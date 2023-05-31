Subscribe
Previous / How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks
WEC News

Villeneuve ends WEC campaign with Vanwall after being dropped for Le Mans

Jacques Villeneuve has withdrawn from the remainder of his planned World Endurance Championship campaign with Vanwall Racing squad after being dropped for next month’s Le Mans 24 Hours.

Gary Watkins
By:
#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680: Jacques Villeneuve

The 1997 Formula 1 world champion explained in a statement issued on Wednesday that he had yet to receive any communication from the team regarding last week’s announcement that Tristan Vautier would be joining the Hypercar class squad in his place.

Villeneuve, 52, expressed disappointment with the former ByKolles team’s decision to bring in Vautier to share the Vanwall-Gibson 680 Le Mans Hypercar with Tom Dillmann and Esteban Guerrieri at the double-points WEC round on 10/11 June and pointed out that he remained under contract with the team.

He concluded his communication by saying that he would not be returning to the team for any further races this year.

“To date, I have not received any official communication from the team, which is even more surprising given that I am still under contract to participate in the Le Mans 24 Hours,” he said.

“The timing of the release strangely coincided with my impending arrival at the hospital for the birth of our baby daughter, which had been planned for 26 May [the day after the team’s announcement of Vautier].

“ByKolles was well aware of this personal family event, rendering me unable to respond or address this sudden announcement.”

Villeneuve explained that his preparation for Le Mans “was meticulous and well-organised” and that considerable time and effort were dedicated to achieving peck physical and mental readiness for this extraordinary challenge”.

“Following victories in the Indy 500, Indycar [CART] and the F1 championship, the Le Mans 24 Hours holds special significance for me,” he continued.

“Consequently, I am deeply disheartened that the opportunity to participate has been unjustly and arbitrarily denied.

“Under these circumstances, I have made the decision to abstain from participating in the remainder of the WEC season with Bykolles.

#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680: Tom Dillmann, Esteban Guerrieri, Jacques Villeneuve

#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680: Tom Dillmann, Esteban Guerrieri, Jacques Villeneuve

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

“Instead, I will redirect my focus and energies towards preparing for a more successful and professionally fulfilling 2024 racing season."

Vanwall team boss Colin Kolles has insisted that the decision to bring in a replacement for Le Mans was made with the full agreement of Villeneuve.

He told Autosport earlier this week that the reasoning for bringing in Vautier was twofold: a lack of mileage on the part of Villeneuve in the Vanwall and a the impending birth of his latest child.

He also suggested that Villenueve remained in line to return to the Vanwall squad at the Monza WEC round in July, pending a final decision after Le Mans.

Autosport has since seen email evidence that claims that Villeneuve made the decision to quit the Vanwall programme ahead of the announcement of Vautier.

The email is dated after a three-day test at Monza for the 680 in which Villeneuve drove on the opening day before his team-mates took over.

It was Villeneuve's first proper test in the car, which he only briefly sampled late last year at Barcelona prior to the start of his season’s WEC at Sebring in March.

shares
comments

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
How a British privateer hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

How a British privateer hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How a British privateer hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How a British privateer hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

The FIA, ACO imposed Hypercar BoP for Le Mans without manufacturer agreement

The FIA, ACO imposed Hypercar BoP for Le Mans without manufacturer agreement

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

The FIA, ACO imposed Hypercar BoP for Le Mans without manufacturer agreement The FIA, ACO imposed Hypercar BoP for Le Mans without manufacturer agreement

Hypercar BoP undergoes wholescale revisions for Le Mans

Hypercar BoP undergoes wholescale revisions for Le Mans

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Hypercar BoP undergoes wholescale revisions for Le Mans Hypercar BoP undergoes wholescale revisions for Le Mans

Latest news

New Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle”, says Ferrucci

New Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle”, says Ferrucci

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

New Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle”, says Ferrucci New Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle”, says Ferrucci

WRC Sardinia: Lappi pips Tanak to lead after super special opener

WRC Sardinia: Lappi pips Tanak to lead after super special opener

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

WRC Sardinia: Lappi pips Tanak to lead after super special opener WRC Sardinia: Lappi pips Tanak to lead after super special opener

Ferrari’s new Red Bull-style F1 sidepods revealed in Spain

Ferrari’s new Red Bull-style F1 sidepods revealed in Spain

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Ferrari’s new Red Bull-style F1 sidepods revealed in Spain Ferrari’s new Red Bull-style F1 sidepods revealed in Spain

Why Mercedes' long-awaited F1 upgrades are not the improvement Hamilton "dreamed of"

Why Mercedes' long-awaited F1 upgrades are not the improvement Hamilton "dreamed of"

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Why Mercedes' long-awaited F1 upgrades are not the improvement Hamilton "dreamed of" Why Mercedes' long-awaited F1 upgrades are not the improvement Hamilton "dreamed of"

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Plus
Plus
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Plus
Plus
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe