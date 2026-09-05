WEC Austin: Ferrari takes pole from Cadillac after identical qualifying times
The top four cars were separated by just 0.050s in a tightly-contested Hyperpole session
#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi
Photo by: Ferrari
Ferrari driver Antonio Giovinazzi claimed his second pole of the 2026 World Endurance Championship at Austin after ending up tied at the top of the times with Cadillac’s Jack Aitken.
Giovinazzi led the way after posting a 1m52.445s lap aboard the #51 Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar as the chequered flag fell at the end of the 10-minute Hyperpole session on Saturday.
Aitken then stopped the clocks at exactly the same time aboard the #38 Jota Cadillac V-Series-R LMDh on his second push lap around the 3.43-mile Circuit of the Americas.
Pole went to Giovinazzi because he set his time first.
Charles Milesi was another late improver aboard the #35 Alpine A424 LMDh, his 1m52.474s propelling him to third.
That pushed Harry Tincknell in the #007 Aston Martin Valkyrie LMH down to fourth.
Aston had looked unlikely to build on the pace it showed in free practice as the clock ticked down at the end of the opening 12-minute qualifying session, before Tincknell found more than half a second to get into the top 10 and proceed to Hyperpole.
Fifth place on the grid went to the second factory AF Corse Ferrari in Nicklas Nielsen’s hands.
His 1m52.833s in the #50 car put him just ahead of Victor Martins in the #36 Alpine, which ended up on 1m52.886s.
Ryo Hirakawa was a further tenth back in seventh aboard the #8 Toyota TR010 HYBRID LMH, just ahead of Mathys Jaubert in the #17 Genesis GMR-001 LMDh.
Kamui Kobayashi will line up directly behind his team-mate on the grid in ninth place in the #7 Toyota, with Mathieu Jaminet behind Jaubert in 10th in the #19 Genesis.
Neither WRT BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh made it through into the Hyperpole session, Dries Vanthoor missing out by a tenth of a second in 11th position in first qualifying aboard the #15 entry.
Peugeot also failed to get either of its 9X8 LMHs through the first round of qualifying.
Aston Martin tops LMGT3 qualifying
The Heart of Racing Aston Martin team made it three LMGT3 class poles in a row with its #23 entry driven by Eduardo Barrichello.
The Brazilian, son of 11-time Formula 1 race winner Rubens, topped the 10-minute Hyperpole session in his Aston Martin Vantage GT3 with a 2m05.160s to follow up on Kobe Pauwels’s pole in the same car last time out at Interlagos in July.
Barrichello, who missed the Brazilian race due to his IMSA SportsCar Championship commitments, subsequently improved to a 2m05.103s, only to lose the time for a track limits violation.
Zach Robichon made it a 1-2 for the THOR Aston squad, the Canadian ending up just over a tenth down on his team-mate with a 2m05.284s.
Third in class was taken by Timur Boguslavskiy in the #91 Manthey Porsche 911 GT3 R with a 2m05.483s
The Lone Star Le Mans six-hour race begins at 13:00 local time on Sunday.
Hypercar qualifying results (top 10)
|Cla
|Team
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
|38
|E. Bamber S. Bourdais J. Aitken
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|6
|
1'52.445
|176.502
|2
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|51
|A. Pier Guidi J. Calado A. Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|6
|
+0.000
1'52.445
|0.000
|176.502
|3
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|35
|A. Felix da Costa C. Milesi F. Habsburg
|Alpine A424
|6
|
+0.029
1'52.474
|0.029
|176.456
|4
|
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
|007
|H. Tincknell T. Gamble R. Gunn
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|6
|
+0.050
1'52.495
|0.021
|176.423
|5
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|50
|A. Fuoco M. Molina N. Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|6
|
+0.428
1'52.873
|0.378
|175.833
|6
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|36
|F. Makowiecki J. Gounon V. Martins
|Alpine A424
|6
|
+0.441
1'52.886
|0.013
|175.812
|7
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|8
|S. Buemi B. Hartley R. Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|6
|
+0.540
1'52.985
|0.099
|175.658
|8
|
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
|17
| A. Lotterer P. Derani
M. Jaubert
|Genesis GMR-001
|6
|
+0.561
1'53.006
|0.021
|175.626
|9
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|7
|M. Conway K. Kobayashi N. de Vries
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|5
|
+0.848
1'53.293
|0.287
|175.181
|10
|
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
|19
|M. Jaminet P. Chatin D. Juncadella
|Genesis GMR-001
|6
|
+1.050
1'53.495
|0.202
|174.869
|View full results
LMGT3 qualifying results (top 10)
|Cla
|Team
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
|23
|
G. NewellD. Barrichello J. Adam
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|4
|
2'05.103
|158.643
|2
|
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
|27
|I. James Z. Robichon M. Drudi
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|5
|
+0.181
2'05.284
|0.181
|158.414
|3
|
Manthey DK Engineering LMGT3
|91
|
J. CottinghamT. Boguslavskiy A. Güven
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|6
|
+0.380
2'05.483
|0.199
|158.163
|4
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|77
| E. Powell B. Tuck
S. Priaulx
|Ford Mustang GT3
|5
|
+0.380
2'05.483
|0.000
|158.163
|5
|
Garage 59 LMGT3
|58
| A. West F. Gehrsitz
B. Goethe
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|5
|
+0.551
2'05.654
|0.171
|157.948
|6
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|21
|F. Heriau S. Mann A. Rovera
|Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo
|5
|
+0.662
2'05.765
|0.111
|157.808
|7
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|32
|D. Leung S. Gelael A. Farfus
|BMW M4 GT3 Evo
|5
|
+0.785
2'05.888
|0.123
|157.654
|8
|
IRON LYNX LMGT3
|61
|M. Berry R. Andrade M. Martin
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|5
|
+0.866
2'05.969
|0.081
|157.553
|9
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|87
|
R. UmbrarescuC. Schmid J. Lopez
|Lexus RC F GT3
|5
|
+1.162
2'06.265
|0.296
|157.183
|10
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|88
|S. Gattuso G. Levorato L. Sargeant
|Ford Mustang GT3
|5
|
+1.090
2'06.193
|157.273
|View full results
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
WEC Austin: Ferrari takes pole from Cadillac after identical qualifying times
How Piastri's Q3 mistake denied Norris "half a second" in Italian GP qualifying
Hamilton and Leclerc explain what went wrong for Ferrari in Italian GP qualifying
Verstappen's "Red Bull car made out of paper" comment explained
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments