888

 0.123 157.654
8
IRON LYNX LMGT3
61 Australia M. Berry Portugal R. Andrade Belgium M. Martin Mercedes AMG GT3 5

+0.866

2'05.969

 0.081 157.553
9
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
87
R. Umbrarescu
Austria C. Schmid Argentina J. Lopez 		Lexus RC F GT3 5

+1.162

2'06.265

 0.296 157.183
10
Proton Competition LMGT3
88 Italy S. Gattuso Italy G. Levorato United States L. Sargeant Ford Mustang GT3 5

+1.090

2'06.193

   157.273
View full results

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Mario Andretti and Jacky Ickx: A friendship that has endured for almost 60 years

Top Comments
More from
Gary Watkins

McLaren has already completed 30-hour endurance test with LMDh challenger

WEC
WEC
McLaren has already completed 30-hour endurance test with LMDh challenger

Is GT3 entering ‘the danger zone’?

GT3
GT3
Is GT3 entering ‘the danger zone’?

How the McLaren MP4/8B's engine blow-up changed F1 history

Formula 1
Formula 1
How the McLaren MP4/8B's engine blow-up changed F1 history

Latest news

WEC Austin: Ferrari takes pole from Cadillac after identical qualifying times

WEC
WEC WEC
COTA
WEC Austin: Ferrari takes pole from Cadillac after identical qualifying times

How Piastri's Q3 mistake denied Norris "half a second" in Italian GP qualifying

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
How Piastri's Q3 mistake denied Norris "half a second" in Italian GP qualifying

Hamilton and Leclerc explain what went wrong for Ferrari in Italian GP qualifying

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Hamilton and Leclerc explain what went wrong for Ferrari in Italian GP qualifying

Verstappen's "Red Bull car made out of paper" comment explained

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Verstappen's "Red Bull car made out of paper" comment explained